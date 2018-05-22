Beef breeders and ICBF set for public showdown

An Irish Charolais Cattle Society delegation will outline its "serious concern" for the survival of suckler farming in a presentation to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, which is expected to be extremely critical of the BDGP and the Euro-Star rankings system.

But the performance of both the BDGP and the Euro-Star rankings will be defended by ICBF.

Issues to be raised by the Charolais delegation will include: