Inside one of Japan's largest dairy and beef ‘megafarms’

A 1,000-cow dairy unit employing 40 people is run alongside a 900-head Wagyu beef herd

Big business: Asahi Foods Corporation director Yoshiki Ueda with Wealthy Farm owner Hiroo Takeuchi on the 99ac holding outside Tokyo. Photos: Niall Hurson Expand
Wagyu calves Expand
People at the mart Expand
A Wagyu-only cattle mart, where 10-month-old calves were selling for around €4,200/head. Expand
'A farmer's Christmas is a special one' Expand
The milk price for 2022 in Japan is 0.73c/ and is set once per year. Expand
Wagyus on the farm Expand
The farm&rsquo;s self-sufficiency for feed is around 25%, depending on the importation of corn, soybean, hay and alfalfa. Expand
Hiroo inherited the farm from his father in law and started out with just 50 cows. Expand
Director of Asahi Foods Corporation, Yoshiki Ueda and 'Wealthy Farm' owner Hiroo Takeuchi. Expand
Hiroo insists that his &ldquo;motivation is desire to achieve rather than wealth.&rdquo; Expand
Hiroo insists that his &ldquo;motivation is desire to achieve rather than wealth.&rdquo; Expand

The farm’s self-sufficiency for feed is around 25%, depending on the importation of corn, soybean, hay and alfalfa.

Hiroo insists that his “motivation is desire to achieve rather than wealth.”

Big business: Asahi Foods Corporation director Yoshiki Ueda with Wealthy Farm owner Hiroo Takeuchi on the 99ac holding outside Tokyo. Photos: Niall Hurson
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

North of Tokyo, in the Tochigi region, Hiroo Takeuchi and his team run one of the largest dairy and beef ‘megafarms’ in Japan.

The Farming Independent visited ‘Wealthy Farm’, as part of a Department of Agriculture and Bord Bia trade mission to the region.

