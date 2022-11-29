Farming

Why this farmer is only putting out enough silage for three days this year, rather than four or five

Better feed management reduces waste

Hands on: Shane Keaveney feeding bulls in his sheds. Photo: Brian Farrell Expand

Hands on: Shane Keaveney feeding bulls in his sheds. Photo: Brian Farrell

Shane Keaveney

The weanlings bulls were housed in October and they have settled very well. The mild weather at the start of the month was a concern but they were vaccinated, clipped and dosed.

I have been checking them at least twice daily to make sure no bull was off form.

