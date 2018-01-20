'Most of us in the west have to rely on off-farm jobs'

However, he wonders if the results would be as promising if the same number methodology was applied to the amount of active small and part-time farmers west of the Shannon.

It’s a fair question — considering the roles machinery and new technology play in the modern Irish dairy and beef sectors — and it is a question the 55-year-old suckler and sheep man from Tulsk in Co Roscommon answers with some emphasis. “The Bord Bia report was fantastic for Irish agriculture, that’s for sure, but this boom is not being felt by the farmers in my area and the west of Ireland generally, as most of the farmers here are put to the pin of their collars to make a living from the land and most have to rely on an off-farm job to make ends meet”, he says.

Edward Flanagan with his pure bred Texel Sheep

Eddie has been running the 100 acre home farm for more than 25 years and has to rely on his off-farm job as a tutor with the Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board (GRETB), which runs adult education courses and English literacy courses for newly-arrived immigrants. “The costs of farming in the west are rising all the time and they are now eating into the Farm Payment, which means that the average farmer down here has to have an off-farm job to make the books balance,” says Eddie.