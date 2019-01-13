'A new mindset is needed to solve the TB problem'

Waterford suckler and sheep farmer Sean Harris wonders if Bovine TB will ever be eradicated in Ireland - and quickly answers his own question by saying, "Never," if the authorities persist with the current eradication programme.

The 55-year-old, who has been farming since he was "in a pram", says the authorities have been trying to get rid of Bovine TB at a huge cost for the past 50 years. Adding tens of millions to the programme over the next decade is not going to change the situation one iota, he maintains.

As far as Sean is concerned, throwing more cash at a failed eradication programme is just wasting money. "A whole new mindset is needed to solve the problem," he says.

The cause of the problem - badgers and deer claims Sean - are protected by environmental laws, while the infected cattle population are left to their own devices, and the mercies of the vet and civil service communities.

Sean says the recently announced Department of Agricultural committee set up to review the situation should be farmer-orientated in its make-up so that their experience of the problem should be brought to bear.

Sean even gives a number: "There should be seven farmers out of every 10 people on that committee."

Sean farms 160 acres at Ballyduff outside Dungarvan, rearing some 40 Charolais and Limousin sucklers and a further 90 sheep, while at the same time taking care of some 30 acres of forestry on the holding.

He is assisted on the farm by his eldest son, Adrian (24), who also works part-time with a local contractor, and his wife, Catherine. Their daughter, Rebecca, works off farm as a hairdresser.