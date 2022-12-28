Meet the 90-year-old Westmeath breeder who ‘made a small fortune’ selling Simmentals to America

John Connaughton has lost none of his passion for Simmentals in the 61 years since he first imported the bloodlines from Austria.

The 90-year-old, who farms at Barretstown, Dysert outside Mullingar, says: “I believe that they are better today than when we imported them in 1971 because we have bred more beef into them and they are finishing better for the beef farmer.

“The Simmental were mainly being used as a dairy breed in Austria and they were very milky, but with crossing we bred more beef into them and the Irish Simmental today is among the best of the continental breeds for beef production.”

John made “a small fortune” introducing the breed to the US.

“The Americans were interested in getting the Simmentals but the regulations did not allow them to import directly from Austria and they were willing to pay £8,000 for the weanling breeding heifers, which was like manna from heaven at the time” he remembers.

“I remember there was a sale in a big ballroom close to Dallas Airport, and there was a red carpet for the heifers to walk in.

“I remember getting $8,000 for a heifer at the sale and sure we nearly spent it all before we came home, having a great time.

“We had the export market for the heifers, but it was hard to sell the bulls, and I did a deal with the Americans that for every heifer they purchased they had to take a bull at £3,000.

Curraheen Whiskey, bought for €17,500 as a stock bull, wins reserve Male Champion at Tullamore in 2012

Curraheen Whiskey, bought for €17,500 as a stock bull, wins reserve Male Champion at Tullamore in 2012

A vital link at the time in establishing the trade with the US was the Co Waterford born Irish-American industrialist, businessman, and philanthropist, of Pfizer Inc fame, John A (jack) Mulcahy.

He had established substantial interest in farming in Ireland, following his success as an industrialist in the US and owned Kilfrush House and Farm near Knocklong, Co Limerick and Woodruff House and Estate near Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

“When Jack Mulcahy came back from America and bought the farms he bought some Simmentals off me for his farm in Tipperary,” said John.

“He had contacts in America and I sold some through him and also other agents came to me and all the heifers I could breed at that time were being exported to America through Jack Mulcahy’s contacts or some agent in America,” he added.



John, who has sold bloodstock for up to €650,000, had got into Simmentals in 1971 — he was one of the first people to import the breed.

“I was talking to a colleague on livestock breeder one night and he mentioned to me about this new breed of cattle. He suggested it could be worthwhile bringing in some to this country.

“It was very hard at that time to get a licence to bring in cattle to this country, but I applied to the Department and I got it.

“I bought 10 Simmental heifers. They weren’t costing huge money. I paid about £1,000-1,200 each, but they had to go to Spike Island for quarantine which added to the cost.

John with fellow former Irish Simmental Cattle Society president Padge Mulhaire

John with fellow former Irish Simmental Cattle Society president Padge Mulhaire

“It was the start of the continental breeds on Irish farms where it was mainly Hereford, Angus and Shorthorn, and as a result a Charolais came on the scene around that time too.

“The advantage I saw in the continentals was that they were producing leaner meat and that was becoming popular at the time.”

The investment paid dividends, particularly when he started exporting to the US, and today more than 300 Simmental cross-breds are being finished on John’s farm each year.

John is the founder breeder of the Irish Simmental Cattle Society, and he remains actively involved in the family portfolio which includes the five-star Bloomfield House Hotel near Mullingar as well as a development company.

However, when the Simmental came in first a lot of people didn’t want to have anything to do with them and wanted to stick with the Herefords and the Angus and Shorthorns, but embryo work was just starting

Joe Sheridan TD (Westmeath) had also brought in 10 Simmental heifers around the same time. Shortly after he rang John Connaughton with a problem. There was an outbreak of (Bovine) TB in his area and he was afraid that his Simmentals could pick it up, so he offered his imported animals to John.

“Of course I’d be interested,” he told him agreeing to buy the 10 animals, whichincreased his stocking to the biggest Simmental Pedigree Herd in the country at the time.

He put them all in calf in due course and when the opportunity for the export to the US became reality it was like a dream coming through for John Connaughton with his decision to invest in Simmentals reaping returns of several fold.

Breeding

When it comes to breeding, John accepts that “Lady Luck” can play a role, alongside the vital ingredients of good judgement and stockmanship. He cites the example of his most successful bull, Ballybane Lad.

John's best-performing bull, Ballybane Lad

John's best-performing bull, Ballybane Lad

John exhibited the Champion of the Show at a Simmental Sale at Goffs. The bull was sold to a breeder from Scotland, but his export was delayed by a few days, during which he served two cows in the Ballybane herd, one of which produced Ballybane Lad.

He became the stock bull in the herd for 13 years, breeding several RDS champions and a lot of other show winners.

Over the years, John made several trips to Austria and Switzerland to source bloodlines to improve the breed.

“The type of bulls that we were looking for was of little interest to the Austrians because they were using the breed for dairying and it was only in certain areas that they had the beef type bulls,” he says.

“I imported bulls from Austria and heifers from Switzerland and crossed them with the Simmentals we had.

​“The Irish farmers were using the Simmentals for crossing with dairy herds and they preferred the light coloured animals and it is one regret that we left some great Simmental bulls behind us because they were red and the Irish dairy farmer did not want them.

John with some of his Simmentals

John with some of his Simmentals

He says the Irish Simmental are “a bloody good breed of cattle” because more beef has been bred into them.

However, he has concerns that “there is too much dairy blood now in the (Simmental) cross-bred store animals in Ireland” and not enough good crosses which would “give you the biggest return of any of the continentals”.

“I find it is hard to get the good Simmentals off the dairy herds where there is a lot of Holstein and the dairy strain is coming through them,” he says. “There is a good Simmental cross to be got off the British Friesian dairy herds.”