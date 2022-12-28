Farming

Meet the 90-year-old Westmeath breeder who ‘made a small fortune’ selling Simmentals to America

There was a sale in a ballroom in Dallas and there was a red carpet for the heifers’, remembers John Connaughton

Simmental pioneer: John Connaughton on his farm near Mullingar Expand
Curraheen Whiskey, bought for €17,500 as a stock bull, wins reserve Male Champion at Tullamore in 2012 Expand
John with fellow former Irish Simmental Cattle Society president Padge Mulhaire Expand
John's best-performing bull, Ballybane Lad Expand
John with some of his Simmentals Expand

Martin Ryan

John Connaughton has lost none of his passion for Simmentals in the 61 years since he first imported the bloodlines from Austria.

The 90-year-old, who farms at Barretstown, Dysert outside Mullingar, says: “I believe that they are better today than when we imported them in 1971 because we have bred more beef into them and they are finishing better for the beef farmer.

