'It's about believing in your product' - suckler farmer on the switch to organic production
William Mulhall has converted the family farm to organic production. The next target is selling his beef direct to consumers
'I'm a happier man for having entered organics" - that was the verdict from suckler farmer William Mulhall at the recent Teagasc farm walk on his holding in Allenwood, Co Kildare.
Having spent time working as a stone mason in Co Donegal, William took over his family farm in 2010. At the time, there was a suckler to weanling enterprise on the farm, but the prospect of increased control and financial sustainability that the organic system offered attracted William, and in 2015 he "bit the bullet" and began converting his farm.
"I was keen on the idea of not having to buy lots of inputs. Whatever is produced on the farm is fed to the animals. Also, when I did the 'Teagasc Introduction to Organic Production' course in 2015, there was a premium on organic beef. I think it was €1.20/kg over conventional beef," says William.
While much of that premium is now gone, William feels that by finishing his 46-strong Aberdeen Angus and Speckle Park cross herd and selling them directly to the consumer - rather than relying on processors - he will be rewarded financially.
"Going forward, I hope that we can sell directly to the consumer. I want to get rewarded for the product that I'm producing because I feel it's a good product. It's about having more control because otherwise you're at the behest of whatever the processor decides to give you that week.
"Maybe some of it is pigheadedness, that I want to get my product out there, but it's about being brave enough and putting yourself out there and believing in your product. The route we want is to sell as closely to the consumer as we can and to cut out the middleman," he adds.
William has had to make changes to the operation of his 74-hectare farm as a result of converting to organics. He now grazes his cattle on a rotational basis using a paddock system. The cattle are divided into two groups, and groups are rotated.
"The paddock system is key," he says. "You're not spending two hours going around the field with a chain harrow; instead, you get it done in an hour or 45 minutes. I also use strip wire, which is handy if you don't want a permanent paddock. It saves time."