Back to basics: how this Sligo beef farmer is making an extra €1,000 per head on his bullocks

Clive Bright with some of the beef herd on his farm in Ballymore, Co Sligo. Photos: Brian Farrell

Clive Bright set himself two massive challenges when he took over the family farm in Sligo in 2003 - to farm sustainably and to farm profitably.

Over the past two decades, the Ballymore man has changed almost every aspect of his farm, transforming a high input but low profit intensive dairy farm into a low input, but nicely profitable organic beef farm.

Using a combination of mob grazing, careful breeding and silvopasture cultivation, Clive says he now produces up to four times as much grass without fertiliser as he once did with fertiliser. This approach has extended the farm’s annual grazing season by two months.

The secret of this success lies in the soil itself, and a careful, long-term plan to rejuvenate the land from within.

“I had very little interest in the farm when I was younger. It was a dairy farm and there was a lot of drudgery involved. It was pretty clear to me, even then, that it didn’t make any money. It didn’t make sense to me, I was always confused that we didn’t eat our own meat,” said Clive.

“When I first took over in 2003, I wasn’t really happy with the structure of what I was doing. I was still trying to force continental cattle on land that couldn’t carry them. It just wasn’t working.”

At a time when farmers were scaling up production all over Ireland, Clive went in the exact opposite direction. He drastically reduced his overheads by cutting out all fertiliser and meal, while also dropping both the number and size of his cattle.

“The first way to make a profit on a farm is to stop spending money. A lot of people spend their subsidy [Basic Payment Scheme] trying to keep their farm going - spend it on tractors and fertiliser - but that doesn’t have to be the case,” he said.

“Cutting out fertiliser means that you will probably grow less grass for a while, so you will need to cut back your livestock to begin with. But you are producing that livestock at a way cheaper rate than you would otherwise.

“Then you cut out grain and breed cattle that can finish well on grass. The sums start to stack up in your favour quite quickly and that’s before you get into direct selling or anything like that.

‘Triple bottom line’

“That’s what I did, but each person’s journey will be different. If you approach every decision you make as if you have a triple bottom line: how it impacts on the environment, how it impacts on your pocket and how it impacts on your life, you’ll find your own way. Ultimately, the farm has to make a profit and right now, most farms don’t.”

Economic sustainability is just as important as environmental sustainability for Clive. Alongside his low-input model, he also developed his own organic beef brand, Rare Ruminare, which allows him to maximise his profits by selling directly to the consumer.

Clive pictured at one of the ponds he has built as part of his sustainable farming system.

Whatsapp Clive pictured at one of the ponds he has built as part of his sustainable farming system.

“When you compare us to a farm down the road, who is spending money on fertiliser and feeding loads of meal, I am definitely making more money per acre. Even without factoring in the direct selling,” he says.

“When you factor in the direct selling, I make close to €1,000 more per animal, beyond the market value as an organic animal.

“If I took a 650kg bullock to the factory, at organic prices, I might get maybe €1,400 for it. I would get around 220kg of butchered beef for that same animal and sell that directly at €14/kg, so that’s around €3,000.

“My average butchering cost is between €400 and €500. So that leaves me with an extra profit of around €1,100. The direct selling is labour intensive. You really do work for that extra profit.”

Mob grazing

Some extra labour is part and parcel of Clive’s approach to farming. His method of mob grazing, which allows him to get impressive growth from his grass without fertilisers, requires him to move his herd at least every day, and sometimes even more.

“I can graze for two months longer than my neighbours. There is some extra work involved in it [mob grazing] but it’s worth it when you compare it to two months of keeping animals in a shed,” said Clive.

“Most farmers go and look at their cattle every day anyway. It’s not that much of an imposition to move them. The farm is set up for it now - I have a spine of electric fence running through the whole farm so it’s not too much work each day.

Clive has planted trees throughout the farm to help restore the soil and increase fertility

Whatsapp Clive has planted trees throughout the farm to help restore the soil and increase fertility

“Moving the water can be a bit more tricky, but most days I am done in not much more than 20 minutes. I have to save hay the same as everyone else and once they are in for the winter, I have the same drudgery of feeding, but for the most part the labour is not a big imposition.”

Smaller cattle

The biggest challenge that Clive had to overcome was successfully breeding cattle that would strive on his low-input system. He needed smaller cattle, who would do well and finish well on an all grass diet.

Starting with a herd of Shorthorns, he tried a series of Limousin, Hereford and Shorthorn bulls with mixed success, before finding a Black Angus that produced calves of just the right size and temperament.

“Breeding has been the biggest challenge. I thought I could just go back to traditional breeds and that would work, but it was more complicated than that. Even using the traditional breeds, the cattle were very big,” said Clive.

“We were breeding massive animals which needed a tonne and a half of meal to finish. They finished lovely, but it wasn’t what I needed. I discovered that even the traditional breeds had evolved over the past 50 years to compete with the continental breeds for size. Finding animals which can grass finish well is not easy.

“I quit feeding meal cold turkey and I culled nearly half the herd that first year. Anything tall and leggy was gone. It was pretty mercenary.

“I have a Black Angus bull now who is breeding smashing animals, really nice maternal heifers. I’ll keep him on as long as I can and I’m also looking to introduce a bit of the Irish wild blood as well, hopefully a Maol. I’m basically looking to reduce the size of the cows to suit the land we have.

“The target is a heifer of maybe 500 kilo and finishing a bullock at 600 kilos.”

Silvopasture

The next step in the development of the farm is a move towards silvopasture - or planting trees in pastureland to help restore the soil and increase fertility.

“The soil is still a long way from where I want it to be. The soil I have is difficult to begin with. It’s very heavy - it goes like concrete in the summer if it dries out and it saturates really quickly in the wintertime. I am almost certain that the farming practices of the last 80 years has caused most of that,” he says.

“Right now, I can grow about four times as much grass as I could when I was farming conventionally. But the soil still looks a bit rubbish when I dig into it. I’m not getting rich black soil and it’s still very easy to damage.

“But any area which is close to a tree has zero rushes growing there. If you dig a hole, the soil is completely different to the soil away from the tree. So silvopasture, or the integration of trees into pasture, is the key for soil like mine.

“The tree roots help keep the soil open, just the mechanical action of the roots busting through the soil. There is also the whole nutrients and water cycle that the trees create but I think the soil also benefits from the fungi that come into land where trees are.

“For heavy soil like mine, that can lose its structure due to being compacted, the trees are key. The grass that grows under the trees is phenomenal. The grass appears under the trees four weeks earlier in the spring and grows for a month later in the autumn as well.

“I planted the trees almost by accident, into a soggy corner of a field that I couldn’t even get in to top with a tractor. I planted that with alder and that area is completely changed. It’s still wet, but the predominant plant there now is grass. There are no more rushes.”

