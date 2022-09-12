How grazing management can play a key role in parasite control

'Research has a key role to play in the future of organic farming in Ireland as too many farmers are using information not relevant to Ireland'

Organic system: Conor Larkin, from Luskmagh, Banagher, Co Offaly with some of his Limousins, which he rears from calf to beef. Photos: Gerry Stronge

In 2001, Conor Larkin and his father Aidan were not happy with the performance of their sheep farm in Lusmagh, Banagher, Co Offaly.

Increasing problems due mainly to parasite control, coupled with poor prices, forced them to consider other options for their 146ac (59ha) holding.

After research and farm visits, organic farming seemed like a good solid route so they converted with the Irish Organic Association.

To deal with parasite issues, the Larkin felt that mixed grazing would work well, so cattle were introduced. The land is light with high levels of sand and gravel; some of the land is part of the Shannon Callows so flooding in winter is a regular occurrence.

“I think it is essential that farmers looking at the organic option visit as many organic farms as they can, to get a good sense of what happens on the ground,” says Conor, who recently hosted a national organic event for the ACA.

“We have been farming organically here for two decades, and the system took a lot of tweaking to get to where we are now.

“I work off-farm, so that was one of the considerations when looking at enterprise options. Farmers need to consider land and soil type, as this is critical in terms of achieving long-term fertility.

“Our land is unique so our management has evolved to suit the land type.

“The older stock is managed on the Callows, with the younger stock on the grazing platforms. The cattle and sheep are managed as one grazing unit and are moved every second day to a fresh paddock. I operate 14 paddocks in total.

“Overall, this system has worked well in terms of parasite control, which is important in an organic system.

“I don’t reseed very often as the tight grazing from the sheep keeps clover in the swards, maintaining fertility levels. This summer has been challenging as I have had to buffer-feed due to the drought conditions, with some of the cows being fed hay.”

The 30 suckler cows are all Limousins, with the 80 ewes a mix of Belclares and Bleu du Maines.

The Limousin bull is run with the previous year’s heifers and the bull is changed every two years.

Heifers and cows not in calf are finished and mainly sold to Slaney Foods and GoodHerdsmen. Lambs are sold to ICM in Camolin.

Conor also sells some lamb and cattle to nearby Lough Mountain Farm, who sell organic meat direct to consumers.

“A strong market is essential for organic farmers and we have managed to sell what we produce into the organic market, mostly receiving a premium price,” he says.

“We produce a great product so it is nice to be recognised for the work that we put into breeding and raising the livestock. Developing the organic market in Ireland and abroad will be critical to ensure the sector continues to thrive.

“This is also true at policy level, where continued financial support and easy access to agri-environment and other schemes is essential to grow the supply base of organic products in Ireland.”

Long-term productivity is something Conor monitors closely.

“Organic farmers have to be very cognisant of nutrient management,” he says. “I use farmyard manure and slurry generated on farm; I also take in slurry and some farmyard manure from nearby farms.

“Based on soil analysis, I have used dairy sludge to increase nutrient levels. I soil-sample regularly because with our light soil type you need to keep an eye on nutrients; after 20 years in organics our soil indexes show threes and fours for phosphorus and potassium so I am very happy with that.

“The sheep and cattle are finished off grass with no meal fed to them. I do buy in straw for bedding, which adds to overall fertility.

“Ten years ago I built a new shed with grant aid and the housing system works very well for animal welfare and also to capture valuable nutrients which are later spread on the land.

“We need to see some research into organic production in Ireland both in terms of fertility management but in other areas too like organic grass seed varieties developed to suit the Irish conditions.

“Research has a key role to play in the future of organic farming in Ireland as too many farmers are using information not relevant to Ireland. As the sector grows critical mass will hopefully ensure that more information is available on arable and livestock systems based here in Ireland.”

Conor welcomes the increased interest in organic farming.

“Organic farming will not be suitable for everyone, but it will work for lots of farmers. I don’t find it has increased the workload in any way — that goes for management of stock and paperwork.

“I could never see myself going back to conventional farming; the system we have developed here works well and it is a really nice way to manage land while producing quality food.”

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher@irishoa.ie