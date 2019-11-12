'Beef exports to China must deliver a return for farmers'

IFA president Joe Healy leads calls for price rises as beef exports to China soar

Stock image
Stock image
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Irish farmers are demanding price rises as China scours the world for meat to replace the millions of pigs killed by African swine fever this year.

The demand is said to be boosting prices, business and profits for European and South American meat-packers as it re-shapes global markets for pork, beef and chicken.

Rabobank estimates that China's pig herd, the world's largest, fell by 50pc in the first eight months of 2019.

IFA president Joe Healy stressed that access to Chinese markets must deliver a return above the cost of production for farmers. It comes as the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed leads a trade visit to China this week with Bord Bia.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Last year, over 1,200t of Irish beef, valued at €2.3m, was exported to China. This year that has risen to 4,600t, valued at over €21m, by the end of August. With 21 plants approved, industry sources say Irish beef exports to China could rise to 28,000t, worth up to €170m annually.

Dawn Meats expects to supply €5m worth of beef a year, following recent audits that gave a number of its plants approval to export.

However, competition in China is set to heat up, with many more meat plants in Argentina and Brazil having recently been approved to export.

ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham said the real question is what value China will add for farmers.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"It is clear that the sales to China are either offal or very low-value beef. In 2018, the sales worked out a €1,916 per tonne or €1.91/kg. In 2019, the value has increased significantly, but it still works out at just €4.56/kg. This is no good for beef, but if it relates to offal, then there is potentially some upside for farmers," he said.

Mr Graham said that given the amount of diplomatic effort and the opportunities created by swine fever, the overall Chinese figures are disappointing. "It would be useful if Bord Bia could shed some light on what kind of beef and offal is being sold and why the price per tonne seems so low."

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

John Joyce

John Joyce: Weather gets the better of our best-laid plans
Teagasc

€4.23c/kg: The break-even base price for winter finishers
Payouts on over 150,000 cattle annual could be impacted by the moves, according to the IFA. (stock photo)

150,000 cattle face impact of weight restrictions
Some of the messages on display at the Beef Plan Movement protest

John Heney: Beef protesters have created a crisis - they didn't care about...
This April-born Charolais cross bullock weiging 415Kg sold for €890 at Tullow

Buzz returns to mart trade as numbers start to fall
Suckler cows

Teagasc pulls plug on BETTER programme
Michael Creed

Huge east/west divide emerges in beef support fund payouts


Top Stories

Sean Conway with Cathal Conaty (Teagasc Walsh Fellowship student) on the Conway farm at Lavagh, Ballymote, Co Sligo

Getting the simple things right maximises flock performance on Sligo farm
Ella McSweeney. Photo: Sunday Independent

RTE's Ella McSweeney branded ‘farmer basher’ on Twitter following...
Stock photo

Man granted leave to challenge permission for planned Mayo chicken farm
Patrick Feeney

Singing farmer playing his part in country revival
Mattie McGrath Photo: Frank McGrath

Tax on 'conglomerates' buying up thousands of acres of land ruled out...
; The overall appearance of a machine is a tell tale sign of the way it has been maintained.

Handle with care - thorough checks are needed before closing a deal for...
Making a point: Andy 'the Bull' McSharry dons a distinctive head-dress to publicise his campaign to ban hill-walkers from bringing dogs on to lands where sheep are grazing. Photo: Ernie Leslie

Sheep farmer 'decommissions' guns as he channels Martin McGuinness in...