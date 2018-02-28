Why suckler farmers should steer clear of dairy beastings
A dairy cow produces very dilute colostrum, that is only half the concentration of that produced by a beef cow.
This was one of a number of statements by Teagasc principal research officer Bernadette Earley, which seemed to surprise more than me at a recent event.
She is based in Grange where they rear up to 300 calves every spring and she said she would not be advising suckler farmers who need beastings to get it from a dairy farmer neighbour. This is not just because of the poorer quality colostrum but also due to biosecurity concerns.
She demonstrated a number of devices used in Grange - these include a rectal thermometer and an anemometer - to identify draughts, pointing out that young calves should not be in a flow of air greater than 0.5m/sec.
She stated that she was not promoting these devices but rather showing the kinds of things that are available on a research farm in terms of assisting herd management.
They conduct a variety of trials and one she mentioned that piqued farmer interest was where calves reared outdoors without jackets turned out to be just as healthy as those reared outdoors with jackets or those reared indoors.
She also gave some "free" tips, such as the "knee" test.
They usually bed with straw which is always cleaned out before a new arrival and they also put down lime.