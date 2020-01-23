Rossie farmer defies beef gloom by betting big on suckler 'super cows'

Martin has become renowned for producing some of the country's best suckler breeding stock and has the sales returns to back that up.

For Martin, the answer is simple. "There are men out there to buy the top quality animal all the time," he says.

As the hammer fell at €5,000 for an in-calf heifer at Martin O'Connor's annual sale of top quality breeding stock - at a time when the beef price was at its lowest in years - even those familiar with the industry could be forgiven for wondering what the hell was going on.

When I visited him on his farm in Tulsk, Co Roscommon, last week, he was hard at work keeping next year's batch of heifers fed and watered.

Martin, who was a suckler farmer himself for many years, got into the business of selling in-calf heifers after spotting a gap in the market.

One of Martin’s top heifers for 2020. Born April 2018 and bought in Raphoe Fatstock sale she will be bred to EBY in mid-Februrary

"There are buyers out there for the heavy, high-quality heifers and they are willing to pay a premium for them. At present, there is a savage difference between the returns farmers are getting for your average calf and the top quality ones. In terms of price, you're talking about a difference of €300-€400."

Quality is critical for Martin and he specially targets U-grade heifers.

"You're not going to breed a racehorse off a donkey," he says, conceding that there are some people that disagree with his method.

"People may say they're too muscly, but if I wasn't able to sell these good muscle-type heifers, what's the use in me having them? It's not enough for me to like them. There needs to be a customer out there for them."

Few can disagree with these sentiments when looking at the fantastic prices Martin is achieving at his annual sales. At his last sale in November, he averaged €2,500 for his heifers.

So what's the secret?

"There is no doubt it's a high-risk business and a huge investment every year," he says. "The first thing I have to do is get them in calf - at the sale, they have to be showing a sign of milk or you're going nowhere, and [avoiding] disease is the next big one. A TB outbreak would be a nightmare."

Purchasing Martin travels far and wide to find the right heifer and says that acquiring top stock is getting harder each year.

Bestseller: Martin's top priced heifer in 2019 sold for €5,000

"I very rarely go into a man's yard and see cattle that are better than I expected," he says. "Farmers would ring me and say, 'I hear you're looking for good heifers'. 'No,' I say, 'I'm looking for super heifers. Have you a super heifer?' I ask," before adding that he bought more stock 'on the land' this year than ever before.

"I'm on the lookout for a heifer with a wide back-end. They have to have a wide pelvis. It's number one when I am judging a heifer," he explains. He also says that colour is also critically important and the right colour of a heifer could be worth €200-€300. Length and power are two more important criteria for Martin when selecting a suitable heifer.

And he also takes docility very seriously. "I wouldn't entertain a wild heifer at any money. That's the truth. I hate wild stock. Nine times out of 10, a wild springer will breed a wild calf," he says.

Breeding Martin uses all AI on the heifers and has vasectomised bulls with chin balls to identify heifers in heat.

"I like to get Jersey-type bulls - they seem to have more vigour to them. I keep them moved around in different groups quite regularly.

"It's incredible how the bulls pick up cows you wouldn't otherwise, and I feel they also bring them into heat. I find the bull mighty for the job," he said.

Martin usually starts breeding on February 10, with 95pc submission by St Patrick's Day. He is using three Limousin bulls this year - Ivor, Lodge Hamlet and EBY. "You won't get three better bulls to bring quality, easy calving stock," he says.

He added that one of the most important factors when he is choosing a bull is reliability.

"If you get a bull with 30pc-40pc reliability, you don't know what he's going to bring," he says. And the biggest thing his customers don't want is a C-section. "Easy calving is critical," he stresses.

Martin says that despite his stock appearing expensive, most of his customers are factoring in the cull value of the animals in years to come.

"They're thinking about the salvage value. They want a cow killing out at 600kg when they move to cull her. A 600kg carcass at €3.20/kg is coming into near €2,000, which means that farmer is able to buy a replacement straight away," he explained.

The best-selling heifers are orange and white Charolais types. This is down to milk, says Martin.

"The bit of Simmental in the Charolais seems to have that bit of extra milk that farmers are after," he said.

"It's amazing that when you look at the ICBF data, the number of heifers here that have 4pc-5pc Holstein in them. Now you wouldn't think that by looking at these heifers, but its there," he says, pointing at a pen of his U-grade heifers.

On sale day, it's vital Martin's heifers show signs of milk and he says it can make a big difference in the price.

"If you have a heifer calving down at December 1, you don't want her dry at Christmas. If it was St Patrick's Day she calved, you might get away with it as she's going out to grass, but not if she's calving in December."

Disease A focus on animal health is another key area for Martin and the annual TB test poses the biggest fear.

"The fuse can get short in the days leading up to the test," he says. "It's probably the biggest risk in our line of business. If we go down with TB, we could be faced with calving all these cows in the run-up to Christmas."

All the heifers are vaccinated for BVD and Lepto, while testing is carried out for Neospora and Johne's.

Mastitis is another concern to which Martin pays close attention. He uses fly tags to prevent a mastitis outbreak, noting that he wouldn't put a heifer though the ring if it contracted the disease.

"If you are doing it right, you'll have repeat customers," he says. "There's no point telling a man she's eight months in calf and she's only six.

"That customer won't be back. The heifer needs to do what it says on the can."

'A lot of the 5-star heifers I see, I wouldn't let them inside the gate'

Talk of the decline of the suckler industry is overdone, according to Martin. He says there will always be a demand for good suckler cows, but maybe not in the volume to which farmers have become accustomed.

"An old cliché in the west of Ireland is when everybody starts walking up the road, it's time to stop, have a look at them and walk the other way," he says.

Martin stresses that farmers would be better off with 10 top-quality cows then 20 second-grade cows, describing the difference in the price of the weanlings as "colossal". He also says there is a lot of youth coming into the suckler game that no one is talking about.

"What's interesting is that they are getting into quality stock. The top cows eat the same amount as an ordinary cow. The young guys seem to be going about it the right way," he says.

One big gripe of Martin's is in relation to the BDGP programme and the Eurostar index.

"I'm not a lover of the stars at all. I go by the quality of the animal I see in front of me. There's no doubt that there are some outstanding 5-star cows, but a lot of the 5-star heifers I see, I wouldn't let them inside the gate. When you're selling a heifer at €3,000-€5,000, those buyers are not interested in stars. They want the top animal."

Martin also has firmly held views on calving age and rejects the policy of calving at 24 months.

"I believe you have to let the heifer develop correctly and I feel calving at 24 months stunts a heifer's growth a bit.

"It's okay for the dairyman - he's in a different scenario. He has a lighter calf and lighter heifer. If he doesn't calve his heifers at 24 months, he's losing out on six months' milk." However, he says it's a totally different scenario in beef.

Meal feeding

Despite being in the heavy heifer business, Martin says he doesn't like buying stock that are "too well done".

"That's because I don't feed meal here. If I buy a heifer at under 550kg and they lose 50kg here over the winter. For me, they would be too light. I buy at 600kg-650kg, and if they lose a bit, you still have a big heifer," he says.

"My theory on giving meal to heifers before the sale is that someone is trying to cod the buyer that they have milk and put an udder on them."

Unfortunately, Martin says all that really does is put an extra 20kg on the calf.

"My heifers will get no meal and it's a huge cost-saving as well. Some don't believe me when I say that, but you can come up to my place and if you manage to find a trough, you can bring it with you," he jokes.

