Looks aren’t everything: why this beef farmer now prefers to rear Friesians

Some beef farmers would rather plant their land than let a Friesian cross it, according to Cormac Kelly, but he says everything has its own beauty.

Farming outside Tubber, Moate, but in Offaly, on over 200 acres of fragmented land, most of it owned, Cormac says a docile animal is more important.

“I’ve been farming for years and am 60 now and (the look of them) doesn’t bother me,” he says. “I’ve had really good-looking cattle down the years and currently have 14 U-grade continentals in a field.

“They are two-year-old heifers and it’s not simple to get them in or handle them. They can be dangerous at times.

“On the same bit of land, I have others that would come over and follow you out the gate and lick your hand. There is beauty in that as well, and that’s why I am going with them”.

Cormac farms with his wife Bernadette, and their three sons help out at weekends, but he is winding down the number of suckler cows from 50 a few years ago by not buying replacements.

He also keeps 80 ewes and sold 41 lambs last week via the Offaly Lamb Producer Group.

With only 40ac of his farm next to the house, Cormac is kept busy between the six other parcels of land, dotted around the parish, and herding can take two-and-a-half hours every day.

He joined the Twenty20 Beef Club in 2019, a dairy calf-to beef production system aiming to improve economic, social and environmental sustainability.

Through the scheme — a partnership between Glanbia Ireland and Kepak Group — Cormac has seen the number of calves he’s bought in increase to 115 this year, along with 35 from his own suckler herd.

“The first year I reared 50 calves plus 40 of my own and last year 87 plus my own,” he says. “I’ll be completely out of suckler cows in the next few years and this suits me. The docility of the calves makes things a lot safer.

“When the scheme started, I was buying fertiliser and meal from Glanbia, so it was a natural fit to go into it.”

Cormac buys in calves, between three and five weeks old, and sells them at 20 and 22 months.

“The biggest issue is finding people to buy from. Part of the scheme is that the animal cannot stand in a mart at any time in its life, as animal welfare is a big part of this scheme,” he says.

“You have to buy calves directly, so this year I sourced calves in Athy, Cavan and Edenderry as well as from some local farmers. Last year I went to Kilkenny, Laois and Cavan to get calves.

“Hopefully I can go back to some of those men again, but if you are travelling for calves, you need a good Jeep and trailer.

“There is a nice bit of work of rearing 115 calves — feeding meal and keeping everything healthy and keeping an eye on them. It may not be for everyone. It’s time-consuming but it’s not dangerous.”

Of the 115 heifers and bull calves he’s rearing, most are by Angus and Hereford bulls. Cormac is killing the heifers at 20 months, with an average carcass weight of 290kg, while the bullocks are killed at 22 months, around 330kg.

Most killed out at O= and at 52pc, according to Cormac, which he was happy with.

“I weighed them before I killed them and O= was the average grade and 52pc is good for these kind of cattle,” he says.

“Top continentals might make 55-60pc, but in this scheme you have to be prepared that the cattle will disappoint you in kill out and grading.”

According to the scheme, the benefits for farmers are numerous and include a substantial price premium for the cattle, predictability of pricing and certainty around their market.

Members are offered technical support to enable them to produce or procure animals with higher genetic merit and achieve optimum daily live-weight gain during the animal’s life.

The main advantage, Cormac says, is the docility of the animals and expert advice he receives from both Glanbia and Kepak.

“The reps are really good. They come out and advise you on feeding and grassland,” he says.

“Having a relationship with a factory is good. A lot of farmers don’t have that, but in this scheme they will come out and look at the cattle and advise me how best to finish them. It’s very important to have a relationship with anyone you are doing business with. I never dealt with an agent, always with the factory, but this scheme allows me to deal with the procurement scheme in Kepak.

“I’m always trying to do everything a bit better than before. I’ve introduced ad lib feeding after weaning and it’s helped stop setbacks — that was based on advice I received.

“The biggest thing for me is the docility as suckler cattle are not always easy to handle. These follow you around the field.”

According to Mick O’Dowd, Agri‑Business Development Manager with Kepak, the scheme provides a guaranteed market for dairy beef calves with a premium for farmers.

“The way the pricing works, when the first cattle were processed last September/October, the base price was below €3.75/kg. The premium then was 25c/kg over and above any QA bonus or breed bonus.

“As the price rose over €3.80kg, the premium reduced to 15c/kg, but it doesn’t drop below 15c/kg. The minimum pricing may not be relevant right now, but last autumn the price of cattle was down around €3.55/kg. If it goes below €3.50/kg, there is a minimum price built in.

“We want farmers achieving every single bonus that is available and it means the product is coming through consistently for us and they are duly rewarded.”