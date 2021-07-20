Farming

Farming

Success on a suckler farm: ‘I bought in 32 calves this year after building up from 15 the first year’

In an initiative between the Farming Independent and Teagasc to show how suckler beef can help drive a farm enterprise, Ed Curtin talks about his Cork farming operation

Suckler farmer Ed Curtin pictured on his farm in Meelin, Co Cork. Photos: Clare Keogh Expand
Ed's herd today is autumn calving Expand
Ed's herd today is autumn calving

Ed says he tried weanling heifers to beef and found it not to be profitable

Ed Curtin's farm today is predominately Limousin/Belgium Blue suckler and weanling operation

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Ed Curtin works full-time for Dairygold along with being a suckler and beef farmer. Farming in Meelin near the Cork Limerick border, Ed has diversified his farming operations over the years.

The family had been milking cows up to 1989, but after his father Edmond’s death in April 1989, just months before Ed was born, his mother Breda turned the farm into a suckler operation.

“My mother wanted something where she could be in and out.”

