Recent grass silage tests that have been carried out have shown poor protein levels in the winter fodder in many cases, so much so that the feed may need to be supplemented when feeding certain groups of beef animals, according to a report by Head of Drystock for Teagasc, Pearse Kelly.

Why silage ground often has the poorest level of soil fertility and how to fix it

He says that silage ground often has the poorest level of soil fertility, with much of the nutrients taken out at cutting not being replaced at an appropriate rate.

To help rectify this, he says that forming a fertiliser plan without information on soil fertility levels is impossible, and that soil test results for the whole farm are essential. The cost of soil sampling is on average €1.50 to €2.50/acre.

“Although it costs money to increase fertility levels on low fertility soils, the returns in terms of grass production can be considerable,” he says.

He says recent soil samples taken from farms and analysed by Teagasc show that only 10pc had optimal soil fertility in terms of pH, phosphorus (P) and potassium (K), which is Index 3 for P and K and a pH of >6.2.

Although lime is often seen as the cheapest form of fertiliser available, only half of drystock farms in the country have applied lime in the last 10 years, according to Pearse. He says up to 20pc of nitrogen (N) fertiliser will be lost where lime is deficient in the soil.

“Where lime is deficient in soil, all other artificial fertilisers and slurry will not work as well,” he says.

He also says that Irish soil P and K statuses are also far below acceptable in many cases, with over 60pc of soils deficient.