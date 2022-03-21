Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why VAT should be a tax on luxury items, not products that are vital for animal production

If ever there was a time to remove vat on these products, it is now, with food security and energy production top of the European agenda

Give us a break: John Joyce says, surely VAT should be a tax on luxury items, not products that are vital for animal production? Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Give us a break: John Joyce says, surely VAT should be a tax on luxury items, not products that are vital for animal production? Photo: Roger Jones

Give us a break: John Joyce says, surely VAT should be a tax on luxury items, not products that are vital for animal production? Photo: Roger Jones

Give us a break: John Joyce says, surely VAT should be a tax on luxury items, not products that are vital for animal production? Photo: Roger Jones
John Joyce

John Joyce

It seems every item we order for the farm at the moment has gone up in price or is about to — or worse, is out of stock.

While the price we are getting for our product has increased, that doesn’t cover the additional cost of production.

Most Watched

Privacy