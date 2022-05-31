How a focus on grazing lets this farm keep stocking rates high

You should not be afraid of growing slowly, but afraid only of standing still, according to an old Chinese proverb.

Farming 575 ewes and 40 suckler cows, while running a dairy-calf to beef system finishing 50 bullocks annually, father and daughter team Peadar and Aoife Coyle are far from stationary.

The Irish Grassland Association welcomed members onto the Coyles’ home farm near Curraghboy in Co Roscommon on Thursday as part of its annual sheep conference and farm walk.

The farm has network of field roadways that many dairy farmers would envy.

This stellar road infrastructure came about in a slow and steady fashion — originally installed with machinery in mind, it has become a useful tool in managing livestock.

Hedgerows are picture-perfect on the 80ac home block, with a strong crop of whitethorn growing throughout.

The Coyles rent a further 150ac, divided across four blocks and all within 10km from home.

The overall stocking rate on the home farm is 2.57 lu/ha. No silage is cut on this platform, with 60ac cut on the out-blocks each year.

Dairy-to-beef stock are kept on these out farms, along with additional sheep such as the late lambers.

The average paddock size on the home farm is 4.1ac and ranges from 2.1ac to 7.6ac. Temporary divisions are used during the grazing season. Mains electric fences and water troughs are present in each paddock.

Peadar and Aoife make up the bulk of the labour force, with other family members lending a hand during busy periods of the year. Aoife also works as a relief milker on three local dairy farms.

“The sheep are my main priority and in March I take time off from milking for lambing,” she says.

With both Peadar and Aoife trained to AI, all cows are bred in this fashion. A teaser bull with a chin-ball is used to help with heat detection. The main AI bull breeds used are Charolais and Limousin.

Calves are weaned towards the end of June and all weanlings are sold at Roscommon mart from September onwards, with replacements retained within the herd.

Fifty dairy-bred bull calves are bought at around four weeks of age and finished as bullocks at 23 months. The farm aims for 650kg live weight at slaughter, giving a 360kg carcass weight.

The Coyles were asked why they buy in dairy calves rather than finishing their own weanlings?

“We reared bucket calves in the past and decided to give the dairy-beef model a go,” Peadar says.

“It’s a nice simple system and it’s great to have something to sell in the spring. I go for good Angus and Hereford calves off the Friesian cow.

“We can get €1,200 for a weanling at the mart and can buy in bucket calves for €300-odd. If I was to start finishing my own calves you’re talking about a whole different system needed for the farm here.”

The 575 mid-season lambing ewes are split across two flocks made up predominantly of Texel and Suffolk, with Blue Leicester and Lleyn rams also used.

“Aoife, my wife Patricia and I look after the lambing. We split it up into shifts and make it work for everyone. I might get a call out of the bed to help with the difficult cases!” Peadar says in jest.

“Which is seldom!” Aoife retorts.

Over the past number of years the sheep enterprise has had a scanning rate of 1.83 and weaning rate of 1.64 lambs per ewe.

This year’s scanning results are: 4.7pc barren, 21.9pc single, 59.7pc twins and 13.8pc triplets. Lamb mortality was 10.4pc; some triplets were reared by the ewe and others reared artificially.

Ewes and rams are separated post-weaning at 14 weeks of age, with an average weight of 32kg.

All lambs are weighed fortnightly, which allows for frequent drafting across the summer until October when all remaining lambs are housed and offered ad-lib concentrates until drafting for slaughter.

The lambs are divided into three groups post-weaning. Group one consists of ram lambs above 40kg and are fed meal while on grass.

Group two is made up of ram lambs below 40kg and remain on a grass only diet. The third group consists of ewe lambs who are on a grass only diet.

Three grazing groups are at play on the home platform. Group one and two each consist of 90 ewes rearing twins, along with 15 suckler cows and calves.

Group three consists of 40 ewes rearing triplets along with 10 suckler cows and calves.

Ram lambs weighing over 40kg receive 0.5kg of concentrates per day until drafting at 48-50kg.

Average carcass weight is 20.5kg. Remaining lambs are housed in October and finished on ad-lib concentrates.

All potential replacement ewe lambs are ear-notched at birth and the best-performing 150 are retained.

In August these replacement ewe lambs are moved off farm to a contract rearer, who looks after them until they return the following August as hoggets ready for the ram.

Hoggets are vaccinated against toxo and enzo abortion in September before breeding. This was a problem for the farm in the past — one year 50-60 aborted.

Replacements are selected based on their mother’s performance, breed, growth rates and looks.

Maintaining optimal grazing infrastructure is a key element to the Coyles’ farm, with good grassland management reducing the labour requirement.

The 80ac home farm is divided into 17 permanent paddocks. Grass isn’t measured on the farm; instead it is managed by eye and experience, with heavy paddocks removed as baled silage.

A leader-follower system is in place, with younger calves and lambs always getting the first pick of new grass.

The Coyles are strong advocates for mixed grazing, with the cattle and sheep together achieving better grass utilisation and animal performance compared to grazing separately.

“With mixed grazing I never put the livestock into very heavy covers on account of the sheep. With that we don’t leave a lot of grass behind moving onto the next paddock,” Peadar says.

“The reason we can keep such a high stocking rate is as a result of our good soil fertility.”

In early February, 23 units of nitrogen are applied to the whole farm. Another 20 units are applied after every second grazing.

A further 25 units are spread in August or September on all paddocks.

Phosphorus and potassium are spread where needed in the form of farmyard manure and slurry.

With rising fertiliser costs, a focus on targeted application will come into play.

“The first bag of fertiliser we put out in the year is the most important in order to have grass for the first of the ewes with lambs at foot. It’s cheaper than feeding nuts,” Peadar says.

All livestock are housed by mid- to late October. Cows are back out by the end of March and the sheep go out as they lamb.

“We have no major plans to reduce stock numbers currently but this could change,” Peadar says.

“We’re all in unknown territory. When you spend years building up stock numbers you can’t let them off overnight.”

‘Look after your land and it will look after you’

The Coyles are strong advocates of monitoring soil fertility and have made great efforts over the years to ensure it is optimised.

This is evident, with around 80pc of paddocks in index 3 or 4 for P and K. The home farm is soil sampled every three years and lime is spread accordingly to maintain a soil pH of 6.3 or above.

“I’ve always been a big believer in lime, it’s the cheapest thing you can spread and the effects it has is great,” Peadar says.

“Always look after your land and it will look after you.

“If you don’t lime, I find that the grass gets too sour for the sheep. Without soil sampling we wouldn’t know what’s needed.”

The Coyles are keen to optimise their nitrogen use efficiency through more targeted applications and the inclusion of clover in grazing swards in the future.

Silage ground receives N, P and K in early April along with slurry. Soil fertility is poorer on the outfarms, with paddocks ranging from 5.4 to 6.3 for pH.

For the first time since 2008 white clover is being incorporated into the sward in select paddocks. It was applied through over-sowing. Most suitable paddocks were established by their soil fertility and absence of weeds.

Seed went in during April and May, when temperature and soil moisture is ideal.

Post-sowing management included frequent tight grazing of paddocks, leaving just 6-7cm.

Chemical nitrogen application has been reduced in these paddocks. Taking silage from these paddocks will be avoided for 12 months post-sowing and a low cover will be carried over the winter.

Full reseeds have not taken place on the farm in over 10 years.

“I find the old variety of grass seed to be way better than what you get now. They are a bit slower to come in the spring but do grow late into the autumn,” Peadar says.