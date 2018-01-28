Duleek farm benefits from premium Belted Galloways

Euro Farm Foods at Duleek, Co Meath has responded to the request from the Belted Galloway Cattle Society to slaughter and bone out the beef with the expectation that demand will increase if sufficient supplies are sourced.

Michael Fox of Euro Farm Foods said that the demand has come from a couple of specialist restaurants in Dublin as well as an outlet based in Kilkenny.

"We were approached by Ronan Delany of the Belted Galloway Cattle Society to supply the market and we are hoping to process up to 10 animals every two weeks initially," he said.