How direct selling helped this Tipperary couple become full-time farmers

They say that necessity is the mother of invention, and the pandemic provided Esther and Ollie O’Brien the kickstart they needed to start direct-selling produce to customers and go from part-time to full-time farming.

Esther grew up on a 3,000-sheep station in New Zealand and had no intention of taking up farming, while Ollie was the third son in his family and also didn’t expect to be handed the reins of the farm.

The pair met in New York in their twenties — Esther jokes that what she liked about Ollie was that he didn’t look like a farmer.

However, fate had another idea and the pair returned home — via a spell in Dublin — to Ollie’s family’s 100ac Cúlbhac Farm near Newport in Tipperary a number of years ago and were keen to find a way to make a living off the land.

The couple's polytunnels, where they grow salads

The couple's polytunnels, where they grow salads

Esther was hankering to come back to the countryside before their return and had found herself trying to grow apple seedlings in their backyard while they were in Dublin.

The O’Briens had always been innovative farmers. Ollie’s father had been a dairy farmer but was cleared out with TB in the 1980s and then tried his hand at a few things, from agri-tourism to Christmas trees, and converted the farm to organic in the early ’90s.

Esther was familiar with the honesty box system used in New Zealand, and during the pandemic started selling directly to customers from outside their farm gate.

The couple by the polytunnels

The couple by the polytunnels

“We started selling two years ago. We just put some salad and eggs in a box at the end of the gate and it took off,” Esther says.

“Our two kids were young and we were looking for something that I could manage so we thought of the hens. We liked the idea of a mobile hen house that we could move around and build up fertility on the farm from the chicken manure.

One of the hen sheds Ollie built

One of the hen sheds Ollie built

“We also have polytunnels where we grow mizuna and rocket.”

Ollie bought an old cattle trailer for €1,200 and converted it into a mobile chicken house for another €3,500.

Looking at the design, it’s clear that careful attention has been paid to meeting organic specifications and creating a housing system that the birds enjoy.

Esther says they get roughly 550 eggs a day from 600 hens. The hens get moved around a 35ac area, with a new patch to graze on twice a week.

Esther has worked out that the hens provide one tonne of manure per acre, which is extremely valuable in an organic system.

Ollie collecting eggs

Ollie collecting eggs

The eggs sell out every week through direct selling at markets, their honesty box and other shops, including the Urban Co-op in Limerick.

“Working with the Department of Agriculture was quite easy and we set up our own packing centre for the eggs on the farm,” Esther says.

They now have three mobile hen houses but want to stick with using just two, to maintain the quality of their egg production and control costs.

Esher with a hen

Esher with a hen

Like all farmers the pair have been hit with rising feed costs, with organic poultry feed costing €835/t.

The egg business has been doing so well that Ollie has also been able to return home to full-time farming and look after the beef side of the business.

He double- and triple sucks calves from a number of Angus-cross cows and also buys beef cross calves directly from organic dairy farmers at the start of the year and bucket-feeds them.

Rules around organics means that calves cannot be fed milk replacer and must be fed whole milk for the first 12 weeks of their lives.

The herd and their shed

The herd and their shed

To ensure that he has enough milk to feed all the calves, Ollie buys milk directly from an organic farmer, and transports it to his own farm via a 1,200L mobile bulk tank where he turns it into yoghurt.

“It’s a very simple system,” Ollie says. “We have 220L blue drums and we back the bulk tank in and put the milk into the drums and put some yoghurt into it and put the heating rod into it for 12 to 24 hours, and at the end of that period it’s nice, thick yoghurt and the calves absolutely love it.

“I have an ice bank for the milk but I haven’t used it for two or three years because the yoghurt keeps so well. It keeps for about a week.”

The couple's land

The couple's land

Ollie aims to finish the calves or sell them as stores. This year he has also started selling organic beef boxes under the Cúlbhac label. His aim with the beef boxes is to get €15/kg across all the cuts.

Farm fertility is also a huge issue and the straw bedding requirement in organic housing means that Ollie spends a lot of time every summer turning farmyard manure with a tractor in the shed to ensure that the best-quality manure is spread.

Long-term the couple admit that labour is an issue but they still have plenty of plans to grow the salad side of their business and provide a future on the farm for their children.

Large numbers blackcurrant bushes, apple and nut trees have also been planted as the pair are interested in agro-forestry, and Esther has plans to make cordials from the berries.

Ollie with the fruit bushes

Ollie with the fruit bushes

In addition, they have started beekeeping: they have two hives on the farm and plan for more.

“We’ve got so many little businesses that we want to expand in the future that the children could probably earn their own living on the farm,” Esther says.

Inside a polytunnel

Inside a polytunnel

“They already have their own plans about what they’d like to do on the farm as well.”

Esther laughs that her family in New Zealand probably didn’t think anyone could make a living out of a farm on such a “small” scale in comparison to the ones over there and they’ve been surprised by what she and Ollie have achieved.

Social media has played a big role in the business — Esther says a lot of their contact from customers has come from Facebook or Instagram.

Ultimately their aim is to sell local food to local people and “bring the route to market as close to the farm gate as possible”.

EU rule changes piling financial pressure on organic egg sector

A recent rule change at European level has created a headache for Esther and Ollie O’Brien on how they can source organic pullets.

“You essentially can’t buy organic pullets any more,” Ollie says. “The derogation is gone and now you can only get a derogation for three-day-old chicks.

“It’s incredibly difficult because you have to plan for up to six months ahead when you’re ordering new hens.”

Ollie and Esther with boxes of their eggs

Ollie and Esther with boxes of their eggs

His wife Esther says it means the pair will have to learn another skill-set and set up new housing facilities to raise hundreds of chicks organically.

“We were paying €8 per pullet, and to rear them organically could cost up to €15 per pullet, and we’ve seen someone selling them for €17 per pullet,” she says.

“It adds to the financial strain on the organic egg industry on top of rising feed costs.”

The couple had been sourcing pullets from Cork and were happy with the quality of the birds they were getting, but Ollie says that even if their producers were willing to raise chicks for them, there is a lack of direction in the organic guidelines.

“The funny thing is there is no standard there on how to raise chicks organically,” he says. “If you look at livestock, a calf has a different housing requirement to a bull or a cow but there’s none of that for chicks.

The O'Briens say new regulations make it harder to buy organic pullets

The O'Briens say new regulations make it harder to buy organic pullets

“If we ended up paying €17 per pullet, that’s double what we’re currently paying.”

It’s a massive financial blow to a small egg producer and Esther points out that feed costs have also risen to €835/t.

Given the relatively small size of their operation, with just 600 hens, she also estimates that they’re paying €100 more per tonne for poultry feed than bigger producers who have more bargaining power.

While the couple remain committed to producing organic eggs, they feel that more needs to be done to support the industry.

“Organic eggs is a great way for young people who might be interested in farming to gain a foothold in the industry,” Esther says.

“But much more needs to be done to ensure that the support is there and current and future producers feel they have a future in the industry.”