No feed costs, no energy costs, no disease – why winterage works on the Burren

Practising a centuries-old system, this Clare farmer’s 40 cows go up the hill from October until late March, and they maintain their condition with minimal cost, he insists – but the switch from the Burren Programme to ACRES will hit him and his neighbours hard

Unique landscape: John Hynes from Kilfenora with one of the ant hills on his land in the Burren, Co Clare. Photos: Eamon Ward

Unique landscape: John Hynes from Kilfenora with one of the ant hills on his land in the Burren, Co Clare. Photos: Eamon Ward

Unique landscape: John Hynes from Kilfenora with one of the ant hills on his land in the Burren, Co Clare. Photos: Eamon Ward

Unique landscape: John Hynes from Kilfenora with one of the ant hills on his land in the Burren, Co Clare. Photos: Eamon Ward

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Clare farmer John Hynes won’t see his herd of 40 cows until springtime if all goes to plan, after driving them up the hills of his Burren holding last month.

John, who farms a 160ac out-farm in the Burren as well as a home farm in Kilfenora, says almost every farmer in his area practises the age-old tradition of winterage.

