Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How a focus on grazing lets this farm keep stocking rates high

Peadar Coyle and his daughter Aoife keep 575 ewes and 40 suckler cows and finish 50 dairy-beef bullocks on their 230ac in Roscommon, thanks to their excellent grazing infrastructure and attention to soil fertility – and they have no plans to cut back

Father-and-daughter team: Peadar and Aoife Coyle farm 575 ewes and 40 suckler cows and finish 50 dairy-beef calves annually on their 230ac holding at Curraghboy, Co Roscommon. Photos: Niall Hurson Expand
White clover was applied through over-sowing. Most suitable paddocks were established by their soil fertility and absence of weeds. Expand
The Coyles are strong advocates for mixed grazing, with the cattle and sheep together achieving better grass utilisation Expand
Peadar and Aoife address the Irish Grassland Association's sheep conference and farm walk Expand
Attendees on the Irish Grassland Association farm walk on the Coyles' land Expand

Close

Father-and-daughter team: Peadar and Aoife Coyle farm 575 ewes and 40 suckler cows and finish 50 dairy-beef calves annually on their 230ac holding at Curraghboy, Co Roscommon. Photos: Niall Hurson

Father-and-daughter team: Peadar and Aoife Coyle farm 575 ewes and 40 suckler cows and finish 50 dairy-beef calves annually on their 230ac holding at Curraghboy, Co Roscommon. Photos: Niall Hurson

White clover was applied through over-sowing. Most suitable paddocks were established by their soil fertility and absence of weeds.

White clover was applied through over-sowing. Most suitable paddocks were established by their soil fertility and absence of weeds.

The Coyles are strong advocates for mixed grazing, with the cattle and sheep together achieving better grass utilisation

The Coyles are strong advocates for mixed grazing, with the cattle and sheep together achieving better grass utilisation

Peadar and Aoife address the Irish Grassland Association's sheep conference and farm walk

Peadar and Aoife address the Irish Grassland Association's sheep conference and farm walk

Attendees on the Irish Grassland Association farm walk on the Coyles' land

Attendees on the Irish Grassland Association farm walk on the Coyles' land

/

Father-and-daughter team: Peadar and Aoife Coyle farm 575 ewes and 40 suckler cows and finish 50 dairy-beef calves annually on their 230ac holding at Curraghboy, Co Roscommon. Photos: Niall Hurson

Niall Hurson

You should not be afraid of growing slowly, but afraid only of standing still, according to an old Chinese proverb.

Farming 575 ewes and 40 suckler cows, while running a dairy-calf to beef system finishing 50 bullocks annually, father and daughter team Peadar and Aoife Coyle are far from stationary.

Most Watched

Privacy