'It's old, it's ancient and we are the custodians for the next generation'

When Oliver took over half of his father Pat's farm more than 15 years ago, the push everywhere was to intensify. Slatted houses were being build on every holding and the farmers of the Burren were being encouraged away from grazing the mountains in the way that their families had done for generations.

Instead of intensifying his methods and growing his herd, the suckler farmer has chosen to work with the natural conditions of his holding and not against them. The result is a farm that is almost self-sufficient, with no feed, no outside water supply and no farm buildings.

"It's a very simple form of farming, very straightforward. We're allowing the farm to do the work. We are utilising the land for what it can do and we're not over pushing it," he says.

"I'm not trying to put 25 cows up on the mountain when I know it can only carry 15 or 16 - I'm staying within the parameters of what the farm can do and getting the best out of what I have."

Cattle grazing on Oliver Nagle's farm in the Burren, Co Clare

The inspiration for Oliver's approach came from the BurrenLIFE Project (now the Burren Programme), an initiative which encourages farmers to maintain the traditional methods of farming in the Burren, with benefits both for the local biodiversity and for the farms themselves.

"There has been a push towards intensive farming and increasing herd numbers for a long time. People took a step away from grazing the mountains and towards building slatted houses," Oliver says.

"Through projects like BurrenLIFE we got to see that we weren't using the assets that we had on our farm fully. This focused us on using the land for its proper purposes and staying within those parameters. The farm is now nearly self-sustaining, it's able to look after itself."

Oliver tapped into some of the hidden resources which existed on his 82-acre mountain plot, including developing natural springs for his cattle to drink from and fencing the mountain winterage to allow him to keep his herd on it throughout the winter.

"We have divided the winterage now, which we didn't do before," he says. "This encourages the cattle to graze out the heavy grass and scrub completely. This focused grazing of the mountain ensures that we get the full benefit out of it and nature gets full benefit out of it as well.

"This allows the flowers and the fauna to grow over the summer. If it was only half-grazed that wouldn't be a help to us or to nature."

Oliver has just been recognised as one of ten Ambassadors for Nature by the Irish Farming for Nature organisation.

"This isn't something that you just do for one year. We are committed to it now forever. It's the way forward for small farmers in this part of the country," he says.

"All the work that has been done has improved the farm visually, in terms of nature, and productively as well. Nothing that we have done has cost me in the long run. It was not restrictive; in fact, by thinking about farming in a different way, I was able to increase what we could do by embracing the land for what it was and what it could do.

"If I wanted to calve cows in January, for example, this wouldn't work for me at all. I need to be able to keep the cattle on the mountain until March or April so they get the benefit of the winterage and they clean out the heavy grass properly.

"But once I make the decision for myself, to calve the cows that bit later, it all works. It's about tailoring what I am doing to suit the land that we have. There was tweaking that had to be done, but it worked."

Science

Oliver's land has been in his family for hundreds of years and he is hoping that this method of farming will make the land an attractive proposition for the next generation of Nagles.

"All down the generations the farm has been farmed like this. We now have the science to prove that what the old people did was correct.

"I feel like we are carrying on a tradition of eons. There is no other system or business on the island of Ireland that can trace back its roots 5,000 years like we can, with next to nothing changing. The core of what we are doing today is the very same.

"Every farmer who has worked this land for thousands of years has left his fingerprints on it. It's old, it's ancient. We got the job of being custodians of that for the next generation.

"Going forward I hope that there will be someone interested in taking it on when I am finished with it."

Indo Farming