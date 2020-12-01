Farming

Farming

Breeders ‘hitting the jackpot’: the beef hybrid phenomenon out on their roan

The rare, distinctive red ‘hybrid’ breed is fetching eye-opening prices but the genetics involved are a bit of a lottery, says renowned breeder Pearse McNamee

Big money: This roan heifer bred by Pearse McNamee sold for €5,000 at the elite commercial cattle at Stranorlar Mart. Photo: Tricia Kennedy Expand

Ciaran Moran

To get involved in the elite commercial cattle business, you need to have deep pockets.

Reports of stunning prices for show and elite commercial breeding suckler stock continue to flood in from across the country.

The weekend before last was a good example. At Stranorlar Mart’s elite haltered cattle sale, a weanling heifer sold for €7,400, while the second-highest price on the day went to a Charolais cross heifer making a staggering €7,300.

