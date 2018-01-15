The extra help available over the Christmas break saw us complete the winter parasite programme.

Beef farmer on why many hands make light work of the dosing

Fluke dosing was the first job tackled. All animals were treated as they have been housed for over two months and all fluke would be at the adult or mature stage.

Some parts of the farm are wet so I always put a big emphasis on the fluke programme. This is a great time of the year to control it as the animals are not picking up more eggs. I used a product called Endofluke which has the active ingredient triclabendazole - this covers all stages of fluke. I used the hook drench gun as I have for the past number of years.

It is a useful tool but as labour gets increasingly harder to source, I might have to rethink and change to injectables or a pour on product. All the animals were dosed with the same product including the suckler cows, weanlings and beef cattle.