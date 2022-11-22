No feed costs, no energy costs, no disease – why winterage works on the Burren

Clare farmer John Hynes won’t see his herd of 40 cows until springtime if all goes to plan, after driving them up the hills of his Burren holding last month.

John, who farms a 160ac out-farm in the Burren as well as a home farm in Kilfenora, says almost every farmer in his area practises the age-old tradition of winterage.

“The cows are driven up the hills in October and they forage on the grasses and mosses up there for the winter months.

“They come down again February or March, so that they can be nearer to home for calving at the end of March and beginning of April.

“It means farming here is a very low-cost system: the cows are fed for the winter on what grows naturally; they don’t have to be housed, so you have no energy costs associated with the farm; and the level of diseases is much lower.

“It is rare to have a sick animal around here.”

Damien O'Loughlin helping drive John O'Brien's herd of suckler cows to winterage pastures high on the Burren

Damien O'Loughlin helping drive John O'Brien's herd of suckler cows to winterage pastures high on the Burren

The cows come down from the hills fit and healthy for calving, having been active over the winter, says John.

“They usually calve unaided, with no problems, and they recover well because they have been living off a natural diet of a variety of herbs, grasses and plants that are packed with goodness.”

Injuries or fatalities are low on the hills, according to John, because cows have ease to move around, rather than being cramped indoors or having to walk on slats.

“It’s a healthy lifestyle for them — being outdoors in that setting is completely natural for livestock around here.

“It depends on the farmer but usually the cows go up in good condition and rather than putting on weight or losing it, they maintain it.

John says, 'usually the cows go up in good condition and rather than putting on weight or losing it, they maintain it'

John says, 'usually the cows go up in good condition and rather than putting on weight or losing it, they maintain it'

“They’re never over-fat coming down because they have been moving around and kept active.

“We do give them some nuts from the middle of February, just scattering them on the land.”

The limestone on the Burren landscape retains heat all winter, keeping the cows warm and comfortable even in the harshest of conditions, says John.

“The Burren mountains are full of limestone and it heats up over the summer months and stores that heat. Then during the winter, the stone acts as underground heating for the livestock. So even though they’re out all winter, they’re not cold.”

John entered the Burren Programme 12 years ago, and through it he has made a variety of improvements to his farm. Without entering the programme, he says farming full-time probably wouldn’t have been an option for him.

“To get in that time you needed to meet a minimum threshold,” he says. “We had a lot of monuments and forts on our farm, under the control of the National Monuments Service, and some land classified as a Special Area of Conservation, so that helped us get in.

“There’s potato ridges on our land dating back thousands of years. If you walk through the land when it’s well eaten down in late spring you can see them.

The outlines of potator ridges in the long grass on John's land

The outlines of potator ridges in the long grass on John's land

“Back then the land was divided up into little gardens, and a few families would have lived off this plot where I’m farming now.”

Through the programme, John was funded to maintain the stone walls on his land, which were built centuries ago.

The limestone was formed following the Ice Age. The stone landed mostly on hill settings, as it was carried by water over the land, according to the founders of the Burren Programme.

“We also got funding for scrub clearance and to put in a cattle crush which greatly helped with the management of stock, says John.

“And funding to put in a new water system. We’ve always pumped water out of our neighbour’s watering hole — he gave us use of one of his springs.

“The new watering system allowed us to pump the water from his watering hole to the highest point of our winterage and then gravity-feed it down into troughs.

John says, 'Between all of the work carried out on the farm through the programme, it really transformed the place and made it possible and enjoyable to farm full-time'

John says, 'Between all of the work carried out on the farm through the programme, it really transformed the place and made it possible and enjoyable to farm full-time'

“Recently I bored for water on our own land and was successful.

“Our next project is installing a solar watering pump, that’s the last piece of the puzzle.

“Between all of the work carried out on the farm through the programme, it really transformed the place and made it possible and enjoyable to farm full-time.”

When signing up for the Burren Programme, John agreed that he would not embark on a land reclamation venture and that he would not plant any of the land in grass again.

“As part of the programme, you also get financial aid for how well you maintain your grasses — you’re supposed to eat it fairly bare so that there’s no dead vegetation left and the flowering season has the best chance in the spring.

“The team in the Burren Programme don’t tell you how to run your farm — they advise you.

“A planner comes out every year and he scores your fields individually.”

There is “fierce disappointment” among the farmers of the Burren, according to John, as the Burren Programme “as we know it is coming to and end” and “some farmers are set to lose up to 60pc of their income”.

“It’s finishing at Christmas and then ACRES is starting in January,” he says.

“It’s like taking a major step back. I was in the Burren Programme and the GLAS scheme but now ACRES is taking over and everything is changing. It’s great for some but not for farmers in the Burren area.

“There’s a fierce disappointment around here because so many farmers are going to take a huge financial hit - some will be down 60pc of their income. For a lot of farmers, the scheme was their main source of income.

John says that under the new ACRES, which is replacing the Burren programme, 'the level of improvement that you can make to your farm is much less, it's a huge step backwards. The land here will suffer from a biodiversity point of view'

John says that under the new ACRES, which is replacing the Burren programme, 'the level of improvement that you can make to your farm is much less, it's a huge step backwards. The land here will suffer from a biodiversity point of view'

“Before this we all got a score for every field on the farm and our payments were results-based, whereas with the new scheme we will get an overall score, for the land as a whole, and we will be massively down in payment.

“With the new scheme, the whole farm is included in the assessment so meadows and greenland, as well as the winterage ground, are included.​

“Before this farmers had a great incentive to maintain their farms and strive to make it better because the better they did, the better payment they got from the Burren Programme. It was a reward-based system. There isn’t the same incentive now.”

The ‘work allowance’ which funds farmers to carry out improvements on their farms is much smaller with ACRES than it was with the Burren Programme, says John.

“So the level of improvement that you can make to your farm is much less, it’s a huge step backwards.

“The land here will suffer from a biodiversity point of view.

“We’ve been struggling to get the message across to the Minister for Agriculture, but he isn’t listening.”

‘The only way to control this invasive grass is by grazing… and under REPS, that was against the law’

The Burren is renowned for its flora, with three-quarters of Ireland’s native plant species found there, according to Dr Brendan Dunford, who has spent over 20 years living and working in the region.

“We have Arctic plants, Alpine plants, and Mediterranean plants all growing together and they provide a nutrient-rich diet for livestock,” says Dr Dunford, who co-leads the Burren Programme.

Dr Brendan Dunford, manager of the Burren Farming for Conservation Programme, and Michael Davoren (chairman of Burren IFA) at Carron, Co Clare

Dr Brendan Dunford, manager of the Burren Farming for Conservation Programme, and Michael Davoren (chairman of Burren IFA) at Carron, Co Clare

“Some of the unusual flowering species that can be found here include sea campion, Irish eyebright and yarrow.

“The only things left flowering at this time of the year are oxeye daisy and yarrow. Yarrow used to be picked as a cure for arthritis years ago — it was boiled in milk and rubbed into the bones.”

This diverse cover can only be maintained and kept alive in the Burren by grazing cattle on the land, says Dr Dunford.

“There’s quite a lot of bracken and that can be a problem in parts of the Burren,” he says.

“However the biggest issue is yellow grass/molinia grass.

“It’s very invasive and can take over farms of land, and instead of having 40 plants per square metre as you should have, this can smother a lot of them out and then you’re left with very few.

“The only way to control it is by grazing. The best time to graze it is in early summer because of the nutritional curve — it holds the best value in June and July.

“But what happened, particularly with REPS, was that farmers were not allowed to graze some of the land in summer… that was against the law and if you had one cow there in the summer you lost €2,000.

“Now we have to try and convince farmers that they need to get their cattle back out here in the summer to lightly graze the grasses to control it, otherwise they will lose their species and the nutrition for their winterage.”