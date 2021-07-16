Robin Talbot: Like Godot we are waiting ... for calving, barley, silage

We are waiting... But, unlike Godot, what we are waiting for will surely arrive; the cows to start calving, the barley to ripen and the second cut silage to be ready for cutting.

We took advantage of the calm to prepare for the storm — so the grain stores have been power-hosed and disinfected, and the cattle sheds we will tip the grain into have been power-hosed out too.

And we are also ready, I hope, for the onslaught of calving.

We hope that the majority of cows will calve unassisted outdoors. But, in the event of having to intervene, we have our calving crate spruced up and ready to go. Also, a number of individual pens are ready and bedded, if needed.

The cows have been sorted into three groups, by calving date. The first two groups, which will bring us up to the end of August, have been vaccinated with IBR Live and with Rotovac.

They are also now on our night-time feeding regime. Fingers crossed, this will work as well as other years and the majority of our cows will calve during the day.

At this stage, the cows are on a diet of silage only, plus a pre-calving mineral. We are also starting to spread a little fertiliser again on the grazing ground, to build good covers of grass for the cows after they calve.

It is only with the benefit of hindsight that we will know whether we get the timing of this right or wrong.

If we go too soon, the grass gets too strong in front of the cows and they just trample and waste it, and are generally not contented. If we don’t go soon enough, we run short of grass.

There has been a burst of growth in the past few weeks. This was really needed for the second-cut silage. Some of the ground it was in was very dry and it was stunted due to lack of moisture.

Grant

A couple of paddocks of our second cut silage ground got slurry immediately after taking the first cut. It was spread with a dribble bar — which I am delighted to say we got with the assistance of a Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme grant.

I am just a little concerned that, with the initial dry weather after spreading, some of the slurry dried out on the surface and we need to be careful that, between the mower and the swarther, we don’t bring it back into the pit.

If the silage bulks up reasonably well, and if there is a risk of contamination, rather than putting it in the pit, we might make bale silage in those paddocks instead.

Read More

We also got 50 round bales of hay without rain. These were a few strong paddocks, which didn’t take a lot of saving. But it is nice green hay and it is always good to have hay back-up in the shed.

The winter barley is also looking really promising at this stage.

While the crows are doing plenty of looking in, because of the volume of straw, they haven’t — yet anyway —attacked it as much as other years.

But you can never really be sure of how it is yielding until the last trailer goes over the weigh bridge.

Certainly, there looks to be a super crop of straw. Unlike last year — when we averaged two 8x4x4 bales per acre, whereas normally we expect a yield of more than twice that figure.

Another thing we need to keep an eye on is that the performance of the young bulls, destined to be slaughtered at under 16 months, is being optimised.

The eldest of them is coming up on 12 months and they have all been treated with Animec injection for lungworm and stomach worm. This will see them covered for worms up to housing at the end of August.

They have also been vaccinated this week with IBR Live and Bovipast.

The plan now is to keep good grass in front of them right up to housing.

We took the opportunity this week to sit down and look at the formulation of their diet for finishing when they are housed.

Like other years, the diet will be made up of molasses, home-grown wheat barley and oats.

Some of the wheat will be put in the pit in the form of alkalage. This is an excellent feed, as it includes the straw and grain, making it a source of roughage as well as energy.

But it is important that the harvester has a proper grain cracker, to ensure that the animals are able to digest the grain and it doesn’t just pass through their system.

As with the tillage, our hope for the beef is that we would get yield and price in the same year.

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann