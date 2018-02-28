Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 28 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Why suckler farmers should steer clear of dairy beastings

One of the top prices at Tullow Calf sale, Lot no 815 Lim Bull Jan 18 made €365. Photo Roger Jones.
One of the top prices at Tullow Calf sale, Lot no 815 Lim Bull Jan 18 made €365. Photo Roger Jones.
Ann Fitzgerald

Ann Fitzgerald

A dairy cow produces very dilute colostrum, that is only half the concentration of that produced by a beef cow.

This was one of a number of statements by Teagasc principal research officer Bernadette Earley, which seemed to surprise more than me at a recent event.

She is based in Grange where they rear up to 300 calves every spring and she said she would not be advising suckler farmers who need beastings to get it from a dairy farmer neighbour. This is not just because of the poorer quality colostrum but also due to biosecurity concerns.

She demonstrated a number of devices used in Grange - these include a rectal thermometer and an anemometer - to identify draughts, pointing out that young calves should not be in a flow of air greater than 0.5m/sec.

She stated that she was not promoting these devices but rather showing the kinds of things that are available on a research farm in terms of assisting herd management.

They conduct a variety of trials and one she mentioned that piqued farmer interest was where calves reared outdoors without jackets turned out to be just as healthy as those reared outdoors with jackets or those reared indoors.

She also gave some "free" tips, such as the "knee" test.

They usually bed with straw which is always cleaned out before a new arrival and they also put down lime.

Also Read

The knee test consists of kneeling with one knee on a straw bed and if your knee is wet when you stand back up, "it is too wet" she said. Calves spend 80pc of their time lying down and her recommendation for bedding is 20kg straw per week.

Another simple tip is the importance of feeding the calves at the same time every day. In terms of milk replacer quality, she recommends that it would be at least 23pc protein.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Roscommon Mart - Weight 410kg; DOB 23/12/16; Heifer; LMX Price € 1080. Photo Brian Farrell

Prices take a seasonal tumble as buyers bide their time
Margaret Edgill runs Mount Briscoe farm near Daingean in Co Offaly

'I don't think there is enough money in straight farming' - Seventh...

Farmers may be banned from penning areas of marts due to accident levels

Beef prices hit €4.00/kg for stock that tick all the boxes
ABP owner Larry Goodman

ABP signs first Irish deal to sell beef in China
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Lot Number 43A. Weight 675K. DOB 9/4/16. Breed CH. Price €1770 Photo Brian Farrell

Bord Bia looking at QA scheme for the marts
A buoyant cull cow trade in the marts has seen feeders pay over €1,000/hd for good quality Friesian stock.

Export demand pushes cull cow prices to a five year high


Top Stories

'Difficult' farming conditions as half the country told stay behind closed...
Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Photo: David Conachy

Kerry CEO raises doubts on sustainability of milk prices
Nissan X-Trail

Motoring advice: 'I am on the lookout for a new 4x4. I have a long commute and...
Lambs in the snow in Roscommon.

Farmers worried about the possible lack of water supply for animals
Live

Status Red: School buses will not run in counties affected by weather alert,...
Pic: Justin Farrelly.

IFA cancels National Council meeting tomorrow
Picture: PA

Almost 800 farm contractors on standby to provide extra horsepower...