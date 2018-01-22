A five-year-old Limousin cow was judged overall Champion of the Irish Limousin Society National Carcass Competition 2018, in association with Ashbourne Meats, delivering another accolade for the well-known Roundhill Limousin Herd in Co Limerick.

A cow from the prolific Roundhill herd was the overall winner at national carcass competition

The John O'Grady Memorial Shield was awarded to Timothy Corridon, for the 571kg cow from the herd at Castlequarter, Fedamore after grading U+2+ in the contest which attracted the largest entry in its 10 years running.

The trophy, which commemorates the memory of the former Limousin breeder, council member and society co-ordinator, was presented by his sons, John and Thomas O'Grady at the prizegiving at the Ashbourne Meats plant at Roscrea, Co Tipperary last week. The Roundhill Limousin herd, which comprises over 200 head, has been to the fore of the breed as a very successful breeder and exhibitor of top quality animals for many years at the annual shows and sales. Last week it also supplied the second prizewinner in the Limousin Cow category, a cow weighing 535kg grading U+3+.

The processors were paying 395c/kg for U+ grade cows of qualifying fat score, plus a premium, which brought the gross value of the overall champion to around €2,284. The Roundhill herd of Timothy and vet Doreen Corridon and their daughter, Katie, had adopted as its goal the production of profitable cattle, fertile, milky cows that produce a calf every 365 days and consistently breeding high performance docile U grade animals.