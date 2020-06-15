'Heavy culling is essential to maintain herd quality' says top Blues breeder

Melvin Masterson with his Champion Junior Heifer at the All Ireland Belgian Blue Final.

Boroside Ironman, one of the bulls from the herd standing in AI

Breeders should never be afraid to use a bull because he is new to the listing. That's the advice of Melvin Masterson, who runs a highly successful Belgian Blue pedigree herd.

Using a different bull to what's "in fashion" can make perfect sense, if the bull's breeding is right and he looks good, says Melvin.

Jagerbomb

His Boroside Herd at Rathnure, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford has quite a record, with four bulls bred in the herd currently in AI. These are: Boroside Jagerbomb, Ironman, Luxury and Incredible.

The herd has also tuned out several price leaders and champions since it was established a decade ago.

"I feel that heavy culling is absolutely essential in order to maintain the quality of the herd. Any animals with bad legs or issues are culled and this is key," says Melvin.

"I would also warn pedigree breeders to be careful of who you sell a bull to. I would rather not sell a bull than sell him to a bad home; 95pc of buyers will look after bulls to a very high standard, but unfortunately the remaining 5pc may not and this can very often leave the seller in an unfair situation."

Melvin believes that the most essential part of any pedigree herd is the breeding females, and a clear focus on breeding quality over quantity has been the policy with his Belgian Blue herd.

"Embryo transfer has been a vital tool in allowing me to breed numerous animals from a very small amount of pedigree donor females. With four bulls in AI, the health status of the herd is very important, with strict vaccination protocols in place," he says.

"In purchasing a female, I would suggest buying the very best you can afford, If you cannot afford her, an embryo can be a cost effective way of getting into a good bloodline."

On sire selection he says: "I look entirely at the Belgian indexes and the animal's pedigree.

"There are many more pedigree calves born in Belgium compared to Ireland. I have found that these figures are very reliable, particularly for calving ease figures which are calculated from birth weights.

"I am never afraid to try new bulls but I will always test him naturally before using the bull on a flush."

Melvin's successes at national shows speaks volumes for his chosen formula chosen.

The herd won its first All Ireland title two years after being established and this has been followed be followed by a string of awards leading up to the Overall Male Champion and Reserve Overall Belgian Blue Champion at the National Livestock Show.

