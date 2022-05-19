How these US ranchers are able to sell their beef for €25/kg

An hour’s drive north of Philadelphia, out in picturesque rural Pennsylvania, Sean Patrick Ryan and Tonya Rosenberger run Tussock Sedge Farm.

The ranch’s aim is to produce high-quality pasture-raised meats for the local community, while enhancing the surrounding ecosystem.

Not a simple task, for any farm, anywhere in the world, but Tussock Sedge goes to admirable lengths to fulfil this purpose.

Located on land that has been a family farm for more than 250 years, the ranch began nearly 30 years ago with Henry and Charlotte Rosenberger, who dreamed of creating a sustainable farm that restored and improved local ecology.

Herbicides and pesticides are never used on Tussock Sedge Farm. Nitrogen is provided to the soil with plantings of clover and alfalfa







In addition to preserving land from future development, planting thousands of trees and shrubs, and creating permanent wetlands for various wildlife, they introduced 100pc grass-finished Red Angus cattle.

Henry and Charlotte’s youngest daughter Tonya, along with husband Sean, now manage the 1,000ac holding. They are both in their early 40s.

In their former lives, Tonya was an emergency room and hospice nurse, while Sean spent years in information technology.

Tonya’s direct ancestors date back 13 generations to the original Mennonite settlers of the area.

With a name like Sean Patrick Ryan, you’re correct in assuming Sean has strong Irish heritage. He is a third generation Irish-American, raised a Catholic on a farm in Georgia.

Sean with one of the farm's new-born calves







After meeting Tonya, Sean became a Mennonite, and the couple have four children: Averie (9), Liam (8), Dylan (5) and Isaac (2).

At the beginning of our tour of the farm, we meet an extremely docile suckler cow happily ruminating at pasture.

Docile: Sean and Tonya and their sons Dylan and Isaac with one of their suckler cows







“Don’t eat her!” Dylan instructs his parents.

Tonya asks: “Does she have a job?”

Dylan: “Yes”

Tonya: “She has nothing to worry about then, does she?”

“We tell the children that every animal on the farm has a job, and as long as you have a job you live on,” Sean explains.

“If at any point the animals fail at their job, they no longer remain on the farm.

“Despite forming strong connections with the livestock, we teach the children not to name them. They are here to serve their purpose and nourish us.”

Named after the plant which grows there, Tussock Sedge Farm’s main enterprise is its suckler beef herd, consisting of 40 cows along with bought-in stores for finishing.

The suckler beef herd consists of 40 cows along with bought-in stores for finishing







The ranch has over 300 head of cattle at any given time. The stores are slaughtered at 30 months and processed by a nearby butcher before being sold through the farm’s online shop.

Customers can then collect their meat from a self-service unit at the entrance of the farm.

All beef is dry-aged for tenderness and increased flavour. The farm uses a low-volume, high-quality butcher who cuts, vacuum-packs and flash-freezes each cut separately.

The beef makes on average $12/lb, or a remarkable €25/kg.

“If we were to sell our animals conventionally based on liveweight we wouldn’t get in excess of $2/lb (just over €4/kg),” Sean says.

Sean is a third generation Irish-American, raised a Catholic on a farm in rural Georgia







“Our customers absolutely appreciate the efforts we go to and are willing to pay a premium.

“People sometimes do compare our prices to supermarket beef, but the simple fact is there is no comparison in terms of quality and the models the beef is produced under.

“We process approximately 100 head of cattle each year, an average of two per week.

“It’s very hard to get animals processed on a small scale. You have to keep to a strict schedule with your butcher. All of our animals are booked in for slaughter a year in advance.”

As Mennonites, the core values of their religion directly guide how the family operates the farm.

“We raise our animals the way they are designed, living outside, free to express their natural instincts, and eating a species-appropriate diet,” Sean explains.

The family on the farm







“They grow at their intended pace — nothing is ever rushed.

“Community is the centre of our life. Our regenerative farming methods have sequestered carbon, built deep layers of topsoil, and ensured clean water in our pristine creeks.

“We’re also focused on supporting other farmers in our area, including providing a long-term lease on some of our land for Blooming Glen Farm, an organic-style vegetable farm.

“We have planted thousands of trees here since taking up the reins and now enjoy some of nature’s best wildlife such as the bald eagle and blue heron here on the farm. The coyote has even returned.

Wetlands have been preserved on the farm, fenced off from cattle







“Any time you take out a piece of biodiversity on your farm, it has an equal and often negative impact on the natural balance at play.

“For example, when the coyote left our farm we had a groundhog population explosion.”

The farm also rears 150 pigs per year; they spend 10 months on a peas and oats diet before they are slaughtered. The pigs are never fed corn, soy, hormones or antibiotics.

“Just like with our beef, it takes much longer to raise pigs this way and costs significantly more, but to us it’s worth it,” says Sean.

The farm rears 150 pigs per year - they spend 10 months on a peas and oats diet before they are slaughtered.







“This is real pork with beautiful marbling, a deep red colour, and most importantly flavour.”

The farm shop sells eggs, supplied by a local farmer. Chicken is available seasonally. Another local producer supplies the farm with 50 head of Katahdin lamb annually.

Future plans for Tussock Sedge farm include increasing the overall forestry area and hedgerows, to create shelter-belts for livestock on pasture.

“We are also looking at developing agri-tourism on the ranch,” says Sean. “We have new wagons which attach to the back of the tractor that we can bring people around the farm on.

“We want people to come out and experience the preparation of the food they eat.

“We’ve always had an open-door policy on this farm. We have nothing to hide here. We’re proud of what we do and the way that we do it.

Sean says, 'we operate with complete transparency, in plain sight, for everyone to see'







“We believe the only way to guarantee that the beef you are buying is raised on 100pc grass and cared for well is to visit the farm and meet the farmer that raised it.

“We also do not believe in labels or certifications, as these don’t tell the whole story and often have plenty of loopholes.

“Instead, we operate with complete transparency, in plain sight, for everyone to see.

“I’m the dreamer in this business. Anytime I suggest new projects Tonya is great for keeping me grounded. This balance makes us a good team.”

‘It’s an unsustainable method of beef production, squeezing animals into tiny pens and dumping millions of acres of grain in front of them’

Just 4pc of all US beef is produced under a 100pc grass-fed system like Tussock Sedge Farm’s.

“I’m sorry we don’t have more farms like ours in America and that we have huge cattle ranches with high dependence on inputs,” says Sean.

“It’s unsustainable beef production, squeezing animals into tiny pens and dumping millions of acres of grain in front of them.

“As a nation we could produce more sustainable beef while getting more value from our grain.

“The cruel fact of the matter is that the government actually subsidises these large-scale ranches with funding for large-scale production of soy and corn.

Sean does not use growth hormones or routine antibiotics







“It actually feels as if the government is working against us — we receive no support at all. We can get some grants but nothing nearly as significant in comparison.”

Herbicides or pesticides are never used on Tussock Sedge Farm. Nitrogen is provided to the soil with plantings of clover and alfalfa.

Growth hormones and routine antibiotics are not used.

“Our products reflect our morals and beliefs for how our animals and this land should be cared for,” says Sean.

“We work with nature, not against it, letting the seasons and the animals guide our daily approach to the highest levels of humane and holistic care.

“Animals are not meant to be confined to dark buildings with concrete floors. They flourish when raised out on lush green pastures.

“Our animals gain weight much more slowly than typical animals raised in confinement settings, and that’s fine with us.

Sean says, 'Our animals gain weight much more slowly than typical animals raised in confinement settings, and that's fine with us'







“Our beef from cattle that are nearly three years of age when processed has a depth of flavour and beautiful fine grain marbling that simply can’t be rushed.

“People from other states often ring us and ask for meat to be sent across the country.

“But our response is always to support local. Try to find a farmer near you, farming under conditions similar to ours, and let the market know this is the kind of product you want to buy.”