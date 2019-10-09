'If you plant the land with trees it's gone forever - farmers will be planted out of the west of Ireland'

Starting with 10 cows on forty acres outside Lahinch, he has gradually expanded his farm to more than 120 acres and transitioned first to dairy and then on to beef.

As suckler farmers across the country face an existential crisis, he is now contemplating another change - a return to self sufficiency and a simpler way of doing things.

"When I started back in the 1960s I had 40 acres and I started out with about 10 cows. Life was so easy then. There was no bills, you were self sufficient. All you had to provide was tea, sugar and flour - the biggest bill you ever had to pay was the rates," he said.

"We had our own vegetables and everything. The general size of the herds back then was about 10 or 12 cows. If you had 10 cows you were on the pig's back. We had chickens and we had pigs. There was vouchers for everything back then and all sorts of bits and pieces to help you along.

"Farming has change entirely since then, it has turned into a rat-race the same as everything else and there is just nothing [to be got] out of it anymore."

As the age profile of farmers across Ireland continues to rise, Mr Clair is fearful that, unless things change, small Irish farmers could become an endangered species. He also fears that if small farmers become a thing of the past, the culture of rural Ireland will be lost forever.

"There are wide spaces of land, good land, and there is no one there to take it up. I'm talking about lovely farms where families were reared and educated. There are vast acres of land and nobody for them," he said.

"People are planting it [with forestry] but once you plant an acre of land, it is gone forever.

"It's not just our generation, you have to think of the generations to come. If you plant it, it is gone forever. That's what's happening now, farmers will be planted out of the west of Ireland."

Mr Clair believes that the government should be doing more to protect farmers and rural communities.

"There could be a fair future in farming in the West of Ireland but the government is only thinking about Dublin, it's all about what happens in O'Connell's Street. That's where they want Ireland to be," he said.

"I was in dairy up to a few years ago. Going back over the years the dairy was enough to sustain you in farming. "No matter how small the creamery cheque was, there was something coming every month.

"The future is not looking good, there is no living in it (suckler farming) now. It makes no difference if you have 10 cows or 100 cows, there is no living to be made. You are running below cost all the time."

Mr Clair hit the national headlines in 2017 when his Charolais cow Bonnie gave birth to four identical twin calves.

The billion-to-one quad calves, named Rosie, Fluffie, Mia and Jenny, were born totally unaided in February of 2017.

All four of the quads are now in calf, with Fluffie and Mia both expecting twins while Jenny and Rosie are carrying single calves.

"It was one of the brightest parts of my whole time farming. They are still brightening it up. All four are due to calf later this month again and that will bring more brightness. There are two of them carrying twins and two with single calves," said Tom.

"It is a pleasure to watch them the whole time, they are as tame as anything. They are like pets now. There isn't a bank holiday weekend that passes that someone doesn't come to take a few photos of them.

"You'd think that news is forgotten in a few weeks these days, but these quads seem to stay in the minds of people all the time."

The quad's mother, Bonnie, gave birth to another set of twins in April of this year. She has now produced 15 healthy calves during her 11 years on the farm.

"She is a mighty cow. I don't know what to put it down to, she is very rare anyway. She has had 15 calves in 11 years which is great going," said Tom.

