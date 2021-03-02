Farming

How this farmer is able to juggle the demands of a fragmented beef farm with a full-time teaching job and a family

In an initiative between the Farming Independent and Teagasc, to show how show how suckler farming fits farm business and lifestyle goals on many Irish beef farms, Aonghusa Fahy explains how ‘routine’ and a simple farming system enable him to keep so many balls in the air

Aonghusa Fahy at his farm in Ardrahan, Co Galway Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

With land in Galway and Clare, Aonghusa Fahy has a complicated farming life. On top of that he has a 14-month-old child with wife Olivia and a teaching job, leaving him no option but to be disciplined.

“Teaching makes you have routine. I know exactly what I am doing before I do it,” he says. “I look at the stock in the morning, put out silage in the morning. Then in the evenings you get your jobs done.

“Otherwise you just don’t get the same output from your time. But you have to keep the system very simple.”

