Why this farmer is only putting out enough silage for three days this year, rather than four or five

The weanlings bulls were housed in October and they have settled very well. The mild weather at the start of the month was a concern but they were vaccinated, clipped and dosed.

I have been checking them at least twice daily to make sure no bull was off form.

The 21 bulls are straw-bedded every two days, and the total pen size is 14m x 7m so they have plenty of space — almost 5m2/animal.

All the bulls can access the feed barrier at the same time. Also, I like to keep the silage fresh and will feed enough for two days at a time. Normally, there are three barrows of silage left after day two and I will collect this and give it to the cows.

The water bowls are checked daily and cleaned out if required. Currently, they are eating high-quality silage at over 73pc DMD plus 2kg of meal.

The bulls were weighed on November 1 and they averaged 351kg, giving an average daily gain of 1.27kg since birth.

For the next couple of months, I want them to grow and form a good frame before going on to a finishing diet in the new year.

To monitor performance I will weigh them again at the end of the month. I would like them to be gaining at least 0.8kg/day during November.

I managed to keep the weanling heifers out on grass until the mid-November, which was a real saving in feed cost and labour. They were on 1kg of meal per day at grass.

​These animals were weighed on November 16 and averaged 312kg, a gain of 1.04kg/day from birth. These are now housed and will be offered the same high-quality silage plus 1kg of meal per day.

Replacement heifers that will be selected for insemination in May will be penned separately.

I want this group to gain at least 70kg over the winter (or 0.6kg/day). I will give these priority heifers 1.5kg of meal per day, even with the good silage.

As with the bulls, all the heifers have been vaccinated, dosed and clipped. Again, they will be weighed in December to check the performance and we will make adjustments to the amount of meal being fed, if necessary.

All of the cows and the in- calf heifers are housed in the five-bay single-slatted shed. Each of the five pens measures 4.5m x 4.5m, so seven mature cows can fit easily.

The five in-calf heifers are penned with two second calvers as they need more attention and better-quality silage.

The remainder of the herd is penned according to both overall body condition and calving dates. I have three pens of cows with a BCS of 3.0. These will be given an average-quality silage (68pc DMD) and I will keep an eye on them to make sure they don’t get too fat.

I am thinking of giving these three pens some straw also.

I have another pen of second calvers with a lower BCS of 2.5. I will give these good-quality silage until the end of December, then re-assess them.

In the last few years, I put in enough silage for four or five days. This year, I will put in enough for three days maximum. It is better feed management.

I found that giving too much silage is wasteful and by day five the cows struggled to eat it and I ended up with a few grabs of waste silage going into the dungstead.

Given the current cost of making silage this does not make sense.

Shane Keaveney farms at Ballinlough, Co Roscommon​