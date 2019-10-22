Beef deal has failed to deliver on key price commitments

And a double whammy of Brexit uncertainty and fallout from the beef blockade is compounding beef farmer woes, with cattle prices in both the marts and factories taking a hit over the last 10 days.

Mart managers report that the beef factories have bought very few cattle for their feedlots so far this autumn and their absence from the sales rings has contributed to a €55-70/hd drop in prices over the last fortnight.

The factory beef trade has been equally difficult, with farmers struggling to get out-of-spec cattle killed.

In addition, there has been no price benefit for farmers from the recent changes on in-spec bonuses which was agreed at the end of the beef blockade.

An examination of factory payments by the Farming Independent shows that the national average price for in-spec steers at the country's 26 export plants was 363.3c/kg for the week ending October 12, compared to 364.5c/kg for week ending August 25. This is a drop of 1.2c/kg.

The heifer prices for the same grades show a lift of 2c/kg, increasing from 373.8c/kg for week ending August 25 to 375.9c/kg for week ending October 12.

Meanwhile, the managing director of ABP in Britain told MPs that a no-deal Brexit would be like a "tsunami" hitting the meat business and he described the impact of the UK leaving the EU as "very serious".

In a hard hitting address yesterday to the House of Commons environment, food and rural affairs committee, Mr Kirwin warned large-scale imports of South American beef could hit cattle prices in Britain - and as a consequence Ireland - by the equivalent of €140/hd.

The factory trade for cattle remains weak, with no substantial improvement in returns for beef farmers from the deal agreed following the recent factory blockade.

The package of improved bonus payments under the deal to end the factory blockades was projected to be worth up to €24m/year to producers, but the base price average for steers has now slipped 1c/lg below the pre-deal price undermining the returns to farmers.

The deal was predicted to deliver a 41pc lift in the number of animals either receiving improved bonus payments for in-spec animals or qualifying for these bonuses.

The continuing weak trade for beef in Britain has not helped Irish factory quotes, with industry commentators pointing out the UK imports were currently 10pc back on 2018 levels.

Tom Kirwan, Managing Director of ABP UK has predicted that the UK market could get decidedly more difficult should more South American get access to the market as a result of Brexit.

Differential

Mr Kirwan claimed there could be a differential of £6/kg on steak meat between current prices and those from South America and that this would result in a €140/hd reduction in cattle prices.

"That is the scale of the challenge of meat coming in tariff-free into the UK, and that is something we as processors cannot mitigate against," Mr Kirwan warned.

He said that retailers were currently lowering prices to clear a backlog that currently overhangs the market.

The uncertainty in the factory end of the business has fed back into the mart trade, with the absence of the processor-owned feedlots from store cattle sales hitting prices.

"The feedlots would generally take one or two doubles out of here each week, but there's been no sign of them so far," one southern mart manager.

He said the feedlots generally took around 10-15pc of the entry on any given day, particularly Angus-cross heifers and bullocks.

While the weak trade cannot be attributed solely to the absence of factory feedlot buyers, one mart manager commented that "every buyer was needed at the moment".

"Farmers are also asking why the processors are standing back," he added. "There's a confidence element to it. They'd be happier if Larry and Dawn were buying as well."

