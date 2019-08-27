'All codding aside, there is a future for beef - it's the backbone of the west of Ireland'

"I visited some of the best dairy farms around over the last few years and lots of the farmers said it was very tough. You're married to the farm with dairying, and farmers out there are carrying a lot of debt," says Robert, who runs a 300-strong Angus herd, which he finishes with his grandfather Tommy Higgins on their 160-hectare farm near Claremorris, Co Mayo.

"Lots of investment and repayments have to be made in dairying - so much so that I felt it wouldn't be me, but my grandchildren, who would be reaping the benefits of it in years to come. Milk price volatility is also a major concern."

After finishing school, Robert completed the Green Cert in Mountbellew Agricultural College in Galway, which was followed by a tree surgeon course and dairy business course at the college. He is currently undertaking a degree in agri-business at Galway Mayo IT, which he hopes will provide him with even more knowledge and tools to ensure his farm has a profitable and sustainable future.

Cattle on Robert Lally's beef farm in Mayo

Robert marched at the picket lines as part of the recent Beef Plan protest at the Dawn factory in Ballyhaunis, and he feels strongly that there should be more regulation on factories and retailers to provide a fair price to their suppliers.

"It is getting tougher and tougher to be a beef farmer," he says. "I know it's a privatised industry that wants to make as much profit as possible, but I think it would be great if the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission got involved to try and enforce more price regulations."

As chair of the local Mountbellew Macra club, Robert recently got the chance to take part in the ICOS-led LeadFarm programme, which aimed to encourage young farmers to get involved in local co-ops. Robert says that the initiative "hit home to him more than ever" that a co-operative model is needed in the beef industry in Ireland.

"It would be great to see beef farmers set up their own co-op where they would set prices for the benefit of farmers. I'd love to see it. I really feel it's something the beef sector badly needs," he says.

"We went on a recent trip to Europe as part of LeadFarm and learned so much about different co-op structures. There was a co-op in Spain that provided its members with free feed and use of equipment.

"There's a lot that the co-op structure in Ireland could learn from them as feed and machinery costs are massive for farmers here."

Despite all the negative talk around beef farming, Robert is confident he can build a farm structure that will allow him to work full time on the farm, but feels Ireland needs to work harder to promote the traceability of its products.

"All codding aside, there is a future for beef in Ireland. We produce it with a low carbon footprint. It's preposterous to think Europe will allow poorer-quality beef from Brazil enter the EU and that a carbon tax could be introduced on farmers.

"It would be great if you picked up a pack of beef in a shop and it said exactly what farm the product came from. I think that would really send a strong message to consumers that beef farming is the backbone of the west of Ireland."

One trend that "pains" Robert to see in rural Ireland is farmers planting good land with forestry.

"Seeing land being planted is tough. When you throw a stone, you don't get it back; the same can be said for forestry. There's a serious amount of land being planted, lovely land that you won't get back," he says.

Last year, Robert was one of the founding members of Mountbellew Macra, which has become the biggest club in the county in the space of a few months. He says being a member makes him feel as if he has a "band of brothers around" him again.

"Some of my best friends have moved to cities or emigrated in recent years as these places seem to have a lot of promise, but Macra has allowed me to make tonnes of friends," he says.

"It's great to be part of something that doesn't revolve around drink as I'm not too fond of it myself," adds Robert, who competed in the much-loved Macra Mr Personality competition last year.

"We raised over €1,000 for Embrace Farm last year which was a great achievement for us. It's brought me some serious opportunities to meet like-minded people."

