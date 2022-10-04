Farming

Farming

Making the case for organic farming: ‘It’s a very smart move – our profit margin is up in the €400-€500/ha’

Good Herdsmen Director John Purcell outlines the benefits of making the transition at the National Organic Beef Open Day 

John Purcell with his organic herd. Photo: Thomas Sunderland Expand
John’s store-to-beef system produces over 1,000 finished beef cattle per annum

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

“Nothing comes into this farm only straw and cattle, and nothing goes out only finished cattle,” says John Purcell as he primes around 1,500 farmers on entry to his vast organic beef farm located outside Golden, Co Tipperary, last week.

The well-known managing director of Good Herdsmen, Ireland’s largest dedicated organic meat processor, has one objective for the country’s first National Organic Beef Open Day at his holding — to convince those farmers “on the fence” about switching that “organics is a great farming system”.

