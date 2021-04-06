Farming

How tradition and innovation are shaping the future of this Model County farm

In an initiative between the Farming Independent and Teagasc to show how show how suckler beef farming can drive farm business and lifestyle goals, we talk to Sam Pierce about the changes he’s making on the family farm in Co Wexford

Sam Pierce pictured on the family farm in Wexford PHOTOS: PATRICK BROWNE Expand
Sam has revived the sheep enterprise that was part of the original farming mix on the Pierce family&rsquo;s holding Expand
Sam is continuing the family tradition of stocking Herefords, but he has also started to cross the cows with continental breeds such as Simmental, Charolais and Limousin. Expand
&ldquo;I finish all my bulls at 16 months out of the shed using whole crop and my own concentrate mix,&quot; says Sam Expand
Sam starts closing off paddocks in early October to have ample grass available for spring grazing Expand

Martin Coughan

Sam Pierce was busy drawing away top soil from the site of a proposed seven bay slatted shed for his 63-head Hereford Cross suckler herd when we spoke last week.

The original herd on the farm at Newtown, Bannow, Co Wexford was around half that number, says Sam (27).

