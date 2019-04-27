Farm Ireland
'If they cut CAP payments, that will be the end of the beef sector'

MY WEEK: Robert Watson

Robert Watson
Ken Whelan

You have to make a profit to survive in the beef business is Robert Watson's (pictured right) simple message to the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, and he is certain that "most farmers in Ireland are losing money these days."

The 51-year-old has been rearing beef on his 28 hectare farm at Clifferna in south Co Cavan since the 1990s and he says he has never experienced such a malaise in the sector or in beef prices.

"I have never seen the like of it and I am over 20 years at it. We are not getting a fair price and the beef sector has become a very hard game these days. Our beef has a great reputation but how long will we be producing beef with the way prices are?" Robert asks.

The IFA's Co Cavan treasurer attributes the current price problems in the beef industry to a combination of weak factory prices, the increase in cattle numbers and Government inaction. The uncertainty caused by Brexit was also a factor, he claimed.

"Who can you blame?" he sighs.

However, he says the central question of low beef prices has to be addressed as a matter of urgency by the Government and the EU.

Robert is ideally placed to comment on the sector as he works as a butcher in a shop in nearby Ballyjamesduff and can literally gauge the real value of his produce from farm to fork.

"It's getting to be a hard game and if Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture want to keep the image of Origin Green Irish beef alive something will have to be done," he warns.

Robert, who took over the farm from his dad, finishes some 30 Limousins a year, with the bulls going to Liffey Meats and the heifers being sold through the butchers shop in which he works.

He is maried to Goldina and the couple have a 13 year old daughter, Heidi.

"All three of us work on the farm. Heidi takes a great interest in what is happening on the holding," Robert says.

He believes his fears about the future of the sector are well founded and he is particularly worried about the outcome of the upcoming CAP. negotiations. He has heard the speculation about revisions to the Basic Payment and how it might affect beef farmers.

"If they revise the CAP payments for beef farmers downwards that will be the end of the beef sector. What we need in the next CAP is new money, not cuts?" Robert asks.

As a border county farmer Robert is concerned about Brexit. "I don't know what will happen with those talks but, the uncertainty has already hit prices. There is a definite fear factor with Brexit and the suckler beef producer appears to bearing the brunt of the price cuts that have taken place over the past year," he says.

Off farm Robert's main pastimes are a "bit of hunting and rallying", but after a pause he admits to having very little free time given his multiple committmets of working on the farm and the butchering business, as well as helping to represent his neighbours and fellow farmers with the IFA in Cavan.

In conversation with Ken Whelan

