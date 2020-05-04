'It's a buyer's market - it's hard to put a value on your stock if you're not going through the ring'

'I probably have the best view of the Rock of Cashel from my farm, as we're right under it here," says Erica O'Keeffe of her drystock farm.

Erica has been farming since she was 17, with her father, and took over the drystock farm in 2005. At the time it was mainly a sheep farm, with the family also breeding National Hunt horses.

According to Erica, who is the IFA South Tipperary chairperson, it was difficult to make a living out of sheep alone.

"We had a good few hundred sheep but prices were low for a few years and we decided to go into suckling," she says.

Erica started to buy heifers in 2017 and has been breeding replacement heifers from the 120 cows she kept on the farm. In recent years she has scaled back to around 50 suckler cows, along with 120 ewes.

The ewes are Suffolk cross and Charollais cross.

"We had been lambing the ewes early but in recent times we have gone back to lambing at the end of January."

This year, with a wet spring the farm is two weeks behind last year and it will be another two weeks before Erica sells the first lambs off the farm.

"We usually sell them through Cashel Marts and hope to have about 30 ready in two weeks' time," she says.

"I run Charollais and Vendeen rams with the flock and the average weight for the lambs going to the mart is 45-46kg.

"When I buy my rams I put a good bit of effort into ensuring I'm buying the right specification of ram, with good conformation and length. I like to keep replacement ewes on the farm, so I have a young flock all the time."

All the lambs will be creep-fed from the time they went out to grass in the third week of February, and Erica is pleased with the lambs this year.

"I'm very happy with this crop of lambs. I dosed them three weeks ago and they are thriving well and have come on along," she says. "The good weather and warmth recently has really helped them come along nicely."

The mix of sheep and cattle gives her variety, and while the sheep are labour-intensive, they are less dangerous than the cows.

Her herd of cows are mainly Limousin cross and she has bred a lot of replacements for the farm with stock bulls.

"We used to sell them at Cashel Mart, and the last two years I've sold weanlings off the farm to buyers at about 9-10 months of age."

This, she says, is the third tough year for farmers after the drought in 2018, the beef crisis last year and now Covid-19.

"Here in south Tipperary it's mainly beef, tillage and dairy dominated. Sheep farmers have declined in numbers in the last 10 years, a lot of suckler people have gone down the dairy route."

And with marts and co-ops operating under Covid-19 restrictions, she says it's difficult for those in the farming sector.

"The marts know their clients so they have been trying to match up buyers and sellers, but it's difficult for them," she says.

"It's difficult for a farmer selling his stock, as it is a buyer's market and it's hard to put a value on your own stock when you're not going through the mart ring.

"Farming is a way of life but it's an isolating life; going to the mart is some farmers' only chance to meet people during the week.

"In a sense we are lucky that we are isolated, we have less chance of picking up this virus, but it's tough, and it's difficult to conduct business."