How these US ranchers are able to sell their beef for €25/kg

The Red Angus on the Pennsylvania eco-farm run by Sean Patrick Ryan and his wife Tonya are farmed according to the values of the couple’s Mennonite faith: grass-fed, outside and ‘growing at their intended pace — nothing is ever rushed’… and their direct-buying customers are happy to pay a premium

Values: Sean Patrick Ryan and Tonya Rosenberger with some of their Red Angus cattle on their Tussock Sedge Farm in Pennsylvania. Photos: Niall Hurson Expand
Herbicides and pesticides are never used on Tussock Sedge Farm. Nitrogen is provided to the soil with plantings of clover and alfalfa Expand
Sean with one of the farm's new-born calves Expand
Wetlands have been preserved on the farm, fenced off from cattle Expand
Docile: Sean and Tonya and their sons Dylan and Isaac with one of their suckler cows Expand
The farm rears 150 pigs per year - they spend 10 months on a peas and oats diet before they are slaughtered. Expand
The suckler beef herd consists of 40 cows along with bought-in stores for finishing Expand
Sean is a third generation Irish-American, raised a Catholic on a farm in rural Georgia Expand
The family on the farm Expand
Sean says, 'we operate with complete transparency, in plain sight, for everyone to see' Expand
Sean does not use growth hormones or routine antibiotics Expand
Sean says, 'Our animals gain weight much more slowly than typical animals raised in confinement settings, and that&rsquo;s fine with us' Expand

Sean says, 'Our animals gain weight much more slowly than typical animals raised in confinement settings, and that’s fine with us'

Niall Hurson

An hour’s drive north of Philadelphia, out in picturesque rural Pennsylvania, Sean Patrick Ryan and Tonya Rosenberger run Tussock Sedge Farm.

The ranch’s aim is to produce high-quality pasture-raised meats for the local community, while enhancing the surrounding ecosystem.

