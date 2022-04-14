Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Meet the Rathlin Island farmer dealing with long harsh winters and the tricky logistics of taking livestock to marts

Rathlin’s Liam McFaul explains the difficulties of farming on an island off the north Antrim coast and how ‘simple problems on mainland farms can be big problems on island farms’

A long way down: The East Lighthouse on Rathlin Island. Photos: Niall Hurson Expand
Liam's farm sheds and land Expand
Liam's Blackface ewes Expand
Angus cattle grazing on Rathlin Expand
Liam McFaul checking on his stock Expand
Liam's Angus crosses and Shorthorn crosses feeding in the shed Expand
A corncrake Expand
Liam out with his herd Expand
A newborn Angus Shorthorn cross calf Expand
The Rathlin Island ferry docked in Ballycastle after bringing residents and visitors back to the mainland, 30 minutes across the Sea of Moyle Expand
Derelict stones houses on the island Expand
The Rathlin Island Ferry docked on the island after bringing residents and visitors from the mainland, 30 minutes across the Sea of Moyle Expand

Close

A long way down: The East Lighthouse on Rathlin Island. Photos: Niall Hurson

A long way down: The East Lighthouse on Rathlin Island. Photos: Niall Hurson

Liam's farm sheds and land

Liam's farm sheds and land

Liam's Blackface ewes

Liam's Blackface ewes

Angus cattle grazing on Rathlin

Angus cattle grazing on Rathlin

Liam McFaul checking on his stock

Liam McFaul checking on his stock

Liam's Angus crosses and Shorthorn crosses feeding in the shed

Liam's Angus crosses and Shorthorn crosses feeding in the shed

A corncrake

A corncrake

Liam out with his herd

Liam out with his herd

A newborn Angus Shorthorn cross calf

A newborn Angus Shorthorn cross calf

The Rathlin Island ferry docked in Ballycastle after bringing residents and visitors back to the mainland, 30 minutes across the Sea of Moyle

The Rathlin Island ferry docked in Ballycastle after bringing residents and visitors back to the mainland, 30 minutes across the Sea of Moyle

Derelict stones houses on the island

Derelict stones houses on the island

The Rathlin Island Ferry docked on the island after bringing residents and visitors from the mainland, 30 minutes across the Sea of Moyle

The Rathlin Island Ferry docked on the island after bringing residents and visitors from the mainland, 30 minutes across the Sea of Moyle

/

A long way down: The East Lighthouse on Rathlin Island. Photos: Niall Hurson

Niall Hurson

Rathlin Island is the only inhabited offshore island of Northern Ireland, located 10km north of Ballycastle in Co Antrim.

The ferry to the island takes 30 minutes to cross the Sea of Moyle, where legend has it that the children of Lir spent 300 years as swans.

Most Watched

Privacy