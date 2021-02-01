Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Data-driven Cork beef farmer reaping benefits of a scientific approach

Packing in the day job to focus full-time on beef farming has allowed Ger McSweeney take a scientific approach to building up the numbers and genetic quality of his suckler herd

Ger McSweeney feeding the cattle on his farm outside Millstreet in north Cork. Ger has been farming full-time since 2018 when he joined the Teagasc BETTER Farm beef programme. Photos: Don MacMonagle Expand

Close

Ger McSweeney feeding the cattle on his farm outside Millstreet in north Cork. Ger has been farming full-time since 2018 when he joined the Teagasc BETTER Farm beef programme. Photos: Don MacMonagle

Ger McSweeney feeding the cattle on his farm outside Millstreet in north Cork. Ger has been farming full-time since 2018 when he joined the Teagasc BETTER Farm beef programme. Photos: Don MacMonagle

Ger McSweeney feeding the cattle on his farm outside Millstreet in north Cork. Ger has been farming full-time since 2018 when he joined the Teagasc BETTER Farm beef programme. Photos: Don MacMonagle

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

When Ger McSweeney took over the running of his family farm outside Millstreet in Cork he was working off farm and viewed the farm more of a hobby than a business. "It was something to do in the evenings and weekends," he says.

Within three years he'd left his day job and was farming full-time.

"My late father Con had a huge interest in farming and was at suckling here on the farm with mum, Nora, before I took over. My work in process maintenance meant I was on the road a lot. Up to that, farming was a hobby in a way. But turning full-time meant there was a chance to make a go of it and put more effort and science into it,” says Ger.

Most Watched

Privacy