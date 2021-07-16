Farming

Robin Talbot: Like Godot we are waiting ... for calving, barley, silage

RobinTalbot: It is only with the benefit of hindsight that we will know whether we get the timing of this right or wrong.

Robin Talbot

We are waiting... But, unlike Godot, what we are waiting for will surely arrive; the cows to start calving, the barley to ripen and the second cut silage to be ready for cutting.

We took advantage of the calm to prepare for the storm — so the grain stores have been power-hosed and disinfected, and the cattle sheds we will tip the grain into have been power-hosed out too.

And we are also ready, I hope, for the onslaught of calving.

