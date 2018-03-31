Farm Ireland
'It's about believing in your product' - suckler farmer on the switch to organic production

William Mulhall has converted the family farm to organic production. The next target is selling his beef direct to consumers

William Mulhall with a newly-born calf at his Derrymullen farm in Allenwood, Co Kildare, where he hosted an organic farming demonstration day. Photo: Tony Gavin
Claire Fox

'I'm a happier man for having entered organics" - that was the verdict from suckler farmer William Mulhall at the recent Teagasc farm walk on his holding in Allenwood, Co Kildare.

Having spent time working as a stone mason in Co Donegal, William took over his family farm in 2010. At the time, there was a suckler to weanling enterprise on the farm, but the prospect of increased control and financial sustainability that the organic system offered attracted William, and in 2015 he "bit the bullet" and began converting his farm.

"I was keen on the idea of not having to buy lots of inputs. Whatever is produced on the farm is fed to the animals. Also, when I did the 'Teagasc Introduction to Organic Production' course in 2015, there was a premium on organic beef. I think it was €1.20/kg over conventional beef," says William.

While much of that premium is now gone, William feels that by finishing his 46-strong Aberdeen Angus and Speckle Park cross herd and selling them directly to the consumer - rather than relying on processors - he will be rewarded financially.

"Going forward, I hope that we can sell directly to the consumer. I want to get rewarded for the product that I'm producing because I feel it's a good product. It's about having more control because otherwise you're at the behest of whatever the processor decides to give you that week.

"Maybe some of it is pigheadedness, that I want to get my product out there, but it's about being brave enough and putting yourself out there and believing in your product. The route we want is to sell as closely to the consumer as we can and to cut out the middleman," he adds.

Fiona Doolin from Teagasc gives a talk on the day. Photo: Tony Gavin
William has had to make changes to the operation of his 74-hectare farm as a result of converting to organics. He now grazes his cattle on a rotational basis using a paddock system. The cattle are divided into two groups, and groups are rotated.

"The paddock system is key," he says. "You're not spending two hours going around the field with a chain harrow; instead, you get it done in an hour or 45 minutes. I also use strip wire, which is handy if you don't want a permanent paddock. It saves time."

Teagasc drystock advisor Christy Watson says the ideal grazing paddock for 50 cows is one hectare and recommends a system of three days grazing and leaving three weeks for growing in order to encourage greater yield.

"Mapping paddocks is important. Don't be afraid to subdivide either to get a decent grazing job and make sure the shape is a close to square as possible. The more times you graze, the more yield you'll get. Weather conditions will always be an issue but paddocks can help you find your way through," he says.

William Mulhall with a newly born calf on his farm Derrymullen in Allenwood, Co. Kildare where he hosted an Organic Farming Demonstration Day. Photo: Tony Gavin
While William, unlike non-organic farmers, can't "chuck a load of nitrogen on a field", the planting of white clover swards on his farm has helped him increase soil fertility. Teagasc organic specialist Dan Clavin says white clover's ability to harness nitrogen from the air makes it ideal for organic farmers.

"White clover makes sense money wise," he says. "Crops like white clover can fix nitrogen from the air and it's all for free and used to grow grass. It helps build up nitrogen for crops sown next year on the farm.

Cattle on William Mulhalls farm Derrymullen in Allenwood, Co. Kildare where he hosted an Organic Farming Demonstration Day. Photo: Tony Gavin
"If you can get 25pc cover of white clover on your pasture, that'll fix over 100kg of nitrogen per hectare in one year - that's the same as 80 units of bagged nitrogen, and three or four bags of CAN, and is worth up to €130 per hectare."

William's ICBF Euro-Star report from January 2018 shows he has an average herd replacement index of €97 - with the national average at €78.

Dan Clavin from Teagasc gives a talk on William Mulhalls farm Derrymullen in Allenwood, Co. Kildare where he hosted an Organic Farming Demonstration Day. Photo: Tony Gavin.
Teagasc advisor Fiona Doolin says that William's belief in good breeding and his compact calving season have been the reason for this success.

"He's in the top 10pc of farmers when it comes to his replacement index. His calving is spread across seven-and-a-half weeks. You're focused on the job. The benefits of breeding calves from cows and bulls with good fertility means there's inherent fertility in the herd that can be managed," she says.

Cattle on William Mulhals farm Derrymullen in Allenwood, Co. Kildare where he hosted an Organic Farming Demonstration Day. Photo: Tony Gavin.
While organic farming has been a learning curve for William, and he admits that he is yet to "find the sweet spot when it comes to stocking rates", he feels it is the best way to ensure the long-term survival of his farm.

"There are things like the weather that you can't control but there are lots of things you can control," he says.

"I love the challenge. I'm glad I did it - it has given this farm a better chance of surviving without having to scale up or lease land."

Ireland lagging behind rest of EU on organic conversion

A scheme must be introduced to target dairy and tillage farmers to convert to organic farming as Ireland is lagging behind the EU average, says Grace Maher of the Irish Organic Farmers and Growers Association.

There are 1,187 certified organic farmers in Ireland. This accounts for 2pc of farmers overall, compared to the EU average of 5pc. The last Department of Agriculture Organics Scheme closed in 2015 and Ms Maher says a new scheme should target areas such as tillage and dairy, where there is a deficit of organic farmers.

"If a new scheme is to be introduced, it should focus on dairy, tillage and horticulture, as the majority of organic farmers in Ireland are beef," she says.

"Organic cereals are in demand, but methods of production are complex, so it would make sense to give them more support."

Grace added that while converting to organic can offer farmers the chance to earn a premium price for their product, she urged anyone considering entering organics do to their market research first.

"There's so many opportunities out there for farmers to sell their product directly to consumers and build a relationship with consumers, whether they sell online or at a market, but with all that comes labour costs," she warns.

"Do your homework first and visit farms because you can get a good price and reduce your inputs and improve your cashflow - but you have to plan."

