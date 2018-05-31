A suckler success story: 'The more grass I grow, the more profit I make'

Cork farmer Ger Dineen outlined his approach to grassland management to get the best out of his herd of 60 sucklers at last week’s Irish Grassland Association Beef Conference.

His farm has 32 paddocks, roughly one hectare each. He believes that the more paddocks you have the more control you have over grass.

“My farm is good to grow grass when all the conditions are right. However the grass growing year of 2012 and spring of 2013 were awful, and the fall of 2017 and spring of 2018 were even worse. "It has taught me a lesson that I have to cut back my stocking rate from 2.5 to around 2.2 and match my stock to the grass I can grow.”

When Ger started the Better Farm beef programme he was growing around an average of seven tonne per hectare. By the end of the programme he was growing an average of 14t/ha. He strongly believes in measuring his grass every week and downloading it to Pasture Base. In doing so, he can see the paddocks that are doing well and the ones that are performing poorly.