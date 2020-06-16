Farming

Meath man carving out his own farming niche with a Montbéliarde dairy herd and suckler operation in Mayo

Ethical concerns: Richard Austin with his herd of pedigree Montbéliarde dairy cattle; above right: with his wife Lorena and their children Dara and Liliana

Michael Keaveny

Rather than be put off a career in farming when his older brother Jimmy took over the family farm in Summerhill, Co Meath, Richard Austin took the road less travelled and moved to The Colony, Louisburgh, Co Mayo to work alongside his uncle at the age of 19.

Over 30 years later he is still there and is milking a herd of pedigree Montbéliarde with his Spanish wife Lorena, who works for pharmaceutical company Allergan. They have two children, Dara (8) and Liliana (7).

After struggling with fertility on his pedigree Holstein herd, Richard decided to change his cow type to suit his system.