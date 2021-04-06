How tradition and innovation are shaping the future of this Model County farm

Sam Pierce was busy drawing away top soil from the site of a proposed seven bay slatted shed for his 63-head Hereford Cross suckler herd when we spoke last week.

The original herd on the farm at Newtown, Bannow, Co Wexford was around half that number, says Sam (27).

“Going back to my grand-uncle’s time, the family have always run a mixed farm enterprise with cattle, sheep and tillage. My father’s uncle William ran a pure-bred suckler Hereford herd alongside a pure-bred sheep enterprise. When my father and mother took over in 1987 they continued the beef enterprise but they dropped the sheep,” he tells me.

“During my time in Kildalton College I did placements on dairy farms, but when I finished my degree milk just didn’t seem to be what I wanted. I was happier with cattle and sheep. That’s where my interest was and still is.”

Arriving back from college at the age of 20 in 2014, the decision was made to form a farm partnership with his father Nigel in 2015.

He explains that while both his parents were very keen farmers the fact that they also ran a men’s clothes shop in Wexford meant that their time was divided between the two businesses.

“Looking at the overall picture we realised that for the farm to be properly profitable it would require a full work unit permanently.”

With Sam’s mother Mary now operating more or less full time on the retail side and Sam’s Dad Nigel continuing to divide his time between the farm and the shop, both sides of the various family business have flourished.

Partnership

The Pierce partnership farms 165 acres with, depending on availability, up to 20ac rented in winter grazing for the sheep enterprise.

Sam says the 120ac around the yard is predominantly well-drained with a sod that extents to 18 inches, while the remaining 45ac is a bit heavier. It is this heavier ground that is used in the springtime as a base for first cut silage. Sam emphasises that its quality is much enhanced by the use of red clover sown with the high yield grasses when reseeding.

Working a mixed soil farm means he watches grass growth very closely and switches stock from the drier fields and paddocks to the lower-lying areas as conditions throughout the year develop.

“The whole farm is excellent, but I’ve seen dry matter on the drier fields dip to between 25-30kg dry matter in dry weather, but it’s then that those lower fields come really into their own.

With more moisture trapped in the ground and with the red clover flourishing, I’ve seen them yield between a 100-125/kg of dry matter per hectare,” he says.

Sheep enterprise

Sam has revived the sheep enterprise that was once part of the farm and her currently runs a flock of 100 ewes. The ewes are predominantly Belclare crosses put to Charollais and Hampshire Down rams.

Sam has revived the sheep enterprise that was part of the original farming mix on the Pierce family's holding

Sam has revived the sheep enterprise that was part of the original farming mix on the Pierce family's holding

“I lamb them in two halves — the first lot in February, with the second batch around mid March”

The lamb fattening operation is an all grass affair with those lower fields with their red clover being a key element. Meal is only introduced if absolutely needed and then only in September or October.

Suckler herd

Sam is a third generation suckler farmer and the generations of farming experience are reflected in his breeding choices.

While it is recognised that continentals yield more beef to the live kilo — and will more likely kill into a better weight and grade than many more traditional breeds — they can be troublesome when it comes to getting adequate fat scores at slaughter.

Sam is continuing the family tradition of stocking Herefords, but he has also started to cross the cows with continental breeds such as Simmental, Charolais and Limousin.

Sam is continuing the family tradition of stocking Herefords, but he has also started to cross the cows with continental breeds such as Simmental, Charolais and Limousin.

Sam decided to continue with his family’s traditional preference for Hereford, but took the decision to cross his cows with continental breeds such as Simmental, Charolais and Limousin.

The target was to produce an animal with better and more consistent conformation, while at the same time retaining the Hereford maternal traits and the breed’s capacity to lay down fat cover more quickly.

To avoid these Hereford traits being bred out of his herd, he periodically re-crosses with Hereford bulls.

The cows are calved between February and March. After being grazed over the summer into late autumn they are housed for feeding and slaughtered between the following May and July.

Finishing beef under 16 months is a high cost business and managing costs is vital. To help manage costs, Sam grows 15ac of winter cereals which he combines with seven acres of spring barley along with beans bought locally to make his own individual ration.

"I finish all my bulls at 16 months out of the shed using whole crop and my own concentrate mix," says Sam

"I finish all my bulls at 16 months out of the shed using whole crop and my own concentrate mix," says Sam

Kill-out weights average 404kg with U the expected grade

“I finish all my bulls at 16 months out of the shed using whole crop and my own concentrate mix which I mix in with the high protein, red clover silage. It’s about keeping costs down and trying to be as self-sufficient as possible.

It’s an intensive system but it’s also environmentally balanced, says Sam.

BDGP & BEEP

Like many other suckler farmers, Sam is involved in the Beef Data Genomics Programme (BDGP) and the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme (BEEP).

“We always weigh the calves as a matter of course so it’s nice to be paid for something we were doing anyway” he says.

Sam is also a keen fan of the research carried out by ICBF, and he combines his own detailed breeding and performance records with data from ICBF’S extensive libraries when making breeding choices.

And his vision of a professional and scientific approach to the overall performance of the farm is not limited to just research reports as Sam is involved in Teagasc discussion groups and local Teagasc advisor Jack Murphy provides hands on practical advice.

While his suckler enterprise is the key element in his beef business Sam also buys 35-40 two/three week-old dairy cross Hereford calves each spring which are kept on as bullocks.

“We squeeze the calves and aim to have them finished off of grass at nineteen months during the second summer. There might be an odd one that goes to the shed, but they are gone come Christmas as I need the space for calving”

Grades achieved? “Generally O+3+ at an average of 280kgs,” he says.

Finally, given the level of investment and the workload Sam currently has, I ask him whether dairying might have been a better option.

He smiles and replies: “I rule nothing out down the road but when you compare the amount of money currently required in keeping a dairy farm at maximum efficiency alongside the cost of expansion and capital investment, that regular milk cheque does make overall planning easier.”

Measured approach allows farm to cope with the massive demand for spring grass

The management of grassland and forage quality is excellent on Sam’s farm, writes Teagasc advisor Jack Murphy.

Sam has been using Pasturebase since 2016 to measure grass. In 2020 he grew 12.1 ton of DM/HA which was slightly above his five-year average.

With 65 cows calving down, 65 yearlings to turn out and 80 ewes lambing down, there is massive demand for spring grass.

Sam starts closing off paddocks in early October to have ample grass available for spring grazing

Sam starts closing off paddocks in early October to have ample grass available for spring grazing

Using the autumn rotation planner Sam will start to close off paddocks in early October to have grass available for spring. Measuring grass, knowing what quantity grass he has on the farm and what he can expect to grow gives Sam great confidence in turning stock out in the spring, without fear of completely running out.

Despite the difficult weather in February, cows were able to graze grass by day. The high nutritional value of spring grass is very important in getting calved cows cycling again ahead of the breeding season, as well as providing a cost saving to him.

Growth rates

From April onwards, Sam continues to measure to ensure that high quality leafy grass is kept ahead of stock. Based on growth rates he is then able to cut some paddocks out for high quality baled silage if growth rates are greater than demand.

With some dry land on his farm, he is wary of reduced growth due to drought. If he sees that growth rates are starting to drop he can buffer feed his stock early until growth rates resume.

To boost the protein content of his winter feed, Sam currently has 19 acres of red clover silage. Silage analysis for the red clover silage last year ranged from 69-75 DMD with protein levels between 16-19pc.

This allows him to balance the diets of his weanlings and finishing diets adequately with his home grown barley. Red clover is a high risk, high reward crop. It requires careful management to ensure it is cut at the correct growth stage.

Sam is getting four cuts a year from his crop and is able to graze it in the autumn. He mainly uses lighter stock such as weanling or finishing heifers to avoid damaging the plant. Red clover does have very large P and K off-takes so it is vital that these are applied annually to ensure longevity of the sward.

With 100 head of stock finished each year, there is very little scope in the system for low DMD silage. To avoid cows being over-conditioned in the lead-up to calving, straw is mixed through using a diet feeder, with cows then being offered silage adlib before turn out to grass.

Jack Murphy is Sam’s Teagasc advisor and is based at Teagasc Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford