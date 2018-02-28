Why suckler farmers should steer clear of dairy beastings

This was one of a number of statements by Teagasc principal research officer Bernadette Earley, which seemed to surprise more than me at a recent event.

She is based in Grange where they rear up to 300 calves every spring and she said she would not be advising suckler farmers who need beastings to get it from a dairy farmer neighbour. This is not just because of the poorer quality colostrum but also due to biosecurity concerns.

She demonstrated a number of devices used in Grange - these include a rectal thermometer and an anemometer - to identify draughts, pointing out that young calves should not be in a flow of air greater than 0.5m/sec.