'Beef exports to China must deliver a return for farmers'

IFA president Joe Healy stressed that access to Chinese markets must deliver a return above the cost of production for farmers. It comes as the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed leads a trade visit to China this week with Bord Bia.

Rabobank estimates that China's pig herd, the world's largest, fell by 50pc in the first eight months of 2019.

The demand is said to be boosting prices, business and profits for European and South American meat-packers as it re-shapes global markets for pork, beef and chicken.

Last year, over 1,200t of Irish beef, valued at €2.3m, was exported to China. This year that has risen to 4,600t, valued at over €21m, by the end of August. With 21 plants approved, industry sources say Irish beef exports to China could rise to 28,000t, worth up to €170m annually.

Dawn Meats expects to supply €5m worth of beef a year, following recent audits that gave a number of its plants approval to export.

However, competition in China is set to heat up, with many more meat plants in Argentina and Brazil having recently been approved to export.

ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham said the real question is what value China will add for farmers.

"It is clear that the sales to China are either offal or very low-value beef. In 2018, the sales worked out a €1,916 per tonne or €1.91/kg. In 2019, the value has increased significantly, but it still works out at just €4.56/kg. This is no good for beef, but if it relates to offal, then there is potentially some upside for farmers," he said.

Mr Graham said that given the amount of diplomatic effort and the opportunities created by swine fever, the overall Chinese figures are disappointing. "It would be useful if Bord Bia could shed some light on what kind of beef and offal is being sold and why the price per tonne seems so low."

