Why VAT should be a tax on luxury items, not products that are vital for animal production

It seems every item we order for the farm at the moment has gone up in price or is about to — or worse, is out of stock.

While the price we are getting for our product has increased, that doesn’t cover the additional cost of production.

Everybody is suggesting that the price of food will have to increase — something we farmers have been calling on for years — but that can only be pushed so far.

We have been advised over the years to increase our efficiency, but again this can only go so far in cutting costs.

Middle man

So where else can we reduce costs? I am a big fan of cutting out the middle man.

I was looking through a few invoices the other day. Most of them were livestock-related, for vaccine and dosing products. Most were a similar price to last year, maybe up 5-10pc, which was fair enough.

The big problem I have was the VAT. I just don’t feel there is a need for this 23pc tax. In my opinion the answer is no.

Some products are exempt from VAT — such as food and children’s clothes and indeed animal feedstuff.

For the last number of years we have been advised to cut down the use of antibiotics — for our livestock and for ourselves.

The World Health Organization says antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health and food security.

A growing number of diseases and infections are getting hard to treat. Antibiotic resistance is accelerated by the overuse of antibiotics.

Our use of antibiotics at farm level is well below the EU average. We also know modern agriculture would not work without the use of vaccines. So why tax them at this level or indeed any level?

The use of vaccines curbs the blanket use of antibiotics.

Some might say, just register the farm for VAT and claim it back, but this is not an option for most farmers with the scale of their business — they would end up paying VAT on their livestock.

Surely VAT should be a tax on luxury items, not products that are vital for animal production?

I understand that there have been calls in the past to reduce the VAT on vaccines and dosing, but it seems it has to be ratified at European level.

But if ever there was a time to remove VAT on these products, it is now, with food security and energy production top of the European agenda.

Farmers in Ireland spend around €135m a year on veterinary medicinal products, with €40m of that going on vaccines. Removing the VAT would mean a saving of close to €10m.

This would encourage more vaccination programmes, improving the national herd across all sectors.

The VAT on agricultural diesel will have to be looked at as well. Again, tractor diesel is not a luxury — it is vital for sowing, growing and harvesting crops, at a time when the EU is trying to reduce its reliance on inputs.

The rise in the price of oil will increase the cost of cutting silage. While the VAT can be claimed back by the larger contractor who is registered for VAT, the smaller farmer who is not registered will have to bear the extra price of this latest increase.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary