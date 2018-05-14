'Aubrac beef has a very nice flavour and texture,' says award-winning Donegal producer

One of the five holders of the office of chairman since the Irish Aubrac Breed Society was established two decades ago is Liam Walsh, who has become even better known in recent years for his marketing of Aubrac beef and multi award winning products.

One of the five holders of the office of chairman since the Irish Aubrac Breed Society was established two decades ago is Liam Walsh, who has become even better known in recent years for his marketing of Aubrac beef and multi award winning products.

Breeding Aubrac beef animals on their farm near Balintra, Co Donegal has played a fundamental role in the success of the family butcher business, EWS Traditional Butchers, which operates a thriving customer friendly business in Donegal Town, Ballintra, and Lahey as well as suppliers to the hotel and catering trade in various parts of the country.

Sales of Aubrac beef are now topping six animals per week on average with the popularity of the beef growing among their customers. The animals are sourced from their own herd which was established around 2000, shortly after the initial imports into the country, and Aubrac breeders in neighbouring areas with 13 breeders currently in the county. "The Aubrac beef has a very nice flavour and texture and it is a very good meat for boning," he explains.

Liam Walsh, former chairman who has developed a market for Aubrac beef.

EWS Traditional Butchers are understood to be only one of two butchers in the country who specialise in selling Aubrac beef. The other is believed to be Tom Walsh, based in Skibbereen, a stronghold of Aubrac since the original imports. Later this year Liam's EWS Traditional Butchers, will aim for a unique three-in-a-row success in winning the Butchers Excellence International "Champion of Champions" All-Ireland Butchers Championship to add to their success for the past two years.