You have to make a profit to survive in the beef business is Robert Watson's (pictured right) simple message to the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, and he is certain that "most farmers in Ireland are losing money these days."

'If they cut CAP payments, that will be the end of the beef sector'

The 51-year-old has been rearing beef on his 28 hectare farm at Clifferna in south Co Cavan since the 1990s and he says he has never experienced such a malaise in the sector or in beef prices.

"I have never seen the like of it and I am over 20 years at it. We are not getting a fair price and the beef sector has become a very hard game these days. Our beef has a great reputation but how long will we be producing beef with the way prices are?" Robert asks.

The IFA's Co Cavan treasurer attributes the current price problems in the beef industry to a combination of weak factory prices, the increase in cattle numbers and Government inaction. The uncertainty caused by Brexit was also a factor, he claimed.

"Who can you blame?" he sighs.

However, he says the central question of low beef prices has to be addressed as a matter of urgency by the Government and the EU.

Robert is ideally placed to comment on the sector as he works as a butcher in a shop in nearby Ballyjamesduff and can literally gauge the real value of his produce from farm to fork.

"It's getting to be a hard game and if Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture want to keep the image of Origin Green Irish beef alive something will have to be done," he warns.