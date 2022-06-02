Farming

How direct selling helped this Tipperary couple become full-time farmers

Ollie and Esther O’Brien set up honesty boxes to sell eggs and salads from their 100ac organic farm after moving back from the city and ‘it just took off’, so they added beef boxes and sidelines of berries and honey

Mixing it up: Esther and Ollie O&rsquo;Brien of Culbhac Farm, Newport, Co Tipperary, where their organic produce includes beef, eggs and salad leaves. Photos: Don Moloney Expand
Esher with a hen Expand
Ollie and Esther with boxes of their eggs Expand
The O'Briens say new regulations make it harder to buy organic pullets Expand
Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

They say that necessity is the mother of invention, and the pandemic provided Esther and Ollie O’Brien the kickstart they needed to start direct-selling produce to customers and go from part-time to full-time farming.

Esther grew up on a 3,000-sheep station in New Zealand and had no intention of taking up farming, while Ollie was the third son in his family and also didn’t expect to be handed the reins of the farm.

