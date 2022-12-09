How red clover has been key to this Mayo beef farmer’s success

‘Converting to organic farming re-engaged me with agriculture and for that I am grateful,” says Oliver Dixon, who farms 43ha (106ac) in Ahena, Claremorris, Co Mayo.

“I had become disillusioned with farming. I had tried lots of different approaches, including buying weanlings and finishing cattle for beef, raising bull weanlings for the export market, and having store cattle.

“None of these enterprises made enough money to justify the costs and the work I put into it.

“I took over the family farm when my father passed away in 1992. I was interested in organic farming and looked at it seriously for a couple of years before eventually taking the plunge with the Irish Organic Association in 2010.

“I have just signed up to the Organic Farming Scheme for another five-year contract as it is working very well for me.

Oliver is a trained psychotherapist and runs a clinic from the farm, and his wife Anna is an artist also with a studio based on the farm. Most of their land is permanent pasture, with some forestry.

“Before we converted, we went back to Aberdeen Angus as the returns from finishing continental cattle were not sustainable, once high meal prices were paid,” says Oliver.

“Every animal raised on the farm is finished for beef. Once we converted, we stuck with the Angus as they were easier to finish. For a few years there was an Angus bonus which helped; now we are gradually going back to Simmental as we want to increase the weight gain of the animals.

“The breeding animals on the farm are getting on in years so I have been buying in replacements for the past couple of years from an organic farmer. I buy 10 or 15 each year to breed replacements from them; we will possibly go back to Angus out of the Simmentals.

“There are 65 cattle on the farm in total including cows, weanlings, stores and finishers. I sell twice a year — generally in August/September when animals are finished off grass, then in April/May; these are finished off red clover silage in the shed.

“Finished cattle are sold to Slaney Meats in Wexford, which is the one drawback as transport costs are rising and it is a bit of journey. As the organic sector expands it would be good to see more processors in the market.

“The price of beef is an ongoing conversation point and I think we have a lot to do in terms of marketing Irish organic beef. That is next step for the sector.

“Organic farmers are producing an excellent product that needs to be acknowledged and marketed to its full potential.”

Oliver feels that red clover is the magic ingredient on his farm.

“I did my first full reseed of red clover in 2013,” he says. “At the time I was growing a combicrop of oats and peas for two years and then sowing red clover and perennial ryegrass to build up fertility. The combicrop was either combined or baled.

“I have since moved away from growing combicrops as I simply don’t have the equipment and being in the west of Ireland, the weather can be too variable.

“I then switched my emphasis to clover and enhancing swards on the farm. Red clover has exceeded my expectations. I rarely graze the crop, and if I do it will be a very light graze.

“My focus is silage and it averages about 16pc protein, which I am very happy with. I had my silage tested recently and the DMD was 79 with protein 18pc, which is fantastic.

“I average four cuts a year and get roughly five bales per acre from my 12ac of red clover. The first cut is around May 10, then it gets some slurry and is cut again five weeks later, then the crop gets watered down slurry, and after the third cut it gets some farmyard manure.

“After the final cut, the clover is left to mulch into the ground and feed the soil microbes over the winter.

“This system has worked very well and the animals have thrived on red clover silage.

“Other farmers have different management approaches and the question is always asked about grazing versus cutting; each situation is different and farmers have to manage it according to the needs of their individual enterprises.

“Another question frequently asked about red clover is how long will it last in a sward; from my experience the sward sown in 2013 is still in use. But definitely the red clover has become sparse in the last two or three years and a reseed is planned for next year.

“Essentially it comes down to management; the cost of the reseed is certainly worth it as the clover is your fertiliser in an organic system and you need to mind it and manage it accordingly.”

Oliver and Anna are active participants in social farming, where people who are socially, physically, mentally or intellectually disadvantaged get to spend time on their farm.

“We really enjoy being involved in social farming,” says Oliver. “From February to October, we had two people come to the farm on a weekly basis to farm with us. Weekly jobs include growing vegetables in our polytunnel, moving fences, herding cattle, cutting timber and feeding cattle.

“It is very rewarding to have people on the farm and to witness them experiencing work that they would never otherwise get an opportunity to do.

“Anna has someone with her one day a week in the art studio. Social farming has the capacity to really enhance daily life on the farm for everyone.

“I would encourage farmers to get involved; it is like organic farming as it is an enriching experience. We speak about functional diversity in agriculture, and I have found that the combination of organic and social farming is rewarding for both humans and the environment.”

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher@irishoa.ie