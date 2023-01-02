Inside one of Japan's largest dairy and beef ‘megafarms’

North of Tokyo, in the Tochigi region, Hiroo Takeuchi and his team run one of the largest dairy and beef ‘megafarms’ in Japan.

The Farming Independent visited ‘Wealthy Farm’, as part of a Department of Agriculture and Bord Bia trade mission to the region.

Yoshiki Ueda, director of Asahi Foods Corporation, translated on behalf of Hiroo as we toured the impressive 40ha (99ac) site.

The farm is divided into two parts; on one side you will find the 1,000-cow dairy unit and on the other is a 900-head Wagyu beef herd. A total of 40 people work with the dairy cows and just three are needed to run the beef side of the business.

The area is a powerhouse in the supply of milk to the world’s largest city, Tokyo, which has a population of almost 14 million.

There are many ‘mega-farms’ in this region, working to meet the insatiable demand for protein from its densely populated metropolitan neighbour.

Hiroo’s beef and dairy sites work in tandem, with Wagyu derived from the dairy herd by process of embryo transfer.

Hiroo, who initially started farming with 50 cows, was one of the first farmers in the region to use embryo transfer. Every month there are 80 calves born on the farm; 30 of these are pedigree Wagyu, 25 are dairy heifers and a further 25 are a cross between Holstein and Wagyu.

Sexed semen is used to obtain the replacement heifer calves for the dairy herd. The 25 cross-bred calves are all sold at one month old, while the full-blood Wagyu and replacement heifers are reared on the beef block.

The 300 Wagyu cows on the beef farm are the source of the highly sought-after Wagyu genetics, with 15 full-blood Wagyu calves born every month.

The other 120 Wagyu cows are used for the production of embryos which will go on to be implanted into the dairy herd.

The farm generally produces more embryos than is required and can always maintain a surplus.

“We start breeding the Wagyu females at 15 months. Most breed until 10-15 years old,” Hiroo said.

“The females are not so big, neither are their progeny. It makes calving easier but at the same time the calves are not so strong. They have to be looked after very carefully. They are weak against cold weather.

Hiroo inherited the farm from his father in law and started out with just 50 cows.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hiroo inherited the farm from his father in law and started out with just 50 cows.

“Wagyu is very popular in Japan because of its marbling. You can’t eat a big Wagyu steak because it is too fatty.

“Japan also has red Wagyu, but the number is very small. Sometimes we import Hereford or Angus breeds.”

On the day of our visit Hiroo and Yoshiki brought us to a Wagyu-only cattle mart, where 10-month-old calves were selling for around €4,200/head.

The bull calves will be fed for a further 20 months before slaughter. Hiroo explained that the south of Japan has some of the best lines of Wagyu, with the rest of the country buying from these breeders.

The milk price for 2022 in Japan is 0.73c/L and is set once per year. In the case of this year where farmers are experiencing a sharp rise in feed costs, the milk price has been increased by 7c/l.

Hiroo explained that this increase will not be enough to offset the rising costs.

In Japan, the government gives subsidies to producers on the basis of market price and production cost.

Every month the average production cost is calculated and announced. If the market price is below the cost price then 80pc of the difference is subsidised by the government.

“The government is talking about sustainability and restrictions on the environment. In practice, they haven’t got any specific orders for us yet,” Hiroo said.

The farm’s self-sufficiency for feed is around 25pc, depending on the importation of corn, soybean, hay and alfalfa.”

In the near future, Hiroo will open a second dairy farm with an additional 1,000 cows which will be milked three times daily in a new rotary parlour.

Hiroo insisted that his “motivation is desire to achieve rather than wealth.”

He said he would like to finish all cattle on the farm with high meat quality and produce as much Wagyu as possible.