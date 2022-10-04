Making the case for organic farming: ‘It’s a very smart move – our profit margin is up in the €400-€500/ha’

“Nothing comes into this farm only straw and cattle, and nothing goes out only finished cattle,” says John Purcell as he primes around 1,500 farmers on entry to his vast organic beef farm located outside Golden, Co Tipperary, last week.

The well-known managing director of Good Herdsmen, Ireland’s largest dedicated organic meat processor, has one objective for the country’s first National Organic Beef Open Day at his holding — to convince those farmers “on the fence” about switching that “organics is a great farming system”.

Though he admits this jump challenged him too when he took over running his family’s conventional livestock business from his late father, Michael, in 1997, he added “it was an event just like this on a farm in Clonmel that converted me to organics in 1998”.

The open day — organised and facilitated by Teagasc, the Department of Agriculture, Bord Bia — comes just weeks before the much-anticipated reopening of the €256m Organic Farming Scheme, with thousands of new farmers expected to enter on the back of significantly boosted payment rates, spiralling input costs and a greater understanding of the organic system.

Today, John’s store-to-beef system produces over 1,000 finished beef cattle per annum (Hereford, Angus and Continental breeds) on an overall operation of 950ac of owned and leased land (350ac and 600ac, respectively) The farm walk, and its 50 information stations, is taking place on a single block of 500ac.

This block produces most of the winter feed for the operation with combination crops (cereals and peas) and clover grass swards (red and white) grown throughout.

The site houses some 600 cattle during the winter months in sheds John has adapted, with at least half of the minimum surface of the indoor area consisting of a solid construction.

“The farm was set up to have continuous supply for our own meat business, Good Herdsman, in Cahir, so you’ll see a lot of different types of sheds around the farm,” he says.

“They were just converted from conventional sheds into straw lay-back areas — a very simple method, nothing too difficult. You all have sheds like them at home, I guarantee.

“We’re finishing about 1,000 cattle off this farm and a couple of farms that we rent around the place — it’s mostly rented land — so the spring period for us is very, very tight on supply.

“Supermarkets need 52-week meat supply. It’s not the strawberry business we’re in, they want product 12 months of the year.”

Organic beef production is the largest organic sector in Ireland with around 1,400 farmers producing 11,500 organic cattle per year — 45pc is currently sold on the Irish market, while the main importers are the UK, Germany and the Netherlands.

“Our aim is to have a closed system producing all the feed requirements for the cattle,” adds John. “We use red clover silage for our Herefords and Angus cattle, but the Continentals need an extra bit of a push, so five years ago we started to grow a combi crop of oats, peas and clovers and it has been a very successful rotational plan.

“We have that inside in the pits. It costs €58/t — that includes cost of land rented, contractor costs, seed costs, so you can produce organic feed quite cheaply. So for the drystock farmer, I would say it’s a very, very simple transition.

“We really need more winter finishers to come in, to finish cattle from January to April — that is a very important period for us.

“We can see the benefits of it because we have all the nutrients from the farmyard slurry and manure going back onto the land.”

John sources his cattle from organic livestock mart sales (30pc) and direct from farmers (70pc), and has “built good relationships” with organic store producers over the years.

The cattle (heifers and steers) are bought year-round between 16-18 months of age at an average weight of 450kg. When they arrive on-farm, the stock are isolated to minimise health/disease issues and, when possible, John keeps them in the groups they came in to reduce stress.

“Our aim is to have heifers ready for slaughter at 24 months at 330kg, and steers finished at 30 months at 360kg,” he says.

“Last year, the cattle arrived here at an average of 452kg. The heifers put on a daily gain of about 1.1kg and the bullocks about 0.9kg. The cattle were here for around 245 days before slaughter.”

In terms of soil structure, John’s Golden Vale postcode means he is “blessed” with excellent free-draining soils, with no signs of compaction, suitable to the moderate stocking rate of the farm.

As clover drives organic farming, John says the white and red clovers in his grassland mix have helped maximise the amount of quality grass/clover sward achieved, allowing him to finish his cattle “without the use of any concentrates”. The grass clover seed mixture is 15pc clover, 42pc low grasses and 43pc tall grasses.

On grazing management, John’s cattle enter a field with a grass cover of around 1,200kg DM/ha, the equivalent of 8-10cm in height.

“Paddocks are then grazed down to 4-5cm to protect the clover root structure while reducing poaching and ectoparasite problems.

“Cattle are usually stripped grazed, so they always have access to fresh pasture and are moved to new pasture every 10 days to break the worm cycle.

“Once paddocks are grazed, they’re topped regularly to increase tillering while managing weeds and increasing organic matter levels in the soil. Cattle are out on grass from March onwards and housed from November.”

Once conditions allow in spring, cattle slurry is applied to the grazing ground at a rate of 1,500 gallons/ac using trailing shoe technology. Where silage is cut, a further 1,500 gallons/ac is spread post-cutting to replace any nutrient losses. Lime is spread on areas where required when preparing ground for cropping.

“The farmyard manure produced on the farm is handled in two ways,” says John. “The sheds are cleaned out in January and the manure is stored in clamps out in the fields, where it will be spread on the fields entering the crop rotation.

“The sheds are cleaned out again in May/June and the manure is stored in the sheds until August — this is then spread on fields most deficient in nutrients.

“The plan for the coming year is also to compost all the farm’s manure and spread it out on the land during the autumn before the combination crops are sown next spring.”

On herd health, John focuses on “good management, sound nutrition and good animal husbandry skills”.

“As the animals are bought at around 450kg at an age of 16-18 months, health problems are greatly reduced as cattle have built up a certain immunity to parasite issues at this time,” says John.

“But when an animal is ill, an organic farmer reacts in the same manner as a conventional farmer, with veterinary assistance immediately required.”

Although John’s holding is well in excess of the national average farm, Teagasc say his farm’s financial performance “gives a good overview” of the type of margins that can be expected from an organic beef-finishing farm.

In the absence of a fertiliser bill or any purchased concentrate — two of the largest bills on most farms — discounting the farm’s strong reliance on employed labour, and including a full land lease charge of €208 per finished animal, John has a profit margin of €112 per finished animal, excluding direct payments (profitability per head: sales price €1,592, purchase price €920, costs €560).

“I’m happy with the margin because we’re renting a lot of land,” he says. “If you took that out, it would add an extra €200/head, so we’re encouraged by our performance.

“It’s way above the national average of €300/ha — we’re up in the €400-€500/ha so that’s very positive, and then you put the farming scheme payments on top of that again, so it’s a very smart move.”

Jack Nolan: ‘There are huge benefits... but things are still going to go wrong’

The “opportunity is ripe” to convert to organics, but “it’s still farming, things are still going to go wrong”, says Jack Nolan head of Department of Agriculture’s Organic Division.

Speaking to farmers during a panel discussion at the National Organic Beef Open Day on the farm of organic beef finisher John Purcell, Mr Nolan – who recently switched to organic farming himself – said “it’s a mindset change more than anything else”.

It comes ahead of the reopening of the €256m Organic Farming Scheme and on the back of newly announced Budget 2023 supports to offset high fertiliser prices through grant aid schemes for multi species swards and red clover, as well as new €8m Liming Scheme.

“I only moved into organics in January, I used to deal with the Nitrates Derogation, water quality and biodiversity, and I couldn’t understand at the start why, anytime you mentioned organics, the following week there was an article in the paper criticising it.

“And I really think it’s because people are afraid of it because we have such an opportunity in Ireland to go down the road of Origin Green grass-fed organic produce.

“We’re expecting several thousand people to convert this year and the structure is being put in place to support you in organics.

“The rates have been increased by 50pc so there is no issue there except in your own mind to see what you need to change.”

But “only come in if you’re happy and you’re prepared for it”, he warned.

Asked about possible downsides Mr Nolan replied: “It’s still farming, things are still going to go wrong, there is a 5pc chance of inspection by me or my colleagues, and every year you’re going to be inspected by an organic certification body.

“You have to attend 25 hours training and there are costs involved every year so be realistic coming into the scheme.

“There are huge benefits, but it takes planning to think ahead, you have to have buffer silage, don’t come in thinking ‘everything is magic in organics’ because it’s not, but it is a good system of farming.

“Be proud to be organic and be an early mover. When REPS started 30 years ago the only people going into it were considered ‘tree huggers’ or ‘environmentalists.

“By the end, there was 60,000 in it. Get in early and take advantage, I’ve never worked in an area so ripe for opportunity for people coming into it, so come on in.”

Demand for organic produce still strong despite crisis

Although there is a cost-of-living crisis across Europe, agri-sector representatives say consumer demand for organics remains resilient

Speaking at the National Organic Beef Open Day in Golden, near Cashel, Co Tipperary, the representatives told up to 1,500 farmers in attendance that three major Irish retailers — Dunnes Stores, Tesco and Lidl — are set to ramp up their promotion of organic produce.

“Most of the growth opportunity for our organic produce is going to be in Europe because that is where the biggest share of the organic market is,” says Bord Bia’s Seamus McMenamin.

“If you go into a supermarket in Germany, 15-20pc of all produce is organic, compared to one to two per cent here.

“We’ve had plenty of customers, particularly for beef and lamb, but they want the 52-week supply and, until now, we haven’t had the produce available to service that market — we only produce 4,000t of organic beef, which is about one per cent of what we produce in total.

“But as it grows, we will continually activate that. We’ve done studies in Germany and, more recently, in the Nordics where there is growing demand, particularly among younger consumers and young families.

“We’ve seen 10-12pc food inflation in some of these key markets, but what we’ve found is those consumers that buy organic are still going to buy it.

“They might buy it as an ‘own brand’ product from a major retailer instead of a niche organic-only store, but they still want to buy organic.

“That is where the opportunity lies if we are looking to export at scale — it’s those bigger retailers we will be looking to get Irish organic product into.

“So overall, there is a fairly positive longer-term outlook for organic food demand, particularly in Europe and also in Asia and the US.

“Over the summer, we’ve engaged with our domestic retailers about promoting organics too and, in conversation with Bord Bia, Dunnes, Tesco and Lidl have called out organic as a key focus area within the fresh category,” he says.