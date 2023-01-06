Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Small, light on land and easily finished off grass – Dexters are ideal for organic farmers’

Niall Moynihan’s system on his North Cork farm has ‘innumerable environmental benefits’, and by selling meat direct to the consumer, he gets ‘a good return for what we do’

Little beauty: Niall Moynihan&rsquo;s Dexters grazing multi-species swards at Duhallow Organics, near Mallow, Co Cork Expand
Niall says &lsquo;like other rare-breeds they are not overly domesticated and some of the herd can be strong-willed at times&rsquo; Expand
Niall Moynihan selling his product direct to the consumer Expand

Close

Little beauty: Niall Moynihan&rsquo;s Dexters grazing multi-species swards at Duhallow Organics, near Mallow, Co Cork

Little beauty: Niall Moynihan’s Dexters grazing multi-species swards at Duhallow Organics, near Mallow, Co Cork

Niall says &lsquo;like other rare-breeds they are not overly domesticated and some of the herd can be strong-willed at times&rsquo;

Niall says ‘like other rare-breeds they are not overly domesticated and some of the herd can be strong-willed at times’

Niall Moynihan selling his product direct to the consumer

Niall Moynihan selling his product direct to the consumer

/

Little beauty: Niall Moynihan’s Dexters grazing multi-species swards at Duhallow Organics, near Mallow, Co Cork

Grace Maher

When Niall Moynihan took over the 64ac family farm in Co Cork from his father in 2003, his aim was to keep it commercially productive and environmentally sustainable.

Selling produce direct was not really on his radar, but in 2009 while doing an MSc in Organic Farming at SRUC in Scotland, he visited organic farms doing just that.

Most Watched

Privacy