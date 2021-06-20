Meet the Offaly organic farmers who have bounced back after their catering business was devastated by Covid 

‘Moving outside the farm gate into catering directly is not for everyone,” says Sean Clancy, “But it is certainly something farmers should consider.

“We know we produce a top-quality local organic product, and by bringing it directly to the market in this way, we ensure that we can make the best return for what we do on the farm.”

Sean and his wife Orla operate a suckler to beef system, having switched careers — from psychiatric nursing and lecturing, respectively — in the early 2000s to return to the family farm where Sean grew up, at Cloghan near Birr in Co Offaly.

The couple branched out into specialist catering and opened their Organic Kitchen catering truck, selling at festivals and concerts around the country.





Perfect outlet

“It was the perfect outlet for the organic beef we were producing and it accounted for a substantial part of our income,” says Sean, who has 33 finishing animals — a mix of Angus and Continentals — on 140 acres of pasture at Clanwood Organic Farm, with another 70 acres in forestry.

“However, overnight that stopped when Covid-19 hit. We had to come up with a new plan.”

The Clancys, who have two sons, Kieran (16) and Johnny (14), opened up an Organic Kitchen at Fallon’s Bar in Shannonbridge,

“It’s been a fantastic partnership,” says Sean. “Obviously, most of the food served there has been on a takeaway basis until they recently opened for outdoor dining.

“The majority of our steaks and burgers are supplied into Fallon’s, which is a very busy tourist spot on the Shannon.

“We are optimistic for a busy season ahead due to the large volume of people staying in Ireland this year.”

Sean and Orla also decided to expand their catering outlets, and earlier this year they won the tender for the on-site cafe at Lough Boora Discovery Park in Offaly, which is open from April to September.

Expand Close The cafe at Lough Boora / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The cafe at Lough Boora

“We wanted to be really focused on supporting local organic producers, which has been essential to our business from the very early days,” says Sean.

“We source milk, roasted coffee, cheese, salad leaves, seasonal vegetables and bread from excellent local organic producers, which has really been welcomed by our customers.”

“They love being able to support farm businesses in the area. This is something that could easily be replicated in every county in Ireland.”.

Running an organic farm, a food outlet and now a cafe makes for a demanding work schedule.

“It has been hectic, with myself and Orla working 18 hours a day seven days a week until recently,” says Sean. “We anticipated that would be the case.

“When we took on the cafe at Lough Boora, we prioritised getting good staff, which has paid off as we can now start to ease back a little into a more balanced working life.

“Like every business starting out, you need to give it everything in order to make it work. We are beginning to delegate more, which can be difficult, but investment in staff training has really been worthwhile.

Over the years Clanwood Organic Farm evolved to fit into the summer festival season. Calving is finished at the end of February, with calves gone to grass as soon as the weather permits.

“Kieran is great to help out around the farm and he will manage the paddocks in terms of grazing animals or if topping is required in any of the field,” says Sean.

Expand Close No external inputs: Some of the Clancys’ suckler-to-beef herd / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp No external inputs: Some of the Clancys’ suckler-to-beef herd

“I use contractors for silage, which is more efficient for me. I grow red clover silage, which is fantastic for finishing animals.

“We rotate some of the grassland into arable crops to grow feed for finishing our animals.

“The animals are finished using no external inputs, which not only cuts down on costs but also make the whole farm more sustainable.”

The Clancys joined the Irish Organic Association in 2005 when they converted the farm to organic production.

“When we moved home, organic farming was really the only system of farming that we were interested in,” says Sean.

“We have recently bought pigs to supply into our catering outlets.”

Sean and Orla acknowledge the support of Offaly Leader and the National Organic Training Skillnet, which facilitated specific training on catering regulations.

Overall, San says: “It is certainly hard work but we love it and we are hopefully building a business that is sustainable into the future.”

Read More





Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher@irishoa.ie