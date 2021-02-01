Data-driven Cork beef farmer reaping benefits of a scientific approach

When Ger McSweeney took over the running of his family farm outside Millstreet in Cork he was working off farm and viewed the farm more of a hobby than a business. "It was something to do in the evenings and weekends," he says.

Within three years he'd left his day job and was farming full-time.

"My late father Con had a huge interest in farming and was at suckling here on the farm with mum, Nora, before I took over. My work in process maintenance meant I was on the road a lot. Up to that, farming was a hobby in a way. But turning full-time meant there was a chance to make a go of it and put more effort and science into it,” says Ger.

A cow and her calf in a pen on Cork farmer Ger McSweeney's farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

A cow and her calf in a pen on Cork farmer Ger McSweeney's farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

"The margins were not there at what I was doing part-time, selling calves as weanlings. Only the few very good ones were making money, mostly Limousin calves. So I took the chance to look at the whole thing.

"From a science point of view, things were improving off farm, with the Better Farm Programme. I had a lot of interest in it and was lucky to get involved in back in 2018 and that really helped focus the mind."

In 2018 when Ger went farming full-time, he had just over 30 cows in the herd, which he had been building up since 2013. "The plan was to keep increasing the numbers every year gradually while in the background I was trying to get a lot of basics right."

Calves on Cork farmer Ger McSweeney's farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

Calves on Cork farmer Ger McSweeney's farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

One of the big learnings for Ger in the Better Farm Programme was grassland management.

"That was a big eye-opener for me as it was a big focus in the Better Farm Programme. Fundamentally it's about trying to grow enough grass to keep what you have going without too much effort.

"But if you asked me back them how much grass I had, I would have said 'a lot or a little', whereas now I could tell you exactly what I have.

"Cattle could have been going onto grass that was too strong and could be there for weeks. And there was no emphasis on weight gain, which there is now,” he says. “Before it was just about letting the cattle off and looking at them once or twice a day, then move them once a week onto a new field.

Cows feedimg in their pens on Ger McSweeney's farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

Cows feedimg in their pens on Ger McSweeney's farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

"Measuring grass is not the norm on drystock farms, but we do it here. It takes a small amount of time every week to do it, but there are benefits and you have to have an interest in it. It means you can take out grass when you want to take out it and it also allows you see when cattle are going through grass quicker and it helps decision-making.”

Ger McSweeney pictured with his wife, Karen, and daughter, Ella, against the backdrop of Clara Mountain on their farm outside Millstreet in north Cork.

Ger McSweeney pictured with his wife, Karen, and daughter, Ella, against the backdrop of Clara Mountain on their farm outside Millstreet in north Cork.

Ger's focus now is on getting the right covers, but that means being more hands-on.

"Now we have paddocks and the cattle are in and out in three days or less. They are constantly moving onto fresh grass so the cow and calf are getting the best grass all the time."

Cork farmer Ger McSweeney recording farm information on his mobile phone on his farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

Cork farmer Ger McSweeney recording farm information on his mobile phone on his farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

Weight Gain

The calves are weighed midway through the summer and at weaning, so Ger knows exactly if there are any issues with the cow not producing enough milk or if there are issues with the calf.

"The weighing scales is the most valuable tool we have on the farm. We bought a mobile one, three or four years ago and it's invaluable. Once you have the data to put into a programme on your phone, we use Herdwatch software, you can see your average daily weight gain.

"It's just data, but without figures you have nothing, so you have to put them on the weighing scales. We're paid by the kg and if the calf is not putting on kgs, he's not paying his way."

The calves are weighed midway through the summer and at weaning: "The weighing scales is the most valuable tool we have on the farm," says Ger.

The calves are weighed midway through the summer and at weaning: "The weighing scales is the most valuable tool we have on the farm," says Ger.

The weighing scales also allows Ger to monitor cattle that are being finished, with their weight recorded every four or five weeks. "We finish all the stock here and hold onto replacements.

"We finish the bulls at under 16 months and the heifers go out around 21-23 months.

Cork farmer Ger McSweeney pictured on his farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

Cork farmer Ger McSweeney pictured on his farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

Genetics

"I would have a big interest in genetics so I try to improve that as I go along every year and we've focused on bringing Simmentals into the herd as they have very good traits - docility, milk and beef. When you start crossing that back with a Limousin you have a lovely animal,” he says.

Ger has been using AI on his farm for the past two years and says the choice of bulls allows him to build up the herd numbers alongside good genetic merit.

"I wanted to build up my herd numbers, but not for the sake of it. I want to build up heifers and cows that have good genetic merit and make sure we are not carrying any dead wood.

“They need to produce extremely good weanlings that I can finish at a younger age, with good carcass conformation. I'm always looking to get the replacement index up and good genetics into the herd all with an aim of finishing cattle better at a younger age."

Cork farmer Ger McSweeney pictured on his farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

Cork farmer Ger McSweeney pictured on his farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

The goal for Ger is to get up to 40 cows this year, but he's conscious that it needs to be done well.

"You can't just jump or double your numbers, or else something will have to give. You have to be self-sufficient in forage and watch herd health. You have to have a lot of measures in place to do that. If you're not on top of your game the game won't be long getting on top of you,” he says.

"I have heard too many bad stories about people increasing numbers too quickly and I want to limit any issues as much as possible.

"For me, having 40-50 good cows is better than having 60-70 average cows."

The combination of concentrating on breeding and management is key, he says. "You need both. You can't do one without the other if you improve on one the other will start to improve too. If you had put effort into genetics, you don't know if it's improving unless you record it and monitor it."

A cow and her calf in a pen on Cork farmer Ger McSweeney's farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

A cow and her calf in a pen on Cork farmer Ger McSweeney's farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

Beef Prices

Last year was a tough one for beef prices and Ger says the processors could be doing more to promote bull beef.

"It's a tough market at the moment, but bull beef is the most efficient beef system out there and the factories should do more to promote it. I'm still doing it, but it's always under constant review here."

Ger invested in the farm's sheds around five years ago, but says it's difficult to look at investing big money given current beef prices.

Ger invested in the farm's sheds around five years ago, but says it's difficult to look at investing big money given current beef prices.

And while €4/kg is the 'magic number' for many beef finishers, Ger is more focused on what he can achieve inside the farm gate. "We're not at a base of €4/kg at the moment and we have no control over that. All we have control over is what's inside the farm gate and what's going out the gate; the type of animal and how heavy it is and the carcass conformation is all I can do."

Despite the uncertainty around Brexit and Covid, Ger says beef farming is a great job to be in, but he stresses that it's a full-time occupation.

"There's not a hope of doing it on a part-time basis,” he says.

"You could do some of it, with some off-farm work, but if you want to do things right and you are trying to operate a paddock system, moving them every day or two and fencing and fertilizing, my wife Karen would never see me if I was working off farm too!"

Ger invested in the farm's sheds around five years ago, but says it's difficult to look at investing big money given current beef prices. "I'm constantly doing a big every year, though, replacing slats, re-roofing and such jobs."

"I am constantly reviewing breeds and land type and profitability, I've learned to keep changing and evolving. Every cow is different and some may not work well on every farm.

"Every farm is different and there is no one manual that will cover everything. What works today may not work in a couple of years time."

Cows feedimg in their pens on Ger McSweeney's farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

Cows feedimg in their pens on Ger McSweeney's farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

The breeding and weight gain strategy that’s driving farm profitability

Ger McSweeney is farming approximately 25.31 adjusted hectares in Tooreenbane, Millstreet, Co. Cork, along with his wife Karen and daughter Ella. This year, he is calving 30 cows and five in-calf heifers. Ger places a huge emphasis on breeding on his farm and uses AI on all his females.

Ger’s cows are a mix of Limousin, Charolais, Belgian Blue, Hereford, Simmental and Aberdeen Angus crosses. They weigh an average of 690kg, with a range of between 515-860kg.

According to the recently published ICBF five-year trends’ report for the suckler herd, Ger’s cows were in the top 6pc for cow replacement index in Ireland, and the top 1pc for first calvers replacement index in 2020.

The herd replacement index for the cows was 5 stars and worth €118 in the November 2020 valuation, with 15kg for carcass weight, 9kg daughter milk, -0.47 days daughter calving interval and 0.03 for docility.

Ger’s breeding season begins at the end of March and last for 12 weeks. He says that “anything less than that is a bonus.” He selects bulls to complement his cow type. Daughter milk and docility are the key traits he focuses on when selecting bulls to breed replacements.

For finishing stock, he prioritises beef traits such as carcass conformation and carcass weight. The calving difficulty of a bull is matched to cow size, and he selects for less than 8pc cow calving difficulty.

The heifers calve at 24 months, and low calving difficulty figure and short gestation are key priorities when selecting bulls for them. He also makes sure to look at the pictures of the bulls he picks, as well as the figures. The calves he has arriving this year will be mainly FSZ, LM2117 and SI2152.

Cows feedimg in their pens on Ger McSweeney's farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

Cows feedimg in their pens on Ger McSweeney's farm outside Millstreet Town in North Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com

AI and heat detection

Only 16ac of calves born in Ireland are bred by AI. Good heat detection and good farm infrastructure are necessary for success when using all AI on a farm.

Ger uses a vasectomised bull and tail paint as heat detection aids. He checks cows three to four times per day, for 20 minutes each time, during the breeding season to ensure that he picks up cows in heat.

He also records heats before the breeding season starts. This means that he can predict when they will come bulling again and monitor them closely.

Using a paddock system and having good farm roadways in place also reduce workload greatly when bringing females into the yard for insemination.

The results of Ger’s excellent breeding performance can be seen consistently in his youngstock.

The average daily weight gain of his heifer calves has increased from 1kg per day in 2017, to 1.18kg in 2020. Similarly, his bull calves have steadily increased from 1.29 kg to 1.42 kg average daily gain per day. At a value of €2/kg, this increase is worth €0.36 and €0.26 per head per day respectively.

Age at slaughter

Increasing weight gain in the first year is also impacting the key performance indicators of finishing cattle. The age at slaughter for Ger’s bulls has decreased from 16.5 months in 2017 to 15.7 months in 2020. Their carcass weight has also increased from 392 to 400 kg over the four years.

The finishing heifers’ age at slaughter increased by 1.1 month in 2020, but they were also 31kg heavier.

By maximising an animal’s weight gain through good genetics, excellent grass management, correct winter nutrition and improved animal health, this will reduce the length of time an animal spends on the farm from birth until slaughter. It will also help the environment by reducing farm methane emissions.

Last year, Ger noticed an unusually high level of early embryonic death in his heifers. He took blood samples which did not show any cause for concern, and then did a soil and forage analysis. These showed up some potential trace element and mineral deficiencies, so this will be a major area for Ger to focus on pre-and-post-breeding in 2021.

Ger attributes his breeding success to his focus on health and genetics: “Herd health and genetics go hand in hand,” he says. ”If you don’t have them right you won’t achieve a good genetic status in your herd.”



