Inside Ireland’s biggest suckler enterprise – ‘It’s all about genetics’

John Kingham, who manages over 1,000 cattle on 600ac in Louth fetching an average price of €1,530 for 152 weanling heifers last month says ‘the best way to create a profitable suckler operation is to breed from the highest genetic merit stock available’

John Kingham, farm manager of Tateetra and Rathmore farms outside Dundalk, Co Louth, with some of the suckler herd. Photos: Niall Hurson

John Kingham, farm manager of Tateetra and Rathmore farms outside Dundalk, Co Louth, with some of the suckler herd. Photos: Niall Hurson

Niall Hurson

Driving along the laneway of Tateetra farm, just outside Dundalk, you would be forgiven for not realising you have just entered the largest suckler enterprise in Ireland.

Visitors are met by beautifully maintained traditional farm buildings, lined with native trees just as they begin to lose their autumnal bloom.

