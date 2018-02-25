'I don't think there is enough money in straight farming' - Seventh generation farmer on diversifying her suckler farm

“What I have brought to the table is that I also breed Irish Draught Horses and I got into Moiled about two years ago,” she remarked. Keeping show quality stock is something for a tradition for the Edgill family, who for generations were noted breeders of prize winning bulls and quality horses. Margaret’s interest in Moiled cattle led to her decision to hold the a Rare and Traditional Breeds Show at the farm.

She had brought her cattle to shows in Donegal, Wexford and Tullamore-where she won Breed Champion- before deciding, “why not put on our own show and that was it. It wasn’t any more complex than that,” she recalled.

She likes Irish Moiled Cattle because they are rare, for their docile temperament but also for the flavour of their meat. Margaret recently sold a culled cow carcass to two restaurants in Dublin. “They just loved it,” she explained, they “were blown away.”

Despite the great reaction, Margaret isn’t in a position to supply more Irish Moiled beef as she is still building up her own stock. “The end game would be that people have to eat them,” she pointed out. She said “last year there was a very good turnout of Moilies at show and the quality is improving.”

It's a niche market and Margaret said "I need to be reimbursed for investing in something that isn't mainstream." Aside from producing beef, Mount Briscoe is also home to a four acre orchard and has recently began supplying timber products. The new range of bread and cheese boards came about following ex Hurricane Ophelia, when around 15 trees came down.

Margaret said the wooden chopping boards, toaster racks and other items are made from naturally fallen oak, cherry and crab apple timber. She sells the items through markets where she also sells her own sloe and crab apple jelly from the farm. Margaret is constantly improving the ever evolving farm. She is currently working on an old walled garden and out buildings which had fallen into disrepair. She plans to turn the space into a productive kitchen garden. The work is ongoing but Margaret explained that “I have the plans all drawn up. I had a very good WWOOFER who had just done a masters in organic horticulture.”

Margaret said the farm welcomes WWOOFERs and has them staying all year round. They are mainly European, but Margaret has also had visitors from New Zealand and Singapore. She said very few WWOOFERs are from farming backgrounds. Margaret says her parents who are now 82 and 76 years old, particularly enjoy having the WWOOFERs around the farm as they enjoy being around the younger generation. Mount Briscoe also welcomes glamping and Airbnb visitors. The glampers stay in a shepherd’s hut which was made by one of Margaret’s friends last year.

She enjoys having guests at the farm and believes it’s an important experience both for the guests, who can witness a real working farm and for farmers, as she says that farming can be a lonely job. “I am passionate about the farm and the aesthetics of the farm and I think there is a lot to offer people,” she explained. “Service and hospitality are the kind of things I enjoy,” she added. Margaret plans to keep improving the farm. "Five years from now it will bee a very different place," she predicted.

