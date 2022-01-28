Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘For the first time in years I’m excited to go out farming every day’ – how going organic rekindled this Monaghan farmer’s love of the land

Converting to organic has paid off financially for Sean Greenan, as he complements his pedigree Stabiliser herd by growing cereals on the land after a 60-year gap

No regrets: Sean Greenan with some of his pedigree Stabiliser herd on his farm at Cremoyle, Co Monaghan, which he has converted to organic production. Photos: Niall Hurson Expand
Sean's herd is composed of 19 suckler cows and a stock bull Expand
Some of Sean's organic beef herd Expand
Sean decided to have 'half the number of cattle and focus on quality' Expand
Sean's grain Expand
Sean's holding in Co Monaghan Expand
Last year, Sean planted 8ac of his 72ac holding in winter wheat Expand
Sean also keeps horses Expand

Close

No regrets: Sean Greenan with some of his pedigree Stabiliser herd on his farm at Cremoyle, Co Monaghan, which he has converted to organic production. Photos: Niall Hurson

No regrets: Sean Greenan with some of his pedigree Stabiliser herd on his farm at Cremoyle, Co Monaghan, which he has converted to organic production. Photos: Niall Hurson

Sean's herd is composed of 19 suckler cows and a stock bull

Sean's herd is composed of 19 suckler cows and a stock bull

Some of Sean's organic beef herd

Some of Sean's organic beef herd

Sean decided to have 'half the number of cattle and focus on quality'

Sean decided to have 'half the number of cattle and focus on quality'

Sean's grain

Sean's grain

Sean's holding in Co Monaghan

Sean's holding in Co Monaghan

Last year, Sean planted 8ac of his 72ac holding in winter wheat

Last year, Sean planted 8ac of his 72ac holding in winter wheat

Sean also keeps horses

Sean also keeps horses

/

No regrets: Sean Greenan with some of his pedigree Stabiliser herd on his farm at Cremoyle, Co Monaghan, which he has converted to organic production. Photos: Niall Hurson

Niall Hurson

An organic regeneration is brewing in the heart of Co Monaghan. A part of the country traditionally associated with grassy hills now has fields of wheat, oats and barley for the first time in decades.

With this step back in time, a renewed passion and hunger is beginning to emerge.

Most Watched

Privacy