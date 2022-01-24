Why this Roscommon suckler farmer is switching to protected urea

Working hard: Olivia Hynes putting out silage to the bull and herd. Photo: Brian Farrell

Like most drystock farmers I am very concerned about the rising price of inputs. I paid 90cent/litre of tractor diesel last week — a price I never paid before.

Last year, I spent around €14,000 on fertiliser; to buy the same amount this year, it will cost €38,000!

I cannot reduce stock numbers and I still need to make the same amount of silage.

So, firstly my aim is to make more efficient use of my slurry. As I have slurry storage for another 2-3 weeks, I will delay spreading until mid-February and target bare ground that the ewes have grazed.

The slurry will be spread by my local contractor using a dribble bar which will minimise nutrient losses and help lower emissions.

Last year I bought CAN but on the advice from my adviser I will change to protected urea, as it is cheaper per kilo and much more environmentally friendly.

I heard it was difficult to source so I rang my local co-op in Athleague and secured 4t. Again, I will not spread until there is decent growing conditions, but I think it is important to have the fertiliser in the yard now.

I will only buy the remaining fertiliser as I need it.

I am also waiting for the results of the soil samples and this will take the guessing out of what to spread, but I suspect I will need to spread lime as I haven’t done so for a few years now.

Normally, I have cows calving at Christmas, but I decided to push calving out to late January.

Cows were kept out until mid-November. The ewe flock are outwintered on the out-farm and it has been a very kind winter.

2021 was a good year, with both beef and lamb prices improving, and great weather from June onwards.

The Teagasc Profit Monitor will tell me exactly how the farm performed.

All the data has been gathered and I look forward to examining the results next week with my local advisor, Brian Daly.

I am preparing for lambing and calving. There is plenty to be done such as fixing the calving camera and a leaking water trough.

The sheds are emptied of machinery and the penning is being erected. Sheds are already power-washed and disinfected and there is plenty of straw is in the yard.

Lambing starts in the last week of January and all of the flock will be lambed in four weeks.

The scanning rate is 1.8 lambs/ewe. I am a bit disappointed with that — I was aiming for greater than 2, so it will be vital that the mortality rates are kept to a minimum.

The ewes carrying doubles and triplets are housed at 4pm in the evening and let out during the day at 8am. They are getting 0.4-0.6kg of meal/day and I am very happy with their body condition.

The singles are getting no ration at all. They will be housed full-time at the point of lambing.

Calving will start in February and the cows are on hay plus a pre-calving mineral.

I am happy with the results of the faecal samples. I normally dose for fluke at Christmas but the samples told me the cows have no fluke, so that’s a big saving in cost, and also a big job that I don’t have to do.

I recently made an important phone call to my sister. She normally takes a week off work to help me with the lambing in February and thankfully she has her holiday booked in Four Roads again!

Olivia Hynes farms at Jamestown, Four Roads, Co Roscommon and is part of the Teagasc Signpost Protramme.

Her Teagasc advisors are: Brian Daly and Gabriel Trayers