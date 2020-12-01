Breeders ‘hitting the jackpot’: the beef hybrid phenomenon out on their roan

To get involved in the elite commercial cattle business, you need to have deep pockets.

Reports of stunning prices for show and elite commercial breeding suckler stock continue to flood in from across the country.

The weekend before last was a good example. At Stranorlar Mart’s elite haltered cattle sale, a weanling heifer sold for €7,400, while the second-highest price on the day went to a Charolais cross heifer making a staggering €7,300.

A key man behind the sale, Donegal breeder Pearse McNamee, describes it as “tremendous”.

“The bull calves averaged €1,630, the breeding heifers averaged €2,400 and the heifer calves averaged €2,880. That’s phenomenal,” he says.

On the same weekend, an in-calf commercial heifer topped €5,000 in Balla Mart, while some weeks earlier another made €9,000 in Elphin.

While big money is being given for a range of breeds at these special sales one ‘hybrid’ breed has really caught the attention in recent years.

Rare ‘roan’ or ‘roany’ cattle have been attracting a massive premium and have breeders going to huge lengths to produce them.

This, however, is no easy task, explains Pearse, who is renowned as one of the best in the business.

“You need to be following the red factor gene to get these roan cattle. Your Limousin cattle will have the red gene, but there are some Belgian Blue cattle that carry the gene as well and if the two genes match you hit the jackpot,” he says.

According to Pearse, “people are just starting to clue into it this last 18 months” but he warns there is “no secret formula to it”.

He explains there is no guarantee that a roan-coloured heifer will produce a similar calf.

“If you use a Belgian Blue bull on a roan there is a good chance that you will get a red roan, but you could get a black roan just as handy. If you use a Charolais, you could get a yellow calf with a wee bit of white through her, but you just don’t know.”

Pearse grew up on the family dairy and suckler farm. He was only 14 when his father died in 1993.

“My brother took over the farm. We were dairying and suckling at the time, then the brother went purely into dairying.

“I always liked farming and when I got married, I decided I would go back at it again. I rented a couple of acres and started off small with a couple of show cattle.

“I could see an opening coming to breed them better calves and now I’m renting 70 acres and producing 30 calves every year. They’re not all show calves — that’s just the way genetics works, they’re not all the same.”

Pearse’s first venture into producing commercial show calves came in 2006 when he bought the calf champion in Roscrea at €8,500.

“She was a roan heifer — a coloured Charolais out of a Belgium Blue cow,” he says. “I was among the first to push that way.

“I have used Charolais on her and she’s breeding a roan Charolais, but she is also breeding a yellow and white Charolais, so there is no guarantee you will get a roan.”

What’s happening in terms of breeding at these elite sales will filter down into the commercial suckler herd, Pearse says.

“I see a lot of top suckler farmers starting to use hybrid bulls. They feel calving ease is better and they tend to thrive better for whatever reason.

“Dairy farmers have been doing this for years with genomics. You can call them what you want, but they are nearly all hybrid bulls at the top of the EBI.”

Pearse sees this move on the ground in the suckler herd through his work with Dovea Genetics.

“Several people are ringing me looking to know if I know anyone breeding these hybrid bulls, and it’s purely to get the colour, calving ease and a better calf,” he says.

When Pearse started off in the game, a lot of people were showing pure-bred cattle.

Each breed has drawbacks though, he says: “Such as with the Blues, they might not be square enough or the legs might be a bit hooky; or with your Charolais, you might not have enough muscle, and an injection of Blue or Limousin might put the style into them”.

For anyone seeing the massive prices being paid and interested in getting into the business, Pearse warns it’s not as simple as it looks, but has some advice.

Investment at the start is key, he said.

When I bought my foundation stock, I bought them from a family of good cows.

“There are some real good cattle, but one or two generations back they could be of a Friesian,” he says. “To eliminate the risk, you don’t want that in your show cattle. You do need to be aware of the back breeding of cattle.

“I heard it once said, ‘You can have this freak, but a freak could breed freaks’.

“You need to be producing from generations of good cows particularly in the crossbreds.

“I spent €4,100, €8,500 and €10,000 for my three foundation cows. They ended up the cheapest cattle I ever bought.”

Despite his success over the years, he says none of his key cows are prefect, stressing that he uses the right bulls to correct their faults.

“If you have a cow with hooky back legs, there is no point using a bull with extreme muscle — you try to go for a bull with straight back legs to counteract that.

“You need a functional animal and there is always room to improve, and you do need luck as well.”

The demand for roan cattle is definitely driving the trade at the moment, Pearse says.

“Is it a fad? I don’t know, but at the minute it is great. Colour is very important to buyers,” he says, citing a number of recent sales.

“There were great cattle there, and if they didn’t have the white colour through them and were yellow or pure red, they wouldn’t make as much. It’s phenomenal.”

For Pearse, the key driver of the roan phenomenon is that they are rare.

“Everyone wants to breed them at the moment,” he says.

“But it’s like everything: when there comes a glut of them it will go the other road too.”

‘That cow has left me €25,000 in four years’

When Monaghan man and part-time farmer Sean Hughes discovered his day job was financing his suckler cow herd, he said things had to change.

Five years on he’s selling show-quality weanlings for thousands.

“I had 20 suckler cows, and it was only a waste of time. I was spending huge money and time on them,” he says.

Sean, who is also a builder and farms near Carrickmacross, decided to refocus the farm.

“I haven’t that big a farm and come February or March one year I was out of silage and I was buying it in. My wages were going into paying for silage and my wife said to me ‘this can’t go on’ and I looked at her and said ‘you are right’,” he says.

So he sold all his suckler cows and set about getting into the commercial show cattle business.

He bought a breeding heifer from Donegal breeder Pearse McNamee and has since purchased a second.

In his biggest success to date, Sean took top price at the Elite Haltered Cattle sale in Stranorlar with his 365kg roan heifer with Cantona x Imperial breeding selling for €7,400.

“I have that cow four years, and she has turned €25,000 for me so far,” he says. “Her first heifer calf made €6,000 and her second heifer calf made €5,000 and had a number of good bulls.”

Sean explains that the mother of the calf was not a roan, “but the granny is a roan”.

“You just can’t pick up a roan heifer and say she is going to breed another roan heifer. You have to look back through their breeding,” he says.

As for the huge interest in the roan breed in recent times, Sean said he thinks it is simply just down to the colour.

“Farmers go mad for that colour and the ‘colouredy’ calves in general,” he says, highlighting that crossing breeds doesn’t work all the time.”

As an example, he says when you cross a Charolais bull on a black heifer you get a ‘grey mousy’ coloured calf that farmers tend not to like.

“No matter how good they are they don’t want it. If it was any other colour you would get on better. It’s mad — the beef is the same taste; it doesn’t matter what colour it is,” Sean jokes.

One thing is for sure, Sean says: it’s definitely not simple to produce a roan calf.

“I tried every different bull to produce a roan calf. I even tried Limousin before, but it finally worked this time. Perhaps its just pot luck,” he says.

“I had two calves out of that Cantona bull and both came roan. Nobody has nailed how to consistently get roan cattle.

“It’s sort of a freak of genetics and I got it, and it was just pure luck.”

Embryo transfer is key to Sean’s business and he hopes to have seven calves on the ground from his top cow next year.

He explains that combinations of hormones are administered over several days to stimulate superovulation. The cow is further induced to come into heat, and at this point, she is bred using AI.

A skilled technician then extracts the eggs and they are graded.

“Grade-A eggs can be frozen, while grade-B eggs must be transferred to a surrogate immediately,” he says.

Sean plans to have seven surrogate heifers in-calf next year.

Milky surrogate

“I look for a good milky surrogate a whitehead or Limousin out of a Friesian cow. You can’t replace milk.”

He also explains that all the calves are delivered by caesarian section due to the value of the calf.

“I don’t even attempt to take them out the back,” he says.

While he has plans to eventually keep some of the top-class cattle he produces for further breeding, Sean has no plans for massive expansion.

“I don’t want to go down the same line again and keeping a lot of cattle and killing myself. The kids love showing them.

“A fella says to me at the sale the last day, ‘You must be a proud man looking in at that pen of cattle’. I said ‘you are right, I am’.”