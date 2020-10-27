Farming

Farming

Selling direct to customers is the way forward, this organic beef farmer says

Organic beef farmer William Mulhall converted from conventional farming for economic reasons but appreciates the environmental difference his decision is making

Reduced inputs: William Mulhall initially switched to organic beef production for economic reasons, but he appreciates the environmental difference his decision has made on his farm

Grace Maher

For William Mulhall, switching to organic beef production was “predominantly an economic decision rather than an environmental one”.

William converted to organic in 2015, five years after taking over the farm near Allenwood, Co Kildare when his father passed away.

“Initially the decision to change from conventional farming was driven by the fact that I wanted to reduce the inputs on the farm,” he says.