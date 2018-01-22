A cow from the prolific Roundhill herd was the overall winner at national carcass competition

Farm Ireland
A cow from the prolific Roundhill herd was the overall winner at the Limousin Society national carcass competition

Sarah McElligott, South West Limousin Club accepting the O'Grady Memorial Shield for the overall award in the Limousin Carcass Competition at Ashbourne Meats, Roscrea on behalf of Timothy Corridon, Fedamore, Co Limerick, from John O'Grady with Joe Healy, IFA President, Thomas O'Grady and Paul Sykes, Secretary, Irish Limousin Cattle Society.

Martin Ryan

A five-year-old Limousin cow was judged overall Champion of the Irish Limousin Society National Carcass Competition 2018, in association with Ashbourne Meats, delivering another accolade for the well-known Roundhill Limousin Herd in Co Limerick.

The John O'Grady Memorial Shield was awarded to Timothy Corridon, for the 571kg cow from the herd at Castlequarter, Fedamore after grading U+2+ in the contest which attracted the largest entry in its 10 years running.

The trophy, which commemorates the memory of the former Limousin breeder, council member and society co-ordinator, was presented by his sons, John and Thomas O'Grady at the prizegiving at the Ashbourne Meats plant at Roscrea, Co Tipperary last week.

The Roundhill Limousin herd, which comprises over 200 head, has been to the fore of the breed as a very successful breeder and exhibitor of top quality animals for many years at the annual shows and sales. Last week it also supplied the second prizewinner in the Limousin Cow category, a cow weighing 535kg grading U+3+.

The processors were paying 395c/kg for U+ grade cows of qualifying fat score, plus a premium, which brought the gross value of the overall champion to around €2,284.

The Roundhill herd of Timothy and vet Doreen Corridon and their daughter, Katie, had adopted as its goal the production of profitable cattle, fertile, milky cows that produce a calf every 365 days and consistently breeding high performance docile U grade animals.

Over the years they have been achieving their goal to a high degree with many notable progeny being sold on from the herd each year.

The third heaviest winner in the Limousin cow class was a 566kg cow from the herd of noted pedigree Limousin breeder, Stanley Richardson, Newtowngore, Co Leitrim.

She was graded E-5-, which placed her among the 0.1pc of cows which qualify for E grade in the total annual kill.

Good carcass weights, coupled with good grading, were also recorded in the Limousin cross cow category which was dominated by County Galway suppliers.

The winner of the class was a 519kg U+4- animal from the herd of Michael Stephens, Cummer, Tuam. It edged slightly ahead of a 494kg U+4= cow supplied by Michael McDonagh, Tynagh, Loughrea for second place.

The second heaviest prizewinner in the category was a 517kg U=4- cow supplied by Sean Kelly, Loughrea.


