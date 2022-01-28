‘For the first time in years I’m excited to go out farming every day’ – how going organic rekindled this Monaghan farmer’s love of the land

An organic regeneration is brewing in the heart of Co Monaghan. A part of the country traditionally associated with grassy hills now has fields of wheat, oats and barley for the first time in decades.

With this step back in time, a renewed passion and hunger is beginning to emerge.

Sean Greenan runs a pedigree Stabiliser herd on 72 acres in the townland of Cremoyle, also working off-farm as the marina manager at Belturbet Boat Company.

He farms with the help of his wife Majella, son Shane and daughters Danielle, Dervla and Darina.

The farm entered organic conversion in the spring of 2021 and in September Sean was informed by the Department of Agriculture that he had been accepted into the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

Some of Sean's organic beef herd

Some of Sean's organic beef herd

“For the first time in years I’m excited to go out farming every day. The organic system has reminded me of times gone by,” he says.

“I’ve been farming since I was 19, and at 54 I have more interest and passion now than ever I had before.”

In 2005, Sean switched from dairying to beef, buying in and finishing Belgian Blue and British Friesian crosses.

He had always wanted to go suckler farming and in 2009 he bought his first Stabiliser cows — a composite breed developed by the crossing of Hereford, Red Angus, Simmental and Gelbvieh.

“The Stabiliser breed ticked all the boxes for balancing my off farm responsibilities: they are lo-maintenance with easy calving traits, good milk, fertility and temperament,” Sean says.

“I built up my numbers and in 2019 went full pedigree. The herd is composed of 19 suckler cows and a stock bull. Heifers are sold when springing or freshly calved, and bulls are sold at 14 months for breeding.”

Sean's herd is composed of 19 suckler cows and a stock bull

Sean's herd is composed of 19 suckler cows and a stock bull

Sean has a good market established for the pedigree bulls, as they are suited to both beef and dairy herds.

Even before official conversion, he says the farm had already been almost totally organic beforehand.

“In the distant past I would have pushed the farm as much as I could with inputs but during a bad year you are just left chasing your tail,” he says.

“I decided it would be better to have half the number of cattle and focus on quality.

“This way I wasn’t spreading a lot of fertiliser and still had the grass to meet demand. I was spreading 50kg N/ha per year on grazing ground.

“I realised when I went full organic that this 50kg was holding back the clover. On my farm, with no chemicals applied, white clover produces 100kg N/ha per year, so spreading 50 units of chemical nitrogen was counter-productive.

Sean decided to have 'half the number of cattle and focus on quality'

Sean decided to have 'half the number of cattle and focus on quality'

“Those spreading less than 100kg N/ha per year should consider cutting it out completely and just focus on clover.

“Similarly, red clover is a no-brainer in silage ground, producing an average of 200kg N/ha per year.”

Sean calculated that cutting out his fertiliser and meal bill is now saving him over €7,000 annually.

“Fertiliser was promoted in the past when it was abundant and affordable, which was all well and good until today,” he says.

“We are learning more and more about it’s impact on the environment, and secondly it has become unaffordable, leaving a lot of conventional farmers in a very difficult position.

“With the growing of my own wheat, the farm is almost fully self-sufficient now as a result.

“As farmers we can’t do much to improve the price we receive for our produce, but we can improve our method of farming and create low-input and low-impact systems.

“One thing that has particularly bothered me over the years when farming conventionally is the dependence on single-use plastic.

“I haven’t cut it out completely but the organic system goes a long way to achieving that with no need for fertiliser or meal inputs.

“Plastic especially is just the wrong product. I can see the harm that’s being done and I’m willing to change to the best of my ability.

“The organic system is helping me and it’s also making me a few pound for my efforts.

“Everything comes down to economics. If the money is there, then the farmers will follow suit. Organics is an economically better option for farmers working under similar circumstances to myself.”

In 2021, Sean grew a cereal crop on the farm for the first time in over 60 years.

“My late father Michael grew oats for horses up until the late ’50s,” he says. “It’s a shame this tradition was lost in this part of the country but the knowledge is still out there.

Sean also keeps horses

Sean also keeps horses

“We have an organic discussion group set up and everyone is keen to share previous experiences and help others get up and running.

“Nearby organic farmer Mark Gillanders has been extremely helpful and generous with his knowledge.

"Mark has set up his own mill, ‘Irish Organic Mill’, and has brought stoneground Irish organic wholemeal and plain flour onto the market.”

Last year, Sean planted 8ac of his 72ac holding in winter wheat

Last year, Sean planted 8ac of his 72ac holding in winter wheat

There were challenges in growing the cereal crop. A cold May left initial germination slow, while during the summer, red shank established itself.

Come harvest time, Sean had to set the combine header a little bit higher than he would have liked to avoid the withering red shank.

“Our first crop of wheat wasn’t great, mainly due to the variety being unsuitable for our farm type,” he says.

“I set 8ac and harvested almost 9t in total. It cost me €1,800 to plant and harvest and produced €4,200 worth of wheat — all the while collecting a payment of €220/ha during the conversion period.”

Sean was happy with his first grain yield of 1.1t/ac, and the crop also yielded 3.5 bales per acre of straw.

He says if he were to buy the same amount of an organic concentrate, it would cost him around €5,000.

“I’m hoping to increase to 1.5t/ac next year but I’m very happy with the results so far,” he says.

Sean's grain

Sean's grain

“In Monaghan we simply can’t grow conventional wheat and expect to have a competitive harvest. What we can do is grow it organically and have it as a winter feed and enjoy the lack of a fertiliser bill.”

Going forward, Sean’s plan is to have a low-labour system with an even lower impact on the environment.

“I hope to increase my tillage area to 40-50ac. There’s a lot of affordable combines out there and I hope to invest in one of my own within the next two years.

“It’s a very rewarding experience to feed your own cereal to your cattle and this is something I hope to expand on.”

‘It’s important to educate yourself on what organic farming is all about before you start’

Sean Greenan advises any livestock farmer considering going organic to analyse the housing requirements and ensure the infrastructure is in place to meet the demand.

The regulations stipulate that up to 50pc of your housing area can be slatted but the rest must be bedded solid floor.

“This will be one of the biggest expenses and constraints of the conversion for a lot of farmers,” says Sean.

“The advantages of this are clear, though: cow comfort has been dramatically improved, along with overall cleanliness.

“For some, the housing situation can be simple enough.

“Changing the use of a lieback area can be one solution. I had to simply knock a wall into an existing shed and this was enough for me to meet the requirement.

Sean's holding in Co Monaghan

Sean's holding in Co Monaghan

“You could be asking a lot of yourself to grow cereals in the first year. Get the basics right first: good white clover inclusion in the grazing ground and red clover in the silage ground.

“The second year is time enough for cereals, and if I was to do it again I would have left it until then.

“By the time you’re accepted into the scheme you only have a couple of weeks to get your cereal planted, and with that comes a lot of logistical problems to solve.

“Applying to the scheme was very straightforward thanks to help from my Teagasc advisor Sean Filan.

“It’s very important to educate yourself on what organic farming is all about before you start and what you will need to do to make it work for your farm.

“I found online and in person courses from Teagasc and the National Organic Training Skillnet (NOTS) to be very helpful and a great place to get started.

“Keep it as simple as possible for the first year and worry about the bigger investments thereafter.”