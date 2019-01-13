Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 13 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'A new mindset is needed to solve the TB problem'

 

Sean Harris, Ballyduff, Co.Waterford. Photo Sean Byrne.
Sean Harris, Ballyduff, Co.Waterford. Photo Sean Byrne.

Ken Whelan

Waterford suckler and sheep farmer Sean Harris wonders if Bovine TB will ever be eradicated in Ireland - and quickly answers his own question by saying, "Never," if the authorities persist with the current eradication programme.

The 55-year-old, who has been farming since he was "in a pram", says the authorities have been trying to get rid of Bovine TB at a huge cost for the past 50 years. Adding tens of millions to the programme over the next decade is not going to change the situation one iota, he maintains.

As far as Sean is concerned, throwing more cash at a failed eradication programme is just wasting money. "A whole new mindset is needed to solve the problem," he says.

The cause of the problem - badgers and deer claims Sean - are protected by environmental laws, while the infected cattle population are left to their own devices, and the mercies of the vet and civil service communities.

Sean says the recently announced Department of Agricultural committee set up to review the situation should be farmer-orientated in its make-up so that their experience of the problem should be brought to bear.

Sean even gives a number: "There should be seven farmers out of every 10 people on that committee."

Sean farms 160 acres at Ballyduff outside Dungarvan, rearing some 40 Charolais and Limousin sucklers and a further 90 sheep, while at the same time taking care of some 30 acres of forestry on the holding.

He is assisted on the farm by his eldest son, Adrian (24), who also works part-time with a local contractor, and his wife, Catherine. Their daughter, Rebecca, works off farm as a hairdresser.

Also Read

A rural activist to the core, he was recently involved in a successful local campaign to get a wind farm in the area to adhere to planning guidelines.

"It took two years to win the case at the planning board and it will probably take another two years to end - what with appeals and what have you," Sean explains.

To say that Sean is underwhelmed by the present state of the suckler sector would be an understatement.

"In the 1980s, I could sell a good Charolais for £670, and today I'll get nowhere near that price and have to factor in additional feed and fertiliser costs caused mainly by the weather," he laments.

"I have often heard auctioneers at the marts these days telling farmers to take their cattle home until the prices rise, but the farmers just say they can't because of the cost of keeping them any longer."

And don't mention the phrase "ear tags" to Sean because, like many farmers in Ireland, he is driven up the wall by the mandatory tags issued by the Department of Agriculture, which just keep falling out of the ears of the animals.

Off farm, Sean's main interests are shooting - God be with any badger or deer that wanders into his path - and quad biking.

He tells a story about his quad biking adventures during a holiday in upstate New York earlier this year. While eating at a restaurant, he was approached by the manager, who had heard he was a farmer.

"He shook my hand and said what a great job farmers did, providing food every day. They are very positive about farmers over there.

"You wouldn't hear that in Ireland," Sean adds.

In conversation with Ken Whelan

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Up to 40,000 less cattle will be slaughtered this year - Bord Bia
A bullock weighing 580kg owned by Francis Divilly, Corrandulla went for €1,340 at Headford mart cattle and sheep sale. Photo: Ray Ryan

Ringside at Headford Mart: 'The mood this time last year was far more positive'
After the blizzards, the deluges and the drought of 2018, how bad might Brexit be by comparison?

Factories can pick and choose from abundance of bulls
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service picture of the rescue of three cows who had fallen into a slurry tank at a farm oustide Dromore, Co Down.

2 simple ways to check if your slats have signs of cracks or faults

'On many farms, wormers are failing to control worms effectively'
Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Beef crisis: prices slump as Brexit threat looms
A section of farmers at the ring at Headford mart cattle and sheep sale. Photo; Ray Ryan.

John Heney: 'Politicians need to wise up to how close the beef sector is...


Top Stories

Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Helen Harris: 'Banks are open for business - as long as you don't mention...
File photo

Tommy Boland: Scanning results in UCD farm indicate a bumper crop of...
Liam Condon is head of crop sciences at Bayer

'We have to make sure Roundup stays available to farmers'
'The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago'

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Laying the roots for an exciting new venture in forestry'
Eviction notice

Farm evictions: Can you potentially be physically removed from your...
Eoghan 'Clais' O'Connor on the pier at Cuas in West Kerry. Photo by Declan Malone

How this farmer's sheep got through the snow and fodder crisis, while he...
The dead animals found in the Stoneyford area of Lisburn

Dumping of dead calves in plastic bags ‘shows disgusting disregard for...