'Phenomenal' surge in demand for Angus cattle at home and abroad

Demand from factories for Angus cattle has never been higher and overseas buyers are also queueing up to buy the purebred pedigree Angus breeding stock, reports Martin Ryan

Tradition: Padraig O'Connor, who is serving his first year as President of the Irish Angus Cattle Society, comes from a family that has been breeding Angus cattle for over a century on the family farm near Elphin, Co Roscommon

The current surge in demand for Angus cattle at home and abroad is "phenomenal" says leading Angus breeder, Padraig O'Connor.

"I have never seen anything like it and the challenge is to supply the demand" says the Co Roscommon breeder who is serving his first year as President of the Irish Angus Cattle Society.

"I was in a meat factory the other day and they told me that they now need 500 Angus cattle per week to supply the home demand and this factory is not one of the three major processors in the country.