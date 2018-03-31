'It's about believing in your product' - suckler farmer on the switch to organic production

Teagasc drystock advisor Christy Watson says the ideal grazing paddock for 50 cows is one hectare and recommends a system of three days grazing and leaving three weeks for growing in order to encourage greater yield. "Mapping paddocks is important. Don't be afraid to subdivide either to get a decent grazing job and make sure the shape is a close to square as possible. The more times you graze, the more yield you'll get. Weather conditions will always be an issue but paddocks can help you find your way through," he says.

William Mulhall with a newly born calf on his farm Derrymullen in Allenwood, Co. Kildare where he hosted an Organic Farming Demonstration Day. Photo: Tony Gavin

While William, unlike non-organic farmers, can't "chuck a load of nitrogen on a field", the planting of white clover swards on his farm has helped him increase soil fertility. Teagasc organic specialist Dan Clavin says white clover's ability to harness nitrogen from the air makes it ideal for organic farmers.

"White clover makes sense money wise," he says. "Crops like white clover can fix nitrogen from the air and it's all for free and used to grow grass. It helps build up nitrogen for crops sown next year on the farm.

Cattle on William Mulhalls farm Derrymullen in Allenwood, Co. Kildare where he hosted an Organic Farming Demonstration Day. Photo: Tony Gavin

"If you can get 25pc cover of white clover on your pasture, that'll fix over 100kg of nitrogen per hectare in one year - that's the same as 80 units of bagged nitrogen, and three or four bags of CAN, and is worth up to €130 per hectare." William's ICBF Euro-Star report from January 2018 shows he has an average herd replacement index of €97 - with the national average at €78.

Dan Clavin from Teagasc gives a talk on William Mulhalls farm Derrymullen in Allenwood, Co. Kildare where he hosted an Organic Farming Demonstration Day. Photo: Tony Gavin.

Teagasc advisor Fiona Doolin says that William's belief in good breeding and his compact calving season have been the reason for this success. "He's in the top 10pc of farmers when it comes to his replacement index. His calving is spread across seven-and-a-half weeks. You're focused on the job. The benefits of breeding calves from cows and bulls with good fertility means there's inherent fertility in the herd that can be managed," she says.

Cattle on William Mulhals farm Derrymullen in Allenwood, Co. Kildare where he hosted an Organic Farming Demonstration Day. Photo: Tony Gavin.

While organic farming has been a learning curve for William, and he admits that he is yet to "find the sweet spot when it comes to stocking rates", he feels it is the best way to ensure the long-term survival of his farm. "There are things like the weather that you can't control but there are lots of things you can control," he says. "I love the challenge. I'm glad I did it - it has given this farm a better chance of surviving without having to scale up or lease land."

Ireland lagging behind rest of EU on organic conversion A scheme must be introduced to target dairy and tillage farmers to convert to organic farming as Ireland is lagging behind the EU average, says Grace Maher of the Irish Organic Farmers and Growers Association. There are 1,187 certified organic farmers in Ireland. This accounts for 2pc of farmers overall, compared to the EU average of 5pc. The last Department of Agriculture Organics Scheme closed in 2015 and Ms Maher says a new scheme should target areas such as tillage and dairy, where there is a deficit of organic farmers. "If a new scheme is to be introduced, it should focus on dairy, tillage and horticulture, as the majority of organic farmers in Ireland are beef," she says.

"Organic cereals are in demand, but methods of production are complex, so it would make sense to give them more support." Grace added that while converting to organic can offer farmers the chance to earn a premium price for their product, she urged anyone considering entering organics do to their market research first. "There's so many opportunities out there for farmers to sell their product directly to consumers and build a relationship with consumers, whether they sell online or at a market, but with all that comes labour costs," she warns.

"Do your homework first and visit farms because you can get a good price and reduce your inputs and improve your cashflow - but you have to plan."

