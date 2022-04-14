Meet the Rathlin Island farmer dealing with long harsh winters and the tricky logistics of taking livestock to marts

Rathlin Island is the only inhabited offshore island of Northern Ireland, located 10km north of Ballycastle in Co Antrim.

The ferry to the island takes 30 minutes to cross the Sea of Moyle, where legend has it that the children of Lir spent 300 years as swans.

Rathlin is Northern Ireland’s northernmost point and is home to a slowly growing population of around 140 people.

The island, which is 10km long and over 1.5km wide, is a sanctuary to tens of thousands of seabirds, including guillemots, kittiwakes, puffins and razorbills.

Liam McFaul is a suckler and sheep farmer on the island; he also works as a fisherman. He has lived and worked on the island all his life.

Liam McFaul checking on his stock







“I work 370ac in total between owned farmland and land rented from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and the National Trust,” he says.

“The nature of the ground on the island is you’ll have strips of really good land and then other patches of heathery hills. This contrast makes for a mosaic of habitats, with productive farming and nature living side by side.

Liam's farm sheds and land







“Grass growth rates here generally run a month behind the mainland. You always get a cold wind blowing across the island during the first couple of months of the year which stunts growth.”

Liam keeps 40 suckler cows, predominantly Angus and Shorthorn crosses, along with 20 Blackface cross ewes.

Angus cattle grazing on Rathlin







The sucklers are spring calving and the calves are reared for up to eight months before being sold to Armagh beef finisher John Dillon.

Other farmers on the island bring their cattle to the mainland to Armoy Livestock Mart, 10km south of Ballycastle.

“I keep three bulls — two Angus and one Shorthorn,” Liam says. “I like to breed Shorthorn with Angus cows for good milk traits. We always aim to breed back to Angus after the Shorthorn genetics have been introduced.

Liam's Angus crosses and Shorthorn crosses feeding in the shed







“Also, Angus and Shorthorn are traditionally good, hardy breeds suitable for harsh weather conditions. Limousin bulls are also popular on the island.

“Winter forage is the main restriction to the number of cows we can keep on the island. I cut 25ac for silage each year and a lot of the cows are out-wintered.

“Three times per year, silage contractor David Ramsey comes to the island with a mower, rake, fusion baler and two tractors. We don’t have the machinery to do it ourselves.”

Building livestock housing is particularly expensive on the island, with the logistical difficulty in bringing materials and machinery over on the ferry.

Liam out with his herd







“I built a 60ft x 60ft machinery shed three years ago and it cost me in excess of €50,000. Over 28t of concrete went into the shed and this all came over on the ferry,” Liam says.

“Simple problems on mainland farms can be big problems on island farms.

“For example, just today one of my tyres blew out on the JCB. I have to wait for the replacement tyre to come over on the boat tomorrow and we will have to fit it ourselves before I’m able to get the machine back in action.

“On the mainland this replacement would take only a fraction of the time.”

There are six farms on the island. Farmers from the mainland rent land on the island for summer and winter grazing.

“One of the biggest threats to the islander way of life is the lack of successors to take over the farm,” Liam says.

“The island could become a place where the people who farm here don’t live here. In the past there were 20 separate farms on the island but over the years farmers have retired and land has been sold or rented.

A newborn Angus Shorthorn cross calf







“When larger farmers from the mainland bring increased numbers of sheep and cattle here for summer grazing, they don’t have the same connection to the land as the islanders. They aren’t as in tune to the delicate balance of nature we have here.”

Liam says the islander tradition is vital to maintaining the delicate balance of nature on Rathlin.

Liam's Blackface ewes







While it faces many challenges, Rathlin has a vibrant agricultural economy which benefits the local community, and those who have moved to the island for a simpler way of life.

Liam’s land, which has been farmed organically for the past 10 years, is owned in partnership with his brother Jim, and is split across three townlands. Liam is the fifth generation of the McFaul family to work these lands.

“It would be a shame altogether to let the islander tradition go, but luckily I have nephews who have taken a great interest in the family businesses,” he says.

The Rathlin Island Ferry docked on the island after bringing residents and visitors from the mainland, 30 minutes across the Sea of Moyle







“My nephew Sean helps out on the farm while my nephew Fergus is a skipper for Rathlin Island Ferry.

“Another one of my nephews, Benji, co-owns a fishing company with me. We have two boats and mainly fish for shellfish. We bought a new 12-metre boat recently and Benji fishes full-time from the island.

“My family has always been involved in fishing and farming here so it’s great to see my nephews keeping this tradition alive.”

Derelict stones houses on the island







In 2020, the island adopted a zero-Covid policy, with a full shutdown of tourism.

“Everyone ordered online and got everything delivered to the house. Luckily, the island remained Covid-free until after the vaccination programme had fully rolled out,” Liam says.

“Life is beginning to return to normal now, with visitor numbers picking up again.”

Irish was the main language spoken on the island until the early 20th century.

“People sometimes ask whether the island is Scottish or Irish. We decided that because there are no snakes here, it has to be Irish,” Liam jokes.

Rathlin – a corncrake love island

As warden of the 450ac of RSPB land on Rathlin Island, Liam McFaul is in charge of general maintenance of the farmland, habitat creation and public awareness.

Rathlin is the only place in Northern Ireland where corncrakes are heard.

In 2016, a male corncrake was heard calling on the island for the first time in 30 years, and in 2019 two pairs of the rare ground-nesting birds were recorded.

A corncrake







Then, in 2021 five males were recorded, with one of these nesting on Liam’s land.

“This is a serious source of pride for me because as a young boy I often heard the corncrake’s call during the summer and as I grew up I watched their numbers deteriorate,” Liam says.

“After 30 years of hard work and dedication from the RSPB, we have a growing corncrake population which is back to stay, we hope.

“The RSPB is always working on habitat creation for the birds on the island, especially the protection of their nesting ground.”

Corncrakes are highly secretive and like to settle in early growing tall vegetation. The RSPB plants nettles on its land to encourage the summer migrants from western Africa to return to Rathlin.

With two broods per year, each pair can produce up to 16 eggs each breeding season, although there is a high mortality rate.

“The corncrake is site faithful and the birds will always migrate back from Africa to the same spot in the field,” Liam Explains.

“The corncrake sits on its eggs in July so we delay mowing until the eggs hatch.”

Conservation-friendly mowing is practised during the silage season on Rathlin, as up to 60pc of chicks are killed when mowing from the outside in.

To combat this, a low mowing speed is maintained on the island. Mowing from the centre out pushes the birds to the edge of the fields to safety.

The field perimeter is left unmowed as the corncrake is reluctant to break cover and cross open ground.

Rathlin Island has been one of the most successful examples of the corncrake conservation programme and it is hoped more and more of the red-listed birds will return each year.