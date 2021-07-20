Success on a suckler farm: ‘I bought in 32 calves this year after building up from 15 the first year’

Ed Curtin works full-time for Dairygold along with being a suckler and beef farmer. Farming in Meelin near the Cork Limerick border, Ed has diversified his farming operations over the years.

The family had been milking cows up to 1989, but after his father Edmond’s death in April 1989, just months before Ed was born, his mother Breda turned the farm into a suckler operation.

“My mother wanted something where she could be in and out.”

In 2015, Ed formed a partnership with his mother and today is also farming a rented out farm of 11ha near Boherbue outside Newmarket.

While land prices have risen considerably in recent years, he’s been renting the outfarm for the past four years and plans to hold on to it for another couple of years.

“The home farm of 32ha is very heavy ground and is in two fragments, one of which is a Special Protection Area for hen harriers, which means we are restricted in what we can do. The outfarm is about 25km from here, but it can be on my way home from work, so that allows me get there during the week to check on things.”

As well as farming, Ed is an Area Sales Manager with Dairygold, having joined its graduate programme after third level.

“I did a B Ag in Cork Institute of Technology and then in 2010/2011 went to Waterford Institute of Technology to do a Level 8 in Land Management.”

From there he joined the Dairygold graduate programme in 2012. “I’m nine years in Dairygold and it’s allowed me the chance to develop skills and see what I could do in the company. I became an Area Sales Manager in 2015.”

His area covers north of Cork city, out as far as Blarney, with a supplier base of over 200 farmers on his books.

“A lot of the job is advisory so you’re dealing a lot with farmers on dairy cow nutrition, grassland management, silage and reseeding. It’s not just about supplying inputs, it’s about having a good relationship with them and helping with advice.”

As to whether or not he listens to his own advice, Ed says he tries his best to practice what he preaches. “It’s certainly agriculture most hours of the day.”

The farm today is a predominately Limousin/Belgium Blue suckler and weanling operation.

“When AI companies started to bring in Belgium Blue, we used it as an opportunity to experiment a bit and cross them with Hereford cows. Limousin cows are the backbone of our suckler herd and we found on our first cross of Limousin the Blues worked very well that time.

“We were breeding more of a purer type of Limousin, with the cows and bulls getting better along with the calves as the years went on.”

Today, the herd of cows are at least 7/8 bred Limousin with most pure.

Ed started supplying cattle to shippers through marts who were exporting to Italy from Ireland from 2009, which he is still doing today.

“The standard we’re trying to breed to is weanlings for shipping or very heavy muscled heifers for breeding, that is what they want.”

Ed’s results speak for themselves, last year his bull weanlings were sold at approximately 400kg and making up on €2.90 to €3.00/kg while some of his heifers sold at the same weight made up on €1,000 with their weight.

His herd today is autumn calving, as it suits the land type on the farm, allowing him to rear the calves inside for the winter before putting them out in spring.

“We just don’t have the land quality or quantity to facilitate that number of spring-born calves and also close ground at home for two to three cuts of silage.”

Calving the cows on the home farm, they are let out around the start of April, he says, and the calves weaned inside. “When the home outfarm is dry enough, usually in April, we let the dry cows out for the summer down there.”

The second part of the home farm is a SPA for the hen harrier and has been a challenge for Ed’s farm system and he says the land deteriorated since it was designated in 2007.

“We can’t cut the rushes or do anything with them until after July 15 and we can only apply one bag of fertiliser per acre over the year.

“But if it wasn’t a SPA, I could cut the rushes and keep it clean, making sure the rushes don’t take over. It really ties your hands behind your back as it can’t be drained or planted either.”

While there is no direct compensation for the designation, he receives €7,000 through GLAS and a further €2,500 from the hen harrier project for the SPA hen harrier land.

In the past few years, Ed has started a dairy calf-to-beef operation on the farm, taking bullocks through to beef or forward stores.

“I tried weanling heifers to beef and found it not to be profitable, so from 2018 we tried the calf to beef and this is our fourth year at it.

“I bought in 32 calves this year after building up from 15 the first year.

“They are capital intensive in terms of finance and you are talking €900-€1,000 to carry the calf from three to four weeks and selling at 22 months.”

The 32 bull calves he bought this year cost €90-€250 and were bought directly from farmers.

“I buy Angus and Hereford and Friesian and have found the Angus sells better.

“I’m trying to sell them at 650kg and they have averaged around €2.15/kg in the mart.”

The last two years Ed has sold the bullocks as forward stores in Gortatlea Mart in Co Kerry at their Anniversary Sale in late January.

And while beef prices have risen a lot in recent weeks, it will be next month before he sells the suckler weanlings at 10-11 months.

He’s hopeful after the work he has put in that he will receive a good return.

Why superior breeding and excellent silage quality are key

There are many areas that contribute to the success of Edmund’s system but the key one is his attention to detail as regards breeding and silage quality, writes Teagasc Advisor Enda Maloney.



As with many suckler herds in north Cork the traditional system is to sell weanlings through the local mart. Over the last number of years Ed has been selling his superior weanlings at home directly for export. After going through his figures Ed decided it made sense to sell these quality weanlings at home for €2.80 to €3.00/kg as these prices were not always easy to achieve in the mart.

In the last few years he has sold his weanlings at Gortatlea Mart in Co Kerry where prices have often surpassed what was achieved by selling direct.

Ed decided to switch to autumn calving about 10 years ago to match his system to land type and since then it has made life a lot easier. Cows are good, functional U and R-grade animals consisting of Limousin and Limousin crossbred breeding. At present the herd euro star value is at €119 and his calving interval is 373 days, which is in the top 10pc of farmers.

Through AI (artificial insemination) Ed selects mainly Belgian Blue and Limousin sires that will breed export eligible calves and also good Limousin replacements. All heifers calve down at 24 months of age and these heifers are served to easy calving AI Limousin or Red Angus sires.

Although autumn calving carries higher costs from winter feeding of cows and provision of creep areas, having all cows calved in 12 weeks helps to ease management and provides a considerable cost saving. The choice of sires and quality of calves produced, most of which are export-quality, more than compensates for the additional feed costs in winter. With approximately 40pc of the land at the home farm designated SPA area for the Hen Harrier, this means Ed has to make the most out of the other 60pc.

This part of the farm is predominately used for two cut silage but then in the autumn is divided up into paddocks for freshly calved cows. Ed aims to make his silage around May 20 every year so he has excellent quality 75 DMD silage for his cows and younger stock.

This type of quality silage helps him achieve excellent live weight gain over the winter and exceptional conception rates in the cows for AI. On average his autumn bull weanlings over the winter period gained 1.4kg/day with heifers achieving 1.25kg a day.

Ed also buys in dairy beef stock, predominately Angus and Hereford calves that do well over the winter period with last year’s spring-born weanlings averaging 0.8kg a day over the winter on 75 DMD silage and 1.5 kg of ration which is exceptional performance. Regular weighing of stock and testing silage quality is what helps improve this live weight gain year on year.

Autumn calving is a successful and easy system if run efficiently but good quality silage is fundamental.

Enda Maloney is a Teagasc Advisor based in Kanturk, Co Cork