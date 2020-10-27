Selling direct to customers is the way forward, this organic beef farmer says

For William Mulhall, switching to organic beef production was “predominantly an economic decision rather than an environmental one”.

William converted to organic in 2015, five years after taking over the farm near Allenwood, Co Kildare when his father passed away.

“Initially the decision to change from conventional farming was driven by the fact that I wanted to reduce the inputs on the farm,” he says.

William named the farm Derrymullen Organics and he and his partner Jane have a long-term aim of selling meat directly to the public.

Last year he took on additional land and now he farms 64ha of grassland and approximately 30ha of forestry, which was planted by his father. He opted to change from a suckler to weanling system, to a suckler to slaughter system when he went organic.

This included changing breeds from Simmental to an Angus and Speckle Park cross herd, mainly to reduce the size of the cows.

“One of the problems I soon learned when I changed to organics was just how slow this land is to grow grass early in the spring,” William says.

“The Royal Canal backs up to this farm and the River Slate runs through it, making it a slightly damp and cold farm, so I had to re-evaluate the grazing and calving system dramatically.

"Finishing animals solely from grass requires significant amounts of grass and the earlier you have it the better.

“Prior to conversion I calved cows the second week in February and I used urea to kick-start the grass growth to accommodate calving at that time. Now I start calving around the third week of March, finishing the second week of May when grass is much more plentiful on the farm.”

Grazing system

This year William has 135 animals.

“I generally have four grazing groups and I operate a strict rotational system with animals moved on every day or every second day,” he says.

“I strip-graze areas so they can be in a paddock for up to three days grazing fresh grass each day, then they are moved out of that field after three days. This approach to both calving and grazing allows me to retain animals for almost three years, achieving an average carcass weight of 380kg with sufficient financial reward from finishing them.”

In the last few years William has experimented with growing kale, fodder rape and stubble turnips which is grazed by the weanlings. He has also started growing Redstart, which is working well.

Prior to organic conversion William reseeded much of the land; he has also established red clover swards and intends to sow diverse swards into pastures next year to enhance overall feed quality.

Breeding requirements

William is the chairperson of the Speckle Park Society.

“Genetics really excites me, and I am constantly exploring how I can upgrade and have more cows suitable for our farming system," he says. “The majority of animals here are younger than five years.

“I like both the Angus and the Speckle Park breeds and I have not lost a calf at birth in three years. I feel that with these breeds you are not asking too much from the cow.

"I currently have 60 breeding heifers and I know that over 55 of them are in calf — both these breeds are renowned for their easy calving making management so much easier.

"I find that they are generally docile, very fertile and cycle really easily, they provide good milk and the meat quality is excellent, with wonderful marbling throughout the meat, which people really love.”

Value added

In the future William would like to sell his meat direct.

“I look at other organic farmers who are adding value to their products and I would love to explore that as I think we have a fantastic product here which appeals to consumers,” he says.

“However, at the moment I am the only labour unit on the farm, making it impossible, but in the future I would like to develop an on-farm processing facility enabling us to process some of the animals for identified markets.

“Sometimes I consider the whole area of farm viability with relatively small family farms, and really farms that are adding value to their products are leading the way, not only securing their own future but indeed future generations on the farm.”

Forestry and environment

The 30ha of forestry at Derrymullen are now reaching maturity. It is approximately 25pc hardwoods with the rest mainly spruce. William operates a continuous cover management policy.

“I am really interested in agro-forestry and how I can integrate the animals and trees on the farm,” he says. “The animals run through the woods around twice a year and they love it.

“Some herd groups will graze and then come back to the woods to calve down which is generally very healthy for both cow and calf. In the future I would like to explore more cropping options throughout the farm both in terms of cereals and other annual crops, maybe integrating crops and trees also.

“While at the outset my main reason for converting to organic was economic, it is interesting to see how things have changed environmentally on the farm under organic management.

“Without a shadow of a doubt the biodiversity is greatly enhanced with more animals and plant species appearing each year. It is interesting to see how this is evolving as nature is allowed to flourish.

"I am keen to learn more and to that end I am participating in the EIP project Protecting Farmland Pollinators, where ecologists come to the farm to initially establish a benchmark of biodiversity and then measure that over a five-year period, which is great as I would really like to learn more about the farm habitats in that context.” .

In the recent Budget additional funding was announced to enable more entrants to organic farming in Ireland.

“I would advise farmers considering the organic option to really do their research, it is a very different system of farming and you need to anticipate failures as well as successes, and above all be organised," says William.

“Overall I find the organic farmers I meet are positive and naturally curious about farming, which is refreshing and exhilarating, they are in it for the long haul and willing to change and learn."

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, email: grace.maher@irishoa.ie