Blonde ambition: how a pedigree herd and a smart set-up let this drystock farmer buck the trend

A few years ago Des Greene finished cattle and said he’d never do it again. “I finished bulls one year at 530kg deadweight and the factory would cut you on them, and I said never again.” The price paid didn’t reflect the quality of the carcasses.

Today, the suckler farmer from Murrintown, Co Wexford calves his 50 Blonde d’Aquitaine cows down in spring and autumn. The best pedigree bulls are sold for breeding and most of the pedigree heifers are kept as replacements or sold in calf.

Expand Close Des' Blonde d'Aquitaine cows with calves . Picture: Patrick Browne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Des' Blonde d'Aquitaine cows with calves . Picture: Patrick Browne

Some pedigree weanling bulls are sold mainly through live export. He’s confident his set up and pedigree herd are key to his vision for the future. Farming 110 acres, the farm is split in two blocks, with one 35-acre block some six miles away from the main farm, which was purchased in 2000. While his brother is dairying on the home farm, Des has kept with drystock his entire life. “My parents bought the farm here in Scaughmolin in around 1968 and it was 90 acres at the time". “A few years later around 15 acres were sold off to the forestry as it was rough ground. “Then around one third of the 75 acres was drained back in my father’s time, in 1972/73 and we made good land out of it.” Helped out by his wife Bridget in the evenings and weekends, Des also currently has help from one son, John, and daughter Marree, both currently working from home due to Covid, but says the farm has been modified down through the years to ensure it works as best possible as a one-man operation.

Expand Close Des has kept with drystock his entire life. Picture: Patrick Browne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Des has kept with drystock his entire life. Picture: Patrick Browne

More productive

Since he took over the farm in the 1980s, Des has developed the farmyard to make it more convenient.

Expand Close Picture: Patrick Browne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Picture: Patrick Browne

“I put up some slatted houses and now we have four slatted tanks on the farm with mats on them. There is a lie-off for calves, with mats on them, which work very well for us,” he says. “We’re calving twice a year, spring and autumn, with 30 calving in spring. The calves come inside in November, those born in August going into a straw bed and getting some meal.” Having worked as a hoofcare operator for 20 years, Des was in and out of farms on a daily basis, seeing what was working for other farmers, and he applied these lessons to his own farm. “During that time, I would have been in and out many farmyards and would have seen what I felt worked and possibly didn’t work”. “It was during this time that I went to the Fallon farm in Duncormick, who were Blonde d’Aquitaine breeders and bought my first Blonde bull from them in 1992.” At the time, his suckler herd was made up of a variety of crossbred cows, including Romagnola

Expand Close Des feeding his herd / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Des feeding his herd

“After I introduced the Blonde bull I was selling 11 finished heifers for the butcher and it was the two Blonde cross heifers that had the higher kill out rate of useable beef. That was it for me. “It really spurred me on to go down that road and get a few cows. I bought some cows in Kilkenny, heifers first and then I went to Northern Ireland and bought 30 in-calf cows and heifers. “I was told by my father to never buy a small cow as they have no future, you’d get nothing when culling her. Blondes are big cows and they are very good cows to calve. They also have plenty of milk.

Expand Close 29/10/2020. Farming. Pictured on Des Greens farm, Murrintown, Co. Wexford. Pictured are the Blonde d'Aquitaine breed on mats. Picture: Patrick Browne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 29/10/2020. Farming. Pictured on Des Greens farm, Murrintown, Co. Wexford. Pictured are the Blonde d'Aquitaine breed on mats. Picture: Patrick Browne

“In general the calves are not too big and they have a small head, which makes them easy to calve. The calves are hardy average calves when born, but within a fortnight or three weeks you can see them growing into quality calves. Today Des has 50 registered Blonde d’Aquitaine cows and some Belgian Blue cross cows. He’s using a Belgian Blue bull and AI straws from two Blonde d’Aquitaine stock bulls. “You have to go down the quality route, with Belgian Blues, Piedmontese, Blondes and Parthenaise. “They’re the type of cattle exporters want, but they are not plentiful breeds in Ireland. The factories are happy enough with ‘R’ grade cattle, whereas Blondes achieve ‘E’ and ‘U’ grade. However the factory prices don’t reflect the quality of the animal.” And he admits the weanling trade has become more difficult in recent years. “Things have changed a bit now in the last two or three years. Before, I would have sold one-third of the bulls to dairy men, but few dairy men are looking for Blonde bulls now. You’re dependent on suckler men, but the suckler scene is changing too.” To counter this, he invested in a pedigree Belgian Blue bull. “I was disillusioned for the last two years as the bulls were not selling,” he says. “We used to get around €2,800-3,000 for bulls but it’s back to around €2,000 this year. “But the Belgian Blue bull has made a big difference. It’s a great cross.”

Expand Close One of Des's Blonde d'Aquitaine bulls / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of Des's Blonde d'Aquitaine bulls

Des has also imported straws from France in recent times, selling a bull by French bull, Gazou, recently for €3,000 and he recently sold weanling bulls at a Blue cross sale, making €1,180 and €1,400 for a 330kg and 406kg respectively. While there were no shows this year, last year two of his heifers won the pair class in Piltown, while another heifer came second in her class at Balmoral. He also says he’s more eager to breed rather than buy for the herd. “I have some nice heifers coming up for next year and will get some of them ready over the winter for showing. I’ve moved away from buying, though, in recent years. I’m breeding well and mind what I have.

Expand Close Des says he’s more eager to breed rather than buy for the herd. Picture: Patrick Browne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Des says he’s more eager to breed rather than buy for the herd. Picture: Patrick Browne

Changing to survive “The definition of a fool is someone doing the same thing year after year and thinking they’ll get a different result or price. It won’t change, unless you change things inside the gate.

Read More

“Farmers complain about prices but the Government won’t change things for them. They need to diversify and change things for themselves.”

Des too toyed with the idea of going down the dairy route in recent years but made the decision to change his beef production instead.

“I know of three different families getting into dairying, all starting milking in February. One guy I know had 100 suckler cows, and is a very good farmer, but he said he was not making a bob out of the sucklers. That’s difficult.

Expand Close Des outside his sheds / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Des outside his sheds

“I have a different angle, as I have the pedigree cows and I am producing a valuable asset. “I sold Blond/Blue heifers recently, the heaviest was 300kg and I got €1,000 each for them. You won’t get that for an ordinary commercial cross weanlings.” At a recent sale in Carnew, held before Level 5 restrictions, weanling prices were driven by exporters, he says. “There were over 800 weanlings at the sale and ordinary, plainer cattle were making €2.20/kg. But the Blonde/Blue cross were making up to €3/kg. I sold a seven-month-old male calf, he was around 340kg, March-born, and he made €1,000. Good, choice animals are getting good money.” For Des the live export trade is vital for the sector. “Unfortunately the Department are not pushing live exports. They are pushing factory cattle. But we need live exports, and those markets want Blues, Blondes, Piedmontese and Parthenaise. “It’s also competition around the ring. In Carnew for the Blue cross sale, it was exporters who were driving the prices.” On the farm, Des has four slatted houses. “I don’t have a big livestock unit, I built onto sheds and put slatted units in.” He also uses mats, which he says make a big difference.

Expand Close Des shows his mats / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Des shows his mats

“We put mats on all the tanks. The cows are so comfortable with them. We brought in weanlings a week ago into the tank and they often choose the mat over the straw bed.” The calves born in August will be kept out as long as possible, he says, with about another week left before they come indoors. “I have a bunch of eight young bulls and they are out still on a dry field and getting a bit of meal, while I have I have 10 heifers out with a bull and they may come in soon as they are heavier and the land is getting wetter.” At spring, he’ll let out some cows and heifers after calving as early as February if possible. He’ll then take around 50 cattle to the out farm on April 10-12.

‘We have to go down the non-GM route’

The current push for a Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI), according to Des Greene, is off the mark.

“The way to go is breeds or local areas,” he insists. “Bord Bia is pushing for all cattle to go into the PGI and that’s wrong.

“I don’t think we have a PGI if you have every type of beef in it.

“If you want a suckler beef PGI, you have to keep dairy cattle out of it. You can’t have dairy cattle, cows that were fed imported grain in a suckler beef PGI scheme.

“We need a niche product that’s quality and is district-based. Maybe the four provinces could be the basis for a PGI? But we need more than one and we need to work on this and get it right.”

Consumers, he says, want meat coming from a beef herd that’s GM-free.

“We have to go down a non-GM route,” he says. “There is very little actual grass-fed beef in Ireland. So many animals are being fed on GM rations coming in from South America — you have to give a ration if you want to finish beef.”

Expand Close Des with his barley / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Des with his barley

Blonde d’Aquitaines too need some help at finishing, with maize the only way to do so, according to Des.

“You have to finish them properly and the only way to do it is to get at least 30pc maize in the meal to get the fat cover on them. You won’t get it on them with ordinary meal.”

Des is using crimped barley to feed the calves. He buys the barley from a neighbour and it’s rolled and mixed with a blend of maxammon and urea, which is fed to the calves.

He says it’s very difficult to get ration that’s not GM: “Very few places are doing it as the imported bulk feed is so cheap.”

He says the amount of imported ration is hurting the tillage sector.

“I don’t know how the tillage men survive. We should be supporting them and using Irish barley and not importing the amounts we do.”

Online Editors